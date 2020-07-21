Balise Honda of West Warwick

509 Quaker Ln, West Warwick, RI 02893
Today 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Balise Honda of West Warwick

5.0
Overall Rating
(49)
Recommend: Yes (49) No (0)
sales Rating

Lee/mary

by Almostreadydan on 07/20/2020

We highly recommend Dan and Balise , we are not ready to purchase but Dan took the time to explain and show us what might work to fit our needs. Another salesman at a different store told us to come back when we were ready , go to Balise and ask for Dan. He knows his stuff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

My new car

by My new Fot on 07/16/2020

I went to Balise looking for a used car , they didn’t have what I was looking for , Dan Comfort showed me a new car that had everything I wanted and more . And it fit my budget

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by 2020 CRV EXL on 07/13/2020

Max And tabitha from balise we're fantastic. I was originally speaking with tabitha on the phone got some very enticing numbers, and came in to meet with max as he was introduced as the top Honda product knowledge guy and for me the tech features were very important. He went over everything he truly knew he stuff with the CRv. If your looking for a great guy with optimal knowledge he is the guy to speak to.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome Experience

by Tim C on 06/01/2020

Had a great time working with Shaun who was extremely helpful for both my wife and I. They worked with us past business hours to ensure we were comfortable with our purchase. Extremely helpful staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best experience

by DeeDee on 05/11/2020

Dan Comfort and the guys at Balise Honda Warwick made my buying experience fast and fun , I will be sending all of my friends and family to see Dan , 5 Start service from start to finish

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Honda shopping

by Happy lady on 05/01/2020

Had a horrible experience at a local Honda Dealer , went to Balise and met Dan Comfort . Easiest buying experience of my life , had a blast can’t wait to go back . I’m sending my sister to see him next month

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great experience

by In for service on 03/12/2020

I came in for service and had a great experience. Luigi was very friendly got my car in and out and while i was waiting I talked to Max about the type R in the show room, let me sit in it showed me the engine and all. Very awesome cool car for whoever ends up with it

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Toosoon2021

by Cherry2021 on 03/09/2020

Unfortunately it’s too soon to get out of my Ford Lease , But Dan took the time to show me a Honda anyway , I had so many questions but he answered them all , see you next year. Can’t wait to Pick out my new CR-V

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Sales Person

by Great Experience on 03/03/2020

Overall the experience at Balize was great but i want to say a big thank you to the salesperson Hendel Guzman who went all out to make me feel comfortable and put everything together so i could drive away with my new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Got a very nice car

by Cool car on 02/27/2020

Thank you, thank you, thank you! I am so happy with my crv. I love the navigation and the leather seats are so comfortable. Thank you Yohance for all your help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

My new car

by Donna on 02/20/2020

Thanks Dan ! You were fantastic ! My experience was absolutely wonderful , had fun and got a great car for a great price !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Mr Dan

by Mr Dan on 02/16/2020

Balise had a great selection of pre owned and new cars and suv’s . Everyone was great but dan was the man ! Thanks buddy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Honda CR-V

by Mr Honda on 02/12/2020

Great experience ! Dan showed us 2 cr-v’s the ex and the ex-l , we went with the EX-L . Dan got us a great deal and made the buying experience fun

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Lease lady

by Lease ladies on 02/11/2020

Went to buy my lease out , met Dan and Marcus they helped me lease a new nicer civic for the same payment I currently had , even though my credit wasn’t so good

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Bought a Honda 2020

by Scott on 01/31/2020

My sales associate Hendel helped with buying my Honda 2020 car. It was a good experience and I am very happy with the purchase. I would recommend Honda of West Warwick

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

My Honda

by my experience at honda on 01/16/2020

It took me some time to make a decsion, but dan at Honda Balise warwick stuck by me the entire time. he answered all of my questions about the Honda Fit, The Civic and other brands too! I highly recomend this Sales man and this dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Radio Gaga

by Radio peeps on 01/14/2020

Dan was fun and easy to work as well as a very nice man , we don’t buy often but we will be back to see dan

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

IN a jam

by Double trouble on 01/13/2020

Our Bluetooth /CarPlay stopped working while we were visiting RI we stopped by Honda and met Dan he got us going again . Thanks Dan maybe you can come to NJ and sell Honda’s

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New lease

by Piano man on 01/08/2020

I was planning on buying a used SUV for he winter Dan got me out of my current lease ( civic) and got me into the hr-v I wanted . I didn’t know I could do that , also best service dept around . Place is professional from top to bottom

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing service

by Great dealership on 12/31/2019

Yohance was a joy to work with. I was going to get a new crv but the buyout on my lease made more sense. Very happy with vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
