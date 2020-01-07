No pressure at Tarbox!
by 07/01/2020on
Tarbox Toyota has been my only go-to RI dealership when purchasing or leasing a car every 3 years. My experience with the sales and finance staffs has always been easy....and yes, even fun! The salespeople don't high-pressure a sale; rather they educate a buyer about the details of a car, then encourage a test drive around the neighborhood. I was lucky enough to have 2 Joe's at my service this time around. They offered incentives, and negotiated what I believe was a fair deal that made me sign on the spot. Bang! Another great purchase at Tarbox Toyota. We'll do it again in 2023!!
Change Fuel Pump
by 08/31/2020on
Arrived at my appointed time, and was told the repair could take up to two hours. To my pleasant surprise, it only took about an hour. Everyone contacted was very pleasant and friendly.
Best in Service
by 08/08/2020on
Tarbox employees are consistently professional, thorough, knowledgeable, courteous, and oh yes..... concerned with customer satisfaction!
No pressure at Tarbox!
by 07/01/2020on
Tarbox Toyota has been my only go-to RI dealership when purchasing or leasing a car every 3 years. My experience with the sales and finance staffs has always been easy....and yes, even fun! The salespeople don't high-pressure a sale; rather they educate a buyer about the details of a car, then encourage a test drive around the neighborhood. I was lucky enough to have 2 Joe's at my service this time around. They offered incentives, and negotiated what I believe was a fair deal that made me sign on the spot. Bang! Another great purchase at Tarbox Toyota. We'll do it again in 2023!!
1 Comments
Running boards
by 06/25/2020on
Greeted right away with a professional manner. The tech was very helpful and made sure I knew what was to be done. I am now doing all of my business with Tarbox.
Routine Maintenance
by 06/09/2020on
Upon arrival I was greeted by a service rep. He verified the type of service required, and said it would be about 45 minutes. He also advised me that I could sit in the waiting area, visit the showroom or walk outside, and he would find me. The service only took 30 minutes. He explained what was done, all the items that were checked and I was on my way. Very pleasant experience.
Top notch
by 05/06/2020on
This is the fourth Toyota that my wife and I have leased from Tarbox and the experience has been exceptional. The sales and service staff are friendly and professional and the whole process was smooth and easy. I am very satisfied with this dealership.
Best new car buying experience.
by 02/22/2020on
Easiest and fastest new car purchase I've ever had. Would highly recommend.
Rav4 2020
by 01/10/2020on
I want to thank my salesman he was great. Very helpful. I love my new Rav4 it's the greatest. Still trying to learn things but it takes time love how it drives and all the new changes It's a beauty.
Service After the Sale
by 12/11/2019on
In a few words the service at Tarbox Toyota is best described as providing “value added for the customer”. The Tarbox Service Team adds value in a number of ways. They know your vehicle. They are experts and are motivated to keep your car, van or truck operating in peak condition. They have the correct parts. They are of course friendly, courteous and professional. So are others! What sets them apart is their motivation to keep your vehicle running smoothly and to keep you as a satisfied customer. I always leave the service area feeling like I was treated fairly, with my van running great and overall feeling that I was getting good value for the dollars spent. Keep up the good work.
Smooth Sailing at Tarbox Toyota
by 12/02/2019on
With no further expectation than just a general overview of the 2019 and 2020 Toyota Prius, sales associate Alex Bruno fielded our questions with patience , enthusiasm, and professional demeanor. As long time owners of a 2007 Prius we were pleased with his successful effort in explaining the basic differences between old and new and highlights of the abundant new technology represented in the 2020 model. From test ride to final sale we were pleasantly surprised how streamlined the Tar box Toyota sales experience was.
Tarbox Toyota Review
by 11/13/2019on
I would highly recommend Tarbox Motors for both purchasing a vehicle and service. I am highly satisfied with the quality of the work and warm welcoming atmosphere. The staff is kind, knowledgeable and always ready to answer my questions. I have recommended this dealership to my friends and family on numerous occasions and they too have experienced the same degree of satisfaction. Best dealership around...........
Outstanding
by 11/07/2019on
Came to Tarbox Service without an appointment. Was taken promptly and work done very quickly and I was on my way.
Service 9-21-19
by 09/22/2019on
My service experience on 9/21 was great. I dropped my car off for standard service (tire rotation) and was called after a few hours to come pick it up. The car was washed and ready for me when I arrived. I’ve been servicing my Toyota Camry’s at Tarbox for over 15 years and have been treated perfectly. I’ve gotten to know the service advisors during this time and all of them have been outstanding. I can’t say enough about my service experiences at Tarbox Toyota.
Our 3rd Highlander from Tarbox
by 09/13/2019on
Joe Brodeur has been fantastic in assisting us with our 3 leases, professional and fantastic in getting us just what we wanted and needed. Always going back to Tarbox and Joe B
1 Comments
Our 3rd Highlander from Tarbox
by 09/13/2019on
Joe Brodeur has been fantastic in assisting us with our 3 leases, professional and fantastic in getting us just what we wanted and needed. Always going back to Tarbox and Joe B
Great Tarbox Experience
by 08/25/2019on
My fiancé and I were looking for a specific vehicle. The team at Tarbox found us exactly what we were looking for, in plenty of variations (color, trim, accessories, etc) and got us a great deal. Their customer service was excellent.
1 Comments
Great experience
by 06/27/2019on
I thought long and hard about which new car to buy to replace my 2014 Toyota Prius V. I loved it, it never need any service other than routine, but I wanted something sporty with updated features. I thought about a trying a European car but have had such good luck with my last two a Toyotas that I was hesitant to buy any other brand. My neighbor told me what a good experience she had enjoyed at a Tarbox Toyota so, after comparing prices and inventory from other local dealerships online, I decided to make them my first stop. I am happy I did, I didn’t need to go any further. My Sales Consultant, Bruno Porrecca, was terrific! He thoroughly explained each feature of the two models I was interested in, encouraged me to test drive both to compare them in realtime, and helped me understand the processes involved in making a purchase. At no point did I feel pressured into making a decision that I wasn’t happy with. The trade in value on my Prius V was fair, and I was given information on all my purchase options. Bruno was helpful and supportive every step of the way. I am thrilled with the entire experience!
1 Comments
Jayne Fox
by 06/22/2019on
Just bought a new car from Tarbox and had such a great experience! A big shoutout to our sales rep Hass and to our financial rep Scott.They both made the car buying process quick,painless,and above all stress free.If you are in the market to buy from Tarbox I urge you to work with these two gentlemen...you won’t be disappointed.
1 Comments
Great People to Deal With
by 06/09/2019on
The knowledgeable sales staff is friendly and eager to help. They go the extra mile to make the purchase process easy. Tarbox has a huge inventory of cars on the lot so there's a good chance they'll have the exact color and model you want. This was my second lease from Tarbox. My son has also leased 2 cars here. I expect to come back in another 3 years!
1 Comments
Great Place to Buy or Lease a car
by 06/08/2019on
No haggling, very professional and pleasant to deal with. Salesman Tim MacDonald was great, I would highly recommend him!
1 Comments
Excellent experience
by 05/30/2019on
Let me start by saying that this is my second Toyota we've owned. I was so happy with the service at Tarbox we decided to come back and I am not disappointed. Bruno, my salesman was very professional and the purchase process which can be very stressful was exactly the same experience as last time, very stress free and exciting. All of my needs were met. He matched me with the exact vehicle I was looking for and after a short negotiation period, we got to where I felt comfortable getting the vehicle. On my first return visit, I dealt with Cory in service who also was very professional and energetic. My vehicle had the registration plates put on along with my step rails. The vehicle was washed and came out looking like it came out of the showroom again. I'm completely satisfied and highly recommend Tarbox to anyone looking to buy a new Toyota.
1 Comments
1 Comments