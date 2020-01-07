sales Rating

I thought long and hard about which new car to buy to replace my 2014 Toyota Prius V. I loved it, it never need any service other than routine, but I wanted something sporty with updated features. I thought about a trying a European car but have had such good luck with my last two a Toyotas that I was hesitant to buy any other brand. My neighbor told me what a good experience she had enjoyed at a Tarbox Toyota so, after comparing prices and inventory from other local dealerships online, I decided to make them my first stop. I am happy I did, I didn’t need to go any further. My Sales Consultant, Bruno Porrecca, was terrific! He thoroughly explained each feature of the two models I was interested in, encouraged me to test drive both to compare them in realtime, and helped me understand the processes involved in making a purchase. At no point did I feel pressured into making a decision that I wasn’t happy with. The trade in value on my Prius V was fair, and I was given information on all my purchase options. Bruno was helpful and supportive every step of the way. I am thrilled with the entire experience! Read more