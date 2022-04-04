Customer Reviews of Hilton Head BMW
New X5
by 04/04/2022on
Everyone at Hilton Head BMW was great to work with! You feel welcome from the moment you walk in. Chuck our salesman did a great job of walking us through the process and keeping us informed along the way as we had to order the car we wanted. Chuck was great showing all the features at pickup. Thank you to Steve, Chuck, and everyone who made this an enjoyable experience.
Easy tire replacement
by 04/07/2022on
Found a screw in my BMW X7 tire while visiting Hilton Head. Hilton Head BMW was able to get me in same day. Kristen, in Service, was super helpful and got me in and out quickly with a new tire.
Wonderful experience
by 04/07/2022on
The dealership general manager, Steve, and the service manager, Brad, went above and beyond to make sure that I got taken care of when I unexpectedly had to replace a punctured tire. They not only made sure that my service got done, but went out of their way to make sure I had something to drive in the interim, and that my X5 came back to me as fast as possible and looking even better than when I had left it with them. They communicated with me throughout to let me know if the progress on the tire that had to be special ordered. Fantastic experience, as always. This is one example of why I am a repeat customer.
Outstanding service!
by 04/06/2022on
From scheduling an appointment, checking in to checking out, the staff was very helpful, informative and friendly. Thank you all!
Outstanding Service
by 04/06/2022on
Thank you for the professional service. My untimely need for a repair was performed with fast quality workmanship. The service advisor 15174, Kristen M Rismi, was kind, respectful and a true professional. Again, thank you for having the quality of personnel on your staff.
Excellent Customer Service
by 04/06/2022on
Always a pleasure to bring my car in for service and Brad Woodcock is waiting and holding the door open and ever so welcoming! Brad is always aware of my needs and so knowledgeable of BMW! Just a delightful experience and Brad is a true gentleman!
Great service on my 2000 M3 Roadster
by 04/06/2022on
Great service. In and out in about one hour! See you again soon!
Kristen had me in and out in no time! Best service department around.
by 04/06/2022on
Very fast service. Comfortable waiting area
Friendly and helpful. Attentive to my situation and
by 04/05/2022on
I have always had positive experiences. The staff is top notch
Cara rocks!
by 04/05/2022on
We had several issues with our car. Cara addressed them all, and even made sure our car was delivered safely back to us. Thank you, Cara!
Attention to detail
by 04/05/2022on
Brad and Mike were accommodating and got to my issue. It was fixed in a prompt manner working with my schedule.
Injector died
by 04/04/2022on
One injector failed, replaced all 4 because it was cheaper than doing another one of the injectors if it failed as pointed out by Kristen, my service rep. Not enthused with the prices but the work was done right and on time with BMW parts.
Beemer Brad
by 04/04/2022on
Brad is a complete professional and kept me informed as to updates on service times.
Great service from out of state BMW owner. Professional courteous. All star
by 04/04/2022on
Outstanding service. On time , friendly, prompt, and expert. Great facility and client service. Just phenomenal.
Sales experience
by 04/04/2022on
Our experience was better than with any dealer and we would not hesitate to recommend Hilton Head BMW to friends or family. We enjoyed working with Chuck DeCarlo and Dominic Turnock.
Amazing Car Buying Experience
by 04/03/2022on
Check DeCarlo sold me a new 2022 m340. I live out of state and he made the process simple and straightforward. I would recommend Hilton Head BMW and Chuck to anyone. Thanks again!
Excellent sales team
by 04/02/2022on
Vertus was our sales rep, and he was amazing. He took the time to explain different options and was very patient and professional!
Car purchase
by 04/02/2022on
Margaret was great and made everything very easy.
Satisfied woman !
by 04/01/2022on
Honesty throughout the entire process!
Great sales
by 04/01/2022on
Straight up fair pricing
Smooth Sailing
by 04/01/2022on
This is a well established dealership that exudes professionalism. I developed a build on line and sent it to Hilton Head BMW. I was immediately contacted by a salesperson (Margaret Winn) who helped clarify the various options and make appropriate adjustments so I received exactly what I wanted. Because of Margaret's knowledge of the vehicle, the process went smoothly and efficiently. A decision to purchase was made shortly. Delivery was well within the discussed time frame and the vehicle was in perfect shape at delivery. I have purchased near 30 vehicles (4 BMW's) now and Margaret Winn is in the top tier of sales people I have worked with. This was a great experience.
