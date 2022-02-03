Customer Reviews of BMW of Columbia
Ready, Willing, and Able
by 03/02/2022on
Because it was unlike other dealerships that I first visited, I was surprised to see that BMW of Columbia was able to show me a variety of models and identify the unique vehicle I was seeking. Moreover, the sales personnel were informed, responsive, and courteous. I could not be more pleased.
Job well done
by 03/29/2022on
Top notch service. Service advisor Mark Dickson was a true professional. Everything you would expect from BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service
by 03/21/2022on
Very helpful. Very knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Coolant Reservoir to Round ride
by 03/19/2022on
Like customer service-professional. Did not like state of my vehicle following service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Do Not Purchase a Maintenance Plan
by 03/15/2022on
Do Not Purchase a Maintenance Plan! I purchased my 2018 BMW M4 from BMW of Columbia on February 27, 2020. While going through the financing process, I was offered a choice of maintenance/protection plans offered by BMW. I chose a maintenance plan for approximately $4,500 that covered all my services up to 75k miles, that included replacement of my brakes at 30k & 60k miles, and even my clutch at 60k miles. I asked all the questions typical of any maintenance plan but specifically what happens if my car was totaled or if I traded it on a new vehicle. I was told that if either of those happen, I could notify BMW and I would get a prorated return of my plan. Fast forward to February 2022 and my life situation changed. It was in my best interest to reduce my monthly bills. I traded in my M4 as the warranty was going to expire later this year and I needed to lower my monthly costs. When I purchased my M4 it had 12,500 miles on it. When I traded it in 2 years later it had 25,550 miles on it. I averaged driving 6,525 miles a year (pandemic, work from home) and I used the maintenance plan twice to get the oil changed and since it was garage kept, it only needed wipers once in 2 years. After trading my car in, I called to start the prorated refund process for my maintenance plan. I was told "I'm sorry you were told that, BMW doesn't refund maintenance plans anymore, and the person who told you that no longer works here". I was told "BMW's current policy is the maintenance plan is tied to the VIN and will be transferred to the new owner". So, I essentially paid $4,500 for two oil changes and the new owner of my old car is 'supposed" to benefit from my purchase. Who in their right mind would so freely agree to those terms? Not me. I was told that the GM would call me as I am a dissatisfied customer. That did not happen either. I loved my M4, and I hated giving it up. I was initially very happy with my experience purchasing my car and now, I can say that BMW has lost a loyal customer as I have owned six BMWs throughout my life. Sincerely, Mr. Ware
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Mark was awesome!
by 03/08/2022on
Mark was super helpful with my service. He went above and beyond and was really great with communication. He made sure I could get back to work and made the experience really easy for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awsomeness!
by 03/01/2022on
On line reservation was easy, Brian was informative and thorough, the service waiting area was clean and comfortable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing!!
by 02/28/2022on
Quality service per usual! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service to my BMW
by 02/21/2022on
The service was excellent! Doug was very attentive and very punctual with following back up with me. The service was done in a timely manner and they made sure to inspect my car. I have been servicing my cars there for years and the service they give is absolutely impeccable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car buying experience
by 02/16/2022on
Solid trade value, great pricing on a tough to find car and no pressure sales
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Service!
by 02/15/2022on
Recently moved to the area so it was my first time getting service at this location and I have no regrets at all. Brian was friendly, very approachable and professional. He explained my issues & didn’t pressure me to make any immediate decisions. I’m a thinker so if I’m given the opportunity to overthink I will change my mind, I did with Brian and he didn’t seem to mind which was refreshing. I left my vehicle, got some work done and will schedule again soon for some additional work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Service
by 02/15/2022on
Very responsive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car service
by 02/05/2022on
Entire service was excellent. Charles Baker was great in helping me get my car into service. I especially liked the video that showed exactly what they inspected and what was found.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding service!!
by 01/31/2022on
I generally dislike going to the dealership or mechanic. This has all changed since buying a BMW! Brian Kelly is a friendly advisor who treats his customers as if they’re his only focus. Outstanding service!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Charles Baker was most helpful.
by 01/29/2022on
Everything was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Service Appointment
by 01/21/2022on
Very good experience. My service rep was so kind and helpful throughout the entire process!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service for 2008 BMW
by 01/14/2022on
Mark was my service advisor, and he is the best. He worked tirelessly to resolve my problems even though I did not purchase the car from BMW dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Service
by 01/12/2022on
The Service Team is extremely professional and attentive. The service I received from “Chuck” was great! He always provides additional info on my X5 as well as any kind of specials. Chuck is always on point and pays attention to detail. You can’t go wrong with any of the service members. All are awesome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top notch service, but no loaner.
by 01/08/2022on
Service advisor was top notch; polite, knowledgeable, quick, and responsive via texting. Due to auto inventory, dealer had no loaners; this is disappointing since this was a selling point noted at the point of sale.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Staff
by 01/06/2022on
The staff at BMW of Columbia was very friendly and professional. They had me in and out of service in a timely manner and offered great pricing on quality work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Sales team
by 01/04/2022on
Sales team helped me and my friend in getting us 2022 X3’s , they got us the best deal with trade-in old cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
