Customer Reviews of Hilton Head BMW
Super Stephanie
by 05/12/2022on
My wife and I worked with Stephanie Sullivan to . purchase a beautiful 2022 X3. She knew the car inside and out, answered all our questions with no pressure. The sales process was very easy. We went back 3 days later and she spent another hour helping us set up all the functions especially Alexa. Highest recommendation
In & Out Quickly
by 05/13/2022on
Shane Cawley was my service rep when I arrived. He was friendly, polite & quick. I was in & out in under 5 minutes. My service was performed and when I got back to pick up my car I was again in & out very quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always a Great service experience!!
by 05/12/2022on
HH BMW makes it very easy and convenient to get your car serviced. My service advisor, Brad is the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super Stephanie
by 05/12/2022on
My wife and I worked with Stephanie Sullivan to . purchase a beautiful 2022 X3. She knew the car inside and out, answered all our questions with no pressure. The sales process was very easy. We went back 3 days later and she spent another hour helping us set up all the functions especially Alexa. Highest recommendation
Excellent Customer Service
by 05/12/2022on
The service representatives made this experience comfortable and worry-free
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Charles DeCarlo
by 05/12/2022on
Charles DeCarlo meet all of our expectations in purchasing our new BMW. This was the second car we have purchased from Charles.
Great Sales and Service
by 05/12/2022on
I recently purchased a car from this location and the customer service was great. I set up an appointment and drove an hour to view the car. The car was ready when I arrived and Robert made us feel at home. I was in love with car as soon as I test drove it so everything else was smooth. The next week I came in for new tires and I was in and out. I already recommended a few people to this location.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Beyond Expectations!
by 05/11/2022on
Shane was extremely professional throughout the process. In these times of labor shortages and time constraints, we were totally blown away by Shane’s customer services! As retired military, we’ve purchased many cars in various locations and by far, this experience was excellent!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service person very professionally
by 05/10/2022on
The service area is very comfortably. staff very nice and friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE - THANK YOU SHANE!
by 05/09/2022on
While traveling through Hilton Head, our engine warning light came on. We found the closest BMW dealership. We had no idea what to expect at this new place with no appointment and no relationship with the dealership. Since we felt desperate, with a long trip ahead of us, we hoped for the best. We walked into service and was cheerfully greeted by Shane. He took the time to look up our info in the BMW database and reassured us they would do their best to check out our car and get us on our way. While we waited, he offered shuttle service to a nearby mall. He updated us while our car was in service. Fortunately, they got us in quickly, fixed our problem, washed our car, and got us back on the road. Honestly, we can’t believe Shane and Hilton Head BMW were so attentive and good to us. Especially since we were just passing through. What a class-act dealership and Service Advisor. We sincerely thank you! You made a positive difference in our lives today!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Tire troubles
by 05/09/2022on
I had a flat tire on 95 south heading to Florida and this BMW location fixed my flat in about an hour Kristen was my service advisor and did a great job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New BRAKE Service
by 05/06/2022on
I BROUGHT MY 2019 MINI COUNTRYMAN INTO SERVICE at BMW Of Hilton Head FOR BRAKE PADS AND TO RESET THE BRAKE SENSORS KRISTEN Rismiller was for Service Advisor she was very kind and accurate with details, also my vehicle was cometed at the time she stated, I would highly recommend This Dealership . They even had a representative drive me home until my vehicle was ready. The Manager of the Service Department was very kind ,and both went above and beyond to accommodate my expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Tire replaced Quickly
by 05/06/2022on
Was so happy they had my tire in stock and could replace it on short notice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Check up
by 05/06/2022on
Beth is professional and knowledgeable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Accurate fast service check Beth Simpson
by 05/06/2022on
Accurate diagnosis, expert, friendly service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service again
by 05/05/2022on
Beth Smithson is my favorite service representative and she did a great job managing my latest visit to BMW Hilton Head. I needed a new tire and an alignment and this was accomplished in a few days. I am very happy with the service department as a result.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service and friendly staff
by 05/05/2022on
Always treated well. Have been buying vehicles and getting service for 18 yrs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Impressive
by 05/05/2022on
Issaca was on top of everything. She kept up up to date while waiting for our new BMW to arrive. When we picked up the car she was knowledgeable and helpful. She followed up the next day and has made herself available.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
BMW service
by 05/04/2022on
Beth was easy to work with and very efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome Car! Awesome Experience!
by 05/03/2022on
Purchased an X5 from BMW of HHI with Robert and couldn’t have been more pleased with the customer service. Joel and Dominic went above and beyond any expectations we could have imagined to insure a satisfied experience. They answered all of our questions, assisted our requests to finalize the deal, and even gave our little one a gift! We will definitely recommend them to all of our friends and family. Hopefully we have the opportunity to purchase from them again in the future. It was customer service you just don’t see much anymore at car dealerships. Absolutely A+ from the entire team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Marvelous Margaret
by 05/03/2022on
It was a pleasurable experience dealing with all the people we had contact with during our purchase. Margaret was fantastic and very knowledgeable about all the aspects of the car. Very accurate and precise concerning the paperwork kept us up-to-date regarding delivery. Dominic was very helpful in the dealership purchase of my X2. Overall, a very pleasurable experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Robert Hunter
by 05/03/2022on
Great service in a relax atmosphere This the place to get a car!! Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
At Hilton Head BMW we have a complete lineup of new and used cars for the Bluffton, Savannah and Beaufort region, and our customer care continues long after you buy or lease a BMW - thanks to our dedicated car service and auto repair team. Hilton Head BMW makes the process of securing BMW your next vehicle easy for you. Stop in and see what makes us different!
Perhaps the biggest reason so many drivers choose Hilton Head BMW is for the fact they know their search ends here. Couple our professional yet approachable staff with our vast BMW lineup and you're destined to find exactly what you're looking for. To explore our winning assortment first hand, visit us and, remember you can always do some pre-buy research on new BMW models online.
We can admit it, used cars and particularly used-car salesmen have a bad rap. Hilton Head BMW is here to give you a pleasant surprise and help put that tired old stereotype to rest. We believe that while a car may be used, it should run like new.
1 Comments