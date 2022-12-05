5 out of 5 stars service Rating

While traveling through Hilton Head, our engine warning light came on. We found the closest BMW dealership. We had no idea what to expect at this new place with no appointment and no relationship with the dealership. Since we felt desperate, with a long trip ahead of us, we hoped for the best. We walked into service and was cheerfully greeted by Shane. He took the time to look up our info in the BMW database and reassured us they would do their best to check out our car and get us on our way. While we waited, he offered shuttle service to a nearby mall. He updated us while our car was in service. Fortunately, they got us in quickly, fixed our problem, washed our car, and got us back on the road. Honestly, we can’t believe Shane and Hilton Head BMW were so attentive and good to us. Especially since we were just passing through. What a class-act dealership and Service Advisor. We sincerely thank you! You made a positive difference in our lives today! Read more