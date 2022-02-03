1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Do Not Purchase a Maintenance Plan! I purchased my 2018 BMW M4 from BMW of Columbia on February 27, 2020. While going through the financing process, I was offered a choice of maintenance/protection plans offered by BMW. I chose a maintenance plan for approximately $4,500 that covered all my services up to 75k miles, that included replacement of my brakes at 30k & 60k miles, and even my clutch at 60k miles. I asked all the questions typical of any maintenance plan but specifically what happens if my car was totaled or if I traded it on a new vehicle. I was told that if either of those happen, I could notify BMW and I would get a prorated return of my plan. Fast forward to February 2022 and my life situation changed. It was in my best interest to reduce my monthly bills. I traded in my M4 as the warranty was going to expire later this year and I needed to lower my monthly costs. When I purchased my M4 it had 12,500 miles on it. When I traded it in 2 years later it had 25,550 miles on it. I averaged driving 6,525 miles a year (pandemic, work from home) and I used the maintenance plan twice to get the oil changed and since it was garage kept, it only needed wipers once in 2 years. After trading my car in, I called to start the prorated refund process for my maintenance plan. I was told "I'm sorry you were told that, BMW doesn't refund maintenance plans anymore, and the person who told you that no longer works here". I was told "BMW's current policy is the maintenance plan is tied to the VIN and will be transferred to the new owner". So, I essentially paid $4,500 for two oil changes and the new owner of my old car is 'supposed" to benefit from my purchase. Who in their right mind would so freely agree to those terms? Not me. I was told that the GM would call me as I am a dissatisfied customer. That did not happen either. I loved my M4, and I hated giving it up. I was initially very happy with my experience purchasing my car and now, I can say that BMW has lost a loyal customer as I have owned six BMWs throughout my life. Sincerely, Mr. Ware Read more