Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Hilton Head BMW

Hilton Head BMW

Hilton Head BMW
Visit dealer’s website 
1230 Fording Island Rd, Bluffton, SC 29910
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Hilton Head BMW

4.9
Overall Rating
4.92 out of 5 stars(478)
Recommend: Yes (443) No (7)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New X5

by Kristie on 04/04/2022

Everyone at Hilton Head BMW was great to work with! You feel welcome from the moment you walk in. Chuck our salesman did a great job of walking us through the process and keeping us informed along the way as we had to order the car we wanted. Chuck was great showing all the features at pickup. Thank you to Steve, Chuck, and everyone who made this an enjoyable experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
478 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Easy tire replacement

by Sean F on 04/07/2022

Found a screw in my BMW X7 tire while visiting Hilton Head. Hilton Head BMW was able to get me in same day. Kristen, in Service, was super helpful and got me in and out quickly with a new tire.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Wonderful experience

by Dr Gupta on 04/07/2022

The dealership general manager, Steve, and the service manager, Brad, went above and beyond to make sure that I got taken care of when I unexpectedly had to replace a punctured tire. They not only made sure that my service got done, but went out of their way to make sure I had something to drive in the interim, and that my X5 came back to me as fast as possible and looking even better than when I had left it with them. They communicated with me throughout to let me know if the progress on the tire that had to be special ordered. Fantastic experience, as always. This is one example of why I am a repeat customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding service!

by Kristy Vincent on 04/06/2022

From scheduling an appointment, checking in to checking out, the staff was very helpful, informative and friendly. Thank you all!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding Service

by Cleferd Davis on 04/06/2022

Thank you for the professional service. My untimely need for a repair was performed with fast quality workmanship. The service advisor 15174, Kristen M Rismi, was kind, respectful and a true professional. Again, thank you for having the quality of personnel on your staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by P F on 04/06/2022

Always a pleasure to bring my car in for service and Brad Woodcock is waiting and holding the door open and ever so welcoming! Brad is always aware of my needs and so knowledgeable of BMW! Just a delightful experience and Brad is a true gentleman!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service on my 2000 M3 Roadster

by Leon at Shipyard on 04/06/2022

Great service. In and out in about one hour! See you again soon!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Kristen had me in and out in no time! Best service department around.

by Pat on 04/06/2022

Very fast service. Comfortable waiting area

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Friendly and helpful. Attentive to my situation and

by N r on 04/05/2022

I have always had positive experiences. The staff is top notch

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Cara rocks!

by Sarah on 04/05/2022

We had several issues with our car. Cara addressed them all, and even made sure our car was delivered safely back to us. Thank you, Cara!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Attention to detail

by BMAN on 04/05/2022

Brad and Mike were accommodating and got to my issue. It was fixed in a prompt manner working with my schedule.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Injector died

by JHB on 04/04/2022

One injector failed, replaced all 4 because it was cheaper than doing another one of the injectors if it failed as pointed out by Kristen, my service rep. Not enthused with the prices but the work was done right and on time with BMW parts.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Beemer Brad

by Ernie on 04/04/2022

Brad is a complete professional and kept me informed as to updates on service times.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service from out of state BMW owner. Professional courteous. All star

by Steve on 04/04/2022

Outstanding service. On time , friendly, prompt, and expert. Great facility and client service. Just phenomenal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New X5

by Kristie on 04/04/2022

Everyone at Hilton Head BMW was great to work with! You feel welcome from the moment you walk in. Chuck our salesman did a great job of walking us through the process and keeping us informed along the way as we had to order the car we wanted. Chuck was great showing all the features at pickup. Thank you to Steve, Chuck, and everyone who made this an enjoyable experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales experience

by Steve and Jen on 04/04/2022

Our experience was better than with any dealer and we would not hesitate to recommend Hilton Head BMW to friends or family. We enjoyed working with Chuck DeCarlo and Dominic Turnock.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Car Buying Experience

by Evan on 04/03/2022

Check DeCarlo sold me a new 2022 m340. I live out of state and he made the process simple and straightforward. I would recommend Hilton Head BMW and Chuck to anyone. Thanks again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent sales team

by Karen W Savannah Ga on 04/02/2022

Vertus was our sales rep, and he was amazing. He took the time to explain different options and was very patient and professional!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car purchase

by Kimberly on 04/02/2022

Margaret was great and made everything very easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfied woman !

by Chuck DeCarlo on 04/01/2022

Honesty throughout the entire process!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great sales

by James Taylor on 04/01/2022

Straight up fair pricing

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Smooth Sailing

by JTSmo on 04/01/2022

This is a well established dealership that exudes professionalism. I developed a build on line and sent it to Hilton Head BMW. I was immediately contacted by a salesperson (Margaret Winn) who helped clarify the various options and make appropriate adjustments so I received exactly what I wanted. Because of Margaret's knowledge of the vehicle, the process went smoothly and efficiently. A decision to purchase was made shortly. Delivery was well within the discussed time frame and the vehicle was in perfect shape at delivery. I have purchased near 30 vehicles (4 BMW's) now and Margaret Winn is in the top tier of sales people I have worked with. This was a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
videos
about our dealership

At Hilton Head BMW we have a complete lineup of new and used cars for the Bluffton, Savannah and Beaufort region, and our customer care continues long after you buy or lease a BMW - thanks to our dedicated car service and auto repair team. Hilton Head BMW makes the process of securing BMW your next vehicle easy for you. Stop in and see what makes us different!

Perhaps the biggest reason so many drivers choose Hilton Head BMW is for the fact they know their search ends here. Couple our professional yet approachable staff with our vast BMW lineup and you're destined to find exactly what you're looking for. To explore our winning assortment first hand, visit us and, remember you can always do some pre-buy research on new BMW models online.

We can admit it, used cars and particularly used-car salesmen have a bad rap. Hilton Head BMW is here to give you a pleasant surprise and help put that tired old stereotype to rest. We believe that while a car may be used, it should run like new.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes