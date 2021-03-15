Fort Mill Ford
Customer Reviews of Fort Mill Ford
Easy in, easy out
by 03/15/2021on
Very simple process. Easy in, easy out the door with a new truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy in, easy out
by 03/15/2021on
Very simple process. Easy in, easy out the door with a new truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice enough people, but lookout for price add on's
by 12/23/2020on
Looked at a 2018 Lexus IS300. Car was priced high (per various sources, such as NADA, KBB, Edmunds, Cargurus, it was about $1500 high). Asked for a proposal sheet that would be an out the door price. They were very courteous and responsive. The proposal sheet had the car price, sales tax, dealer fees, title....all which I expected. However, it also included a Permaplate cost (about $550) and a Phantom alarm cost (about $150). If you check out these add on costs online, you'll see they are primarily pure profit for the dealership. I countered, indicating that their price was high, the add on's were unacceptable, that the car had been on their lot for about 30 days, and there were an abundant amount of these autos available elsewhere. Their only advantage for me was their proximity to my house. They came back and stated that they cannot move on the price as their was no margin built in with my offer. I asked for what they thought was fair, and they said the price on the proposal sheet. As I really liked the features of the car (it had the F Sport package) I went back to them with a higher offer. It was again rejected. I realized that I was just negotiating with myself, and walked away from the deal. Since my conversations with them about 3 weeks ago, I've noticed that they have dropped the price of the car by $1400. In the meantime, I purchased the same exact car elsewhere for a much better price with similar mileage. Again, nice enough people. Just don't seem to car to negotiate and would rather send the car to auction (incurring auction fees and transportation fees) instead of selling it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Ft Mill Ford is Outstanding in All Area!
by 07/27/2020on
I have purchased two vehicles, one pre-owned and one new. The purchase experience was simple, efficient, friendly, and pleasant. I just had my car serviced for the first time and experienced their service department. From the online scheduling to the actual service visit, the staff was knowledgeable, courteous, and extremely professional. I would certainly recommend them to anyone looking for a car or wanting to have their current car serviced. I live 45 minutes away from the dealership and have three different Ford dealerships I could use much closer to my home. However, the drive is worth the service you get at Ft. Mill Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car Buying Made Easy
by 06/06/2020on
Fort Mill Ford actually made buying my daughter's first car a pleasant experience. They had the price of the car marked on the window, and that was the no haggle price. I researched the make and model of the car she wanted for about a month. Saw the exact car she wanted advertised online at Fort Mill Ford at a price which I though was a misprint. Salesman didn't try to make us buy the car. Also didn't try to pressure us into any of the extras that car dealers make a killing off of. Their Doc Fee was way lower than most. Got the car @ $2500 below KBB bluebook value. Thanks Fort Mill Ford for making my daughter's first car buying experience a pleasant one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great job as always!
by 06/02/2020on
Excellent service. All “social distancing” protocols followed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Error Reading on Dash
by 02/24/2020on
Our Explorer starting having an error reading on the dash, Transmission not in park", although the gear was in park. I called Frank at Fort Mill Ford, who advised us to bring the car in the same day. The issue was identified and repaired. Frank goes above and beyond to ensure the Explorer is current on all service needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Over priced service
by 01/16/2020on
My wife took our 2014 Fusion Hybrid in because the battery was dead. We didn't know if it was the conventional battery or the Hybrid battery. They did a diagnostic check on the car and found that the conventional battery was the issue. So, the told her the price of the battery was $130. The total bill was $411. What they didn't tell her was the breakdown of the Labor cost, the service rep told her the total of the labor cost but not the breakdown. So, when I went to pick up her car I asked for the breakdown of the labor cost. Turns out Ft Mill Ford thinks that it is a common fee to charge $116 to install a car battery. That is $14 less than the cost of the battery itself. Buyer beware if a Dealership! My goal with this post is to get just one person not to use the service department at Ft mill Ford. We have used them for all of the services done on her car, NEVER AGAIN!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F150 purchase
by 09/09/2019on
Was a very good experience. Chris Motrynczuck was a low pressure,well informed sales person.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Do not trust them
by 04/19/2019on
I told them what the problem was after research. They charged me for something a lot more expensive but tried to hide the fix I told them it needed to be
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Used Dodge Ram Truck
by 03/30/2019on
Wonderful buying experience. The whole dealership-not just our great salesperson Bob, bent over backwards to make sure we were taken care of. Not pushy at all. Very straight forward. Explained everything in detail. Spent a good deal of time With us and even bought us lunch right there at the in-house diner. If we ever need another vehicle we would not hesitate to travel again to Fort Mill Ford. At
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mrs
by 03/05/2019on
Brittany Rosol was excellent, she has GREAT people skills. That is a lot to say considering I was upset with what was goin on at the time bringing it in. It was the front engine mount....I am still being told that what’s goin on with my car is UNHEARD OF... particularly with my car being under 80,000 and my husband has only driven Fords, friends and family only drive Fords. I would like for this to be looked into. Along with this it’s being recommended that rear trans mount with left & right engine mounts. I am driving this to work and back. When I purchased this vehicle from Fort Mill Ford it was not expected to take a loan out to keep it on the road. Right now I have mixed feelings on all this. I am sure you can understand. I am s female and yes I work; however, don’t make that much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fort Mill Ford Service
by 03/04/2019on
The service was done to my vehicle. I did appreciate the fact that my driver side door was repaired at no charge. However, the service representative was new and did not fully understand the repair work being done. Secondly, I was at the dealer for seven hours and would request occasional updates on the status of the repair work. More often than not the Service Rep would get distracted and not provide the status updates.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Get everything promised in WRITING!
by 11/30/2018on
Before purchasing my car, I noticed that the front bumper cover for the tow hook was missing, leaving a hole in the bumper. The salesman promised the item was on order and they would ship it to me. I drove all the way from FL to SC to trade in one of my cars for the used Lexus IS200 they had. I have to yet to receive this part months later, even after I've called a couple times. At this point I'll have to accept my loss. Moral of the story: MAKE SURE YOU GET EVERYTHING IN WRITING BECAUSE THE WORDS THAT COME OUT OF THEIR MOUTHS CANNOT BE TRUSTED.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Fort Mill Ford
by 10/31/2018on
Scott Benner has helped up with the purchase of 2 cars. Great guy!! This was our 2 nd purchase with Fort Mill Ford and it was because of our first experience dealing with Scott!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fort Mill Ford
by 10/26/2018on
Lou and the staff were easy to work with. Made it a great car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Customer
by 10/26/2018on
Easy and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
purchase new 2018 ford F150
by 10/23/2018on
traded 2007 F150 for 2018 F150 EcoBoost, A top of the line experience. 3rd new truck I have purchased from Fort Mill Ford over the years, All has been a great experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
M. Brown
by 10/04/2018on
Service department very professional. As always. Brandon does a great job of taking care of all my service needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Not great customer serivce
by 08/17/2018on
Have taken my explorer there a few times, and each time is a little bit worse. When you drop you care off you only can receive help from the service rep over you case that day. Even when you can't get a hold of them. I tried getting in touch with the person working with us for 4 hours or more. Any time the phone was answered they said I had to talk to my rep and no one could just give me and update on my car. The communcation is awful. I have had to take the shuttle a few times, and told it would be just a few minutes. After waiting 10 to 15 min was told the shuttle wasn't even there and he wasn't sure where or when it would be back. He asked another rep if he knew when it would be back and that rep just blew him off. Dropped the car off in the morning and when I went back after lunch to check the car hadn't even been taken back yet. Considering driving to Rock Hill Ford for next appt.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Service for Ford Fusion
by 08/15/2018on
Had to take my New Vehicle in for a "part recall" repair.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
45,000 mile tune up
by 08/02/2018on
Friendly service reps and easy to make an appointment
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments