5 out of 5 stars service Rating

The dealership general manager, Steve, and the service manager, Brad, went above and beyond to make sure that I got taken care of when I unexpectedly had to replace a punctured tire. They not only made sure that my service got done, but went out of their way to make sure I had something to drive in the interim, and that my X5 came back to me as fast as possible and looking even better than when I had left it with them. They communicated with me throughout to let me know if the progress on the tire that had to be special ordered. Fantastic experience, as always. This is one example of why I am a repeat customer. Read more