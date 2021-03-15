sales Rating

Looked at a 2018 Lexus IS300. Car was priced high (per various sources, such as NADA, KBB, Edmunds, Cargurus, it was about $1500 high). Asked for a proposal sheet that would be an out the door price. They were very courteous and responsive. The proposal sheet had the car price, sales tax, dealer fees, title....all which I expected. However, it also included a Permaplate cost (about $550) and a Phantom alarm cost (about $150). If you check out these add on costs online, you'll see they are primarily pure profit for the dealership. I countered, indicating that their price was high, the add on's were unacceptable, that the car had been on their lot for about 30 days, and there were an abundant amount of these autos available elsewhere. Their only advantage for me was their proximity to my house. They came back and stated that they cannot move on the price as their was no margin built in with my offer. I asked for what they thought was fair, and they said the price on the proposal sheet. As I really liked the features of the car (it had the F Sport package) I went back to them with a higher offer. It was again rejected. I realized that I was just negotiating with myself, and walked away from the deal. Since my conversations with them about 3 weeks ago, I've noticed that they have dropped the price of the car by $1400. In the meantime, I purchased the same exact car elsewhere for a much better price with similar mileage. Again, nice enough people. Just don't seem to car to negotiate and would rather send the car to auction (incurring auction fees and transportation fees) instead of selling it. Read more