Sales review
by 12/21/2019on
This is the way car buying should be. These folks are easy to deal with and get you in and out without a hassle. From their internet team to the sales rep, Eroll, they are extremely professional, with great follow through. I would highly recommend them!
Service Department - 2 Thumbs Down!!!
by 05/06/2019on
I've been using Century BMW for 11 years and not because of the great service department either. Only because they're the only dealership in the Greenville area. I can go on and on with my poor and aggravating experiences but the latest is 2 hr wait for a scheduled oil appointment. Of course I couldn't wait so I left and paid $90 at Firestone. I'm asking myself what is the sense in buying an expensive maintenance free car when you cannot maintain it with BMW. Disappointed again!!
Great Service
by 06/30/2016on
My experience with Pat Lennox at Century BMW was effortless and professional. He was knowledgeable, accommodating and easy to work with. I never once felt pressured in making my decision to purchase my new vehicle. Highly recommend!!
Dissatisfied Customer
by 06/27/2016on
When I first went to the dealership, I bought a 2005 745 LI. The car was just coming in so I had to wait for two weeks before I could even get the car. They said that they were going to run checks on the car and clean it up. Took 2 weeks. When they finally met me with my car, I drove the car for two days and it wouldn't start. They sent a tow truck to pick it up from my home and gave me something else to drive. That took two more weeks. Then I got my car back and the car started smoking and making noises like it didn't want to start. So they took the car back for repair. By that time I'm completely upset with the way the car is running. I called many many times to speak to the store manager and he would never speak to me. Finally I contact someone who was share owner of the business for assistance. She had someone call me back within the hour. They told me to come back they had a 2006 750 LI with less miles waiting for me. Well I went back and bought that vehicle which they charged me more money for and bumped up my payments. This car ran good for about a few months and then all the problems started. I still have this car and it has never ran right since I purchased it. I wish I could go back in time, and never bought the car from this company. It's very sad how they take advantage of people and mislead us when we are spending our hard earned money on these vehicle. The least they could do is give me my money's worth. Well, in conclusion, I would never recommend anyone to buy a vehicle from this company. The cars are LEMONS!!!!! I'm a dissatisfied customer completely!!!!!
Amazing Customer Service
by 05/28/2016on
I always find car buying a long stressful experience. Century BMW went above and beyond any of my expectations. They were informative with out making me feel pressured to purchase. I worked with Nathan Wilson sales advisor and love my new BMW. The best decision I have made.
Purchase of M235i Convertible
by 04/11/2016on
The dealer posts the MSRP and the sale price of its cars on its website. Its sale prices are very competitive. This makes it very easy and stress-free to make a purchase. The dealer also was able to arrange for me to have the car I was interested in trading appraised at one of its Charlotte network dealers (close to my home) so I knew ahead of time what they would offer. I got a good price for the new car and a reasonable trade-in price. Additionally, I wanted the wheels swapped from another, similar car - which they did at no charge (while a Charlotte dealer wanted me to pay for the wheel swap). And, they changed the grilles and threw in a set of all-weather floor mats.
Poor customer service
by 02/15/2016on
Waiting almost 8 month for getting the refund for a canceled warranty, after making several personal and phone request about this problem is for this kind of dealer ship unacceptable. Even talking to management made no difference and I never received any appology or acknowledgment. The trust in this business is gone.
disappointed and confused
by 02/25/2015on
Needless to say that I was looking for a new car to replace my current one. So we did an internet search and found that this dealer had one that essentially matched our requirements. However, when we got there the next day, we were told that the particular car we looked at was already "SOLD", and wanted us to look at other cars ... this could potentially happen if we waited a few days in between, but that's not the case here. Ok, this could happen, small probability, but could, so I will give it some benefit of doubt. Then what happened next is just confusing. There was 3 people trying to "follow up" with me via emails and phone calls, until I made an appointment with one of them via email and got confirmation about the appointment. When I showed up at the dealership though, the sales person had no idea that I was coming that morning, and the car was not ready etc etc?. What's even more confusing is that I saw my name on their bulletin board for an appointment time that is entirely different than the one we reserved.
Buyer beware!
by 11/04/2014on
I flew down from New York to South Carolina on January 17,2014 to purchase a used vehicle from this dealership. I sat down to do the finance paperwork with Jim M and was sold a BMW road hazard tire & wheel protection warranty for $1289/5 Year/Unlimited mileage which is listed on my bill of sale which I am currently paying for. I was driving to work on the morning of October 6th 2014 and my tire light comes on and I pull over and notice I got a flat tire due to a nail. I called a tow truck and got the vehicle towed to my local BMW ($185 out of pocket charge). I get inside the dealership and the service rep asked how I would like to pay. I tell him I have a BMW road hazard tire & wheel protection warranty. The tech checks his system and says he doesnt see anything on file and I should contact the dealership I bought the car from. I called and talked to Rodney and explained my situation and he told me to to pay for the tire and the service and the dealership would reinburse me ($573.91 out of pocket charge). I dont know why my warranty that I paid for is not active. Rodney then fedex me a different warranty that he wanted me to sign that was not unlimited mileage no towing coverage, non bmw warranty basically not what I paid for. I contacted Sonic motor group to see if they can do anything about the situation and Vicky contact the manager who called me the same day I contacted Sonic. He appologized for the mixup and promised to call me the next day. Its been two weeks and I havnt heard anything from the manager who promised to call me back. I lost a day of work and weeks of frustration trying to get my money for the towing and the tire/replacement costs. Emails/phone calls and nobody can help me. Whats going to happen if got forbid I get another flat tire? please think of other options before going to this dealership. The lack of communication and unprofessionalism that I recieved I wouldnt want anyone else to experience that
Customer Service
by 04/19/2014on
I purchased a used 2002 Lincoln LS from Century BMW and had unforeseen issues with the car two weeks after purchase. Tommy K was very helpful in making me feel appreciated as a customer as working with me to find a mutually beneficial solution.
Awful
by 04/16/2014on
They are unresponsive and very disrespectful. (It's not just one employee, so apparently it's cultural.) I can't see how they've received good reviews from others.
FIRST COMFORTABLE EXPERIENCE AT BUYING A USED VEHICLE
by 04/27/2013on
I felt a sense of true representation of the auto I bought - both in condition of the car and in a good price. They research the surrounding area of 250 mile radius to determine averages of year, mechanical condition, miles driven, accident and service records, number of previous owners and their locations, and asking prices. This appears to be the best scientific way of judging a car's desireability of ownership. This approach gave me confidence that I was making the best choice. I also used the same analysis with the use of various "auto trading" services for verification. I was allowed "my own good time" in inspecting the vehicle, test driving, and asking questions about it's condition and history. No rushing, no pressure salesmanship, no impatience, always courteous with a "customer comes first" attitude. Also, I'm certain that I received a good deal up front without annoying "price negotiations". I will definitely put this dealer first choice in any future auto buying. Lastly, but not least, I would like to thank my salesman, Greg, for his very kind and professional help. Larry
Great buying experience
by 03/09/2013on
We had a great experience working with Jana C at Century BMW. She knows BMW's products very well and was a pleasure to work with. Jana was able to help us build the exact car we wanted with the options we cared about. The Spartanburg plant came through with the vehicle in record time as well (10 days from order to delivery!) All in all, this was an amazingly great car buying experience. Jana played a large part in how good it was. We will go back the next time we need a car. Highly recommended!
Not the place to find the best value.
by 12/30/2012on
I bought one X5 and leased one 550i from this dealership. They play hard ball on price. I tried to buy the 550i at the end of the lease for the market value -- they refused. I ended up buying a nearly identical vehicle (except for having 4K more miles) for about $11K under the price that Century offered. Bob W. is an excellent sales agent. He knows the product and is very professional; however, his management is leading him to provide pricing that is far above what is available in Charlotte or Asheville. If you do not mind paying a premium for the "Century" brand, this is your dealer. If you are willing to drive to Charlotte to Hendrick you can save thousands of dollars and deal with equally professional sales personnel. Enjoy driving the ultimate driving machine!
Excellent car buying experience
by 10/18/2012on
We recently bought a used BMW from Century BMW seen in Autotrader. Our salesman,Bob W., was wonderful and his customer service and follow up the best. We bought our car site unseen and it was everything he promised and more. When we picked up our car it was detailed, full of gas and everything that was promised. Bob had taken many calls and questions from us prior to our purchasing. He answered every question and inquiry promptly. When we arrived at dealership, the red carpet was rolled out and we felt as if we were purchasing the most expensive car in their showroom. The general manager also greeted us and we were shown around their beautiful showroom.It was the best car buying experience we have ever had. We will be recommending the drive to Greenville to all our friends and will buy our next BMW from Century BMW. It was worth the 3 hour drive.
Great Car, Great Service, Satisfied Customer
by 08/22/2012on
Shawn is a great associate, very knowlegeable of the BMW product and communicates well. The buying process was fun and smooth. All of our questions and concerns were answered. We enjoyed the entire process. Every employee at Century BMW was impressive to include the receptionist, service department, finance department, and detail department. If you need to buy a BMW in the Upstate, you should make Century BMW your first and last stop. Shawn, thanks for serving us. We are extremely pleased with our convertible BMW!
