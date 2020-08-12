1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My brand new car 2021 HRV of 2 months broke down in the middle of HWY 17. Why did the car completely shut down? I would also love to know the answer. The service team never gave me a concrete explanation. As my car is coming to a stop on 17, I’m watching other cars in my rear view mirror getting closer, slamming on their brakes, & dodging my car to avoid a collision. Thank God, no one hit me or was hurt. But needless to say, I was extremely shaken up. All my trust with this car, is completely gone. I got my car to the shoulder & off the HWY. I had to wait for my fiancée to come help push the car off the shoulder & to a safer place while we waited for a tow truck. While waiting, I took pictures/videos of what the car was doing & the sounds it’s was making. This way I could provide hard evidence to Hendricks as to what was going on, instead of trying to explain it to them myself. The service tech called around 9AM (Weds) with Explanation # 1, The car is “perfectly fine” & drove it “no problem”. Me personally, having your car turn off on a HWY with less than 3,000 miles, is not “perfectly fine”. They said they had to run a few tests & would get back to me. I sent him the video & pictures as evidence. 11AM (Thurs), I got Explanation #2. I “put bad gas in the car”. If that is the case, be careful if you buy your gas at Costco. The tech said the service team ran the fuel pump & explained that my car has to have certain voltage. My car had high voltage which caused my car to suck air. The tech also said he would include a screen shot as to what was going on. They were almost certain this was the issue. I asked for a fuel sample but they were unable to get a gas sample because when my car was on the tow truck, the gas “mixed”, moved around, & was “contaminated”. Or I somehow water got in while I was washing my car. That made zero sense to me. They were willing to change the fuel pump; even though they believed mine was perfectly fine. I found recent articles stating that 2019 & 2020 HRVs are currently being recalled for bad fuel pump systems. 2PM (Thurs) with Explanation #3. Now, they think it was the gas reserve. They said my car was on empty when it arrived at the dealership. However, in my picture and video documentation I show my car had 3 bars of gas. The final explanation the service tech told me was, “Were not 100% sure what cause this. It’s all speculation.” This was not reassuring at all. In the end, I don’t have a definite answer as to why a brand new car stopped in the middle of the HWY. What really bothers me is that the car is a safety liability. Hendrick’s clearly demonstrated that they will not do the right thing to ensure the driver feels safe and confident in their vehicles. I work extremely hard to be able to have a reliable car. Every time I look at the car now, I am sickened knowing I have a hefty car payment for a vehicle I am not safe in, satisfied with, or confident driving. I toyed with the idea of trading for a new car. But if I did, my monthly payments would increase. Again, very disappointing since I have been a good customer. Earlier this year, I traded a car at Hendricks, bought a new car at Hendricks, and my Mom bought her new car last year. The right thing to do since the car was 2 months old, is to put me in a car of the same value & that I felt safe/confident in. As far as I am concerned, this car is a lemon & Hendrick’s doesn’t want to take the extra step to ensure the safety or satisfaction of their customers. It’s not justifiable that a “reputable” company’s solution (for loyal customers) is to pay more for a car, when their brand new vehicle shuts off with no explanation. All of this was completely out of my control. My last 3 cars were Hondas. It’s very clear the Hendricks does not value the safety of their customers. Their website states “they care about their customers” and they will “send you safely on your way”. These statements do not mirror my experience. Once my warranty expires, I highly doubt I will be back. Read more