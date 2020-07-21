New car
by 07/21/2020on
Love my new civic ! Dan and the gang at Balise Honda were fantastic, never new car buying could be fun
Lee/mary
by 07/20/2020on
We highly recommend Dan and Balise , we are not ready to purchase but Dan took the time to explain and show us what might work to fit our needs. Another salesman at a different store told us to come back when we were ready , go to Balise and ask for Dan. He knows his stuff
My new car
by 07/16/2020on
I went to Balise looking for a used car , they didn’t have what I was looking for , Dan Comfort showed me a new car that had everything I wanted and more . And it fit my budget
Great experience
by 07/13/2020on
Max And tabitha from balise we're fantastic. I was originally speaking with tabitha on the phone got some very enticing numbers, and came in to meet with max as he was introduced as the top Honda product knowledge guy and for me the tech features were very important. He went over everything he truly knew he stuff with the CRv. If your looking for a great guy with optimal knowledge he is the guy to speak to.
Awesome Experience
by 06/01/2020on
Had a great time working with Shaun who was extremely helpful for both my wife and I. They worked with us past business hours to ensure we were comfortable with our purchase. Extremely helpful staff.
Best experience
by 05/11/2020on
Dan Comfort and the guys at Balise Honda Warwick made my buying experience fast and fun , I will be sending all of my friends and family to see Dan , 5 Start service from start to finish
Honda shopping
by 05/01/2020on
Had a horrible experience at a local Honda Dealer , went to Balise and met Dan Comfort . Easiest buying experience of my life , had a blast can’t wait to go back . I’m sending my sister to see him next month
Great experience
by 03/12/2020on
I came in for service and had a great experience. Luigi was very friendly got my car in and out and while i was waiting I talked to Max about the type R in the show room, let me sit in it showed me the engine and all. Very awesome cool car for whoever ends up with it
Toosoon2021
by 03/09/2020on
Unfortunately it’s too soon to get out of my Ford Lease , But Dan took the time to show me a Honda anyway , I had so many questions but he answered them all , see you next year. Can’t wait to Pick out my new CR-V
Sales Person
by 03/03/2020on
Overall the experience at Balize was great but i want to say a big thank you to the salesperson Hendel Guzman who went all out to make me feel comfortable and put everything together so i could drive away with my new car.
Got a very nice car
by 02/27/2020on
Thank you, thank you, thank you! I am so happy with my crv. I love the navigation and the leather seats are so comfortable. Thank you Yohance for all your help.
My new car
by 02/20/2020on
Thanks Dan ! You were fantastic ! My experience was absolutely wonderful , had fun and got a great car for a great price !
Mr Dan
by 02/16/2020on
Balise had a great selection of pre owned and new cars and suv’s . Everyone was great but dan was the man ! Thanks buddy
Honda CR-V
by 02/12/2020on
Great experience ! Dan showed us 2 cr-v’s the ex and the ex-l , we went with the EX-L . Dan got us a great deal and made the buying experience fun
Lease lady
by 02/11/2020on
Went to buy my lease out , met Dan and Marcus they helped me lease a new nicer civic for the same payment I currently had , even though my credit wasn’t so good
Bought a Honda 2020
by 01/31/2020on
My sales associate Hendel helped with buying my Honda 2020 car. It was a good experience and I am very happy with the purchase. I would recommend Honda of West Warwick
My Honda
by 01/16/2020on
It took me some time to make a decsion, but dan at Honda Balise warwick stuck by me the entire time. he answered all of my questions about the Honda Fit, The Civic and other brands too! I highly recomend this Sales man and this dealership
Radio Gaga
by 01/14/2020on
Dan was fun and easy to work as well as a very nice man , we don’t buy often but we will be back to see dan
IN a jam
by 01/13/2020on
Our Bluetooth /CarPlay stopped working while we were visiting RI we stopped by Honda and met Dan he got us going again . Thanks Dan maybe you can come to NJ and sell Honda’s
New lease
by 01/08/2020on
I was planning on buying a used SUV for he winter Dan got me out of my current lease ( civic) and got me into the hr-v I wanted . I didn’t know I could do that , also best service dept around . Place is professional from top to bottom
Amazing service
by 12/31/2019on
Yohance was a joy to work with. I was going to get a new crv but the buyout on my lease made more sense. Very happy with vehicle