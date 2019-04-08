Purchase of Used Car
I worked with Elvis Reyes at Stateline Nissan to purchase a used Nissan Rogue. Elvis was respectful, thorough, and accommodating as we worked to find the right Rogue at the right price. He personally drove to another location to pick up a car I had looked at the day before to bring back to the dealership in East Providence to have ready for me the following day. I appreciated that the team at Stateline respected me, my daughter, and our needs, rather than follow the standard "car dealership sales process" that so many other dealerships employ. It was a pleasure doing business with Elvis and Stateline.
really bad customer service
made an appointment to see a particular car and after waiting an hour for some help, they tell me that car is sold. Someone bought it right before I got there!!! REALLY????Then I took another for a test drive. I liked it, but it was more expensive. Lets crunch some numbers they say!They then tell you its 1500 more than the sticker!! WHAT!You also have to finance with them. After being there for three hours I walked out!!! BTW the car that was supposedly sold is still on the website and they are charging more money for it!!!!! NEVER SHOP HERE!!!!
Wasted our time!
I called before we went there to check if a used car they were advertising online was still available. I was told it was. I told them we would be there in an hour as we were lived an hour away. When we got there we were told that it was just sold. So could a vehicle sell within an hour? Possibly, if someone had looked at it earlier. But in my experience in car buying it takes at least an hour to do all the paperwork. This has happened to us before that the dealership says that a car is still available and you get there and it is gone. I wish this dealership had the courtesy to tell us that someone else was interested or they could have called us to say that it was just sold as they had our phone number and knew we were coming from an hour away. They wasted 2 hours of our time. I would not purchase from this dealership!
power of good customer service
After my previous review about the 2019 Sentra, I did receive a call from the manager of the service department who was very kind and friendly. He apologized for my aggravation, and when the phone call was over I was satisfied enough to revise my review. I will be giving this service center another shot!
DON’T PURCHASE A VEHICLE HERE
This place sold me a 2019 Sentra with nothing but issues. I waited a while to write this review, in hopes that they would redeem themselves, though that’s not the case. The car lurches, and the radio unit along with all the accessories on the steering wheel don’t work. The service department WITNESSED the radio error and STILL gave me a hard time on ordering a new piece. After a month of waiting on my radio, i decided to give them a call and was told the piece was on back order - surprisingly enough that SAME DAY Jared (one of the service guys, I believe he is the manager) called saying the part was in. They are an embarrassment, and I will not be bringing my car back here for service even though it is under warranty. I will be contacting corporate nissan directly, that’s how unfortunate my experience has been. As i’m sitting in the waiting room for my 2019 sentra to be fixed I have heard several horror stories with other clients.
Elvis Reyes Salesmanship
I am very happy about my Nissan truck. Just drove it home, perfect. It is every Elvis said it was going to be and more. I hope to do business with Elvis and Nissan in the future.
Bobby Celise did a great job!
Bobby Celise was terrific to work with - he made us feel comfortable with the process and was not pushy. This is the second Nissan we have purchased from Stateline, and we will definitely work with you again! Joanne Lynch
Discriminated against as a woman
I would never step foot in there again. Tony, their sales manager was rude, demeaning and clearly has no desire to want to sell cars to a woman. I was disrespected, discriminated against and treated as though I was an idiot in wanting to purchase a car over leasing one. He didn’t listen to a word I had to say about what I was looking for. The sales guy was great, but Tony lost the deal. Two things to note: the car in the show room was dead and could not be “fully” shown because of it. For the two cars I specifically said I was interested in, I was not able to see because they weren’t on their lot. When I asked for them to go get the cars so I could see them and make a decision, I was told that it was going to take some time as it wasn’t convenient but supposedly was only 2 miles away. I walked in there ready to purchase with title of my current trade and cash in my purse but walked out the door empty-handed because of how I was treated. Nissan is currently offering 3000 cash back to every customer who walks in the door. I was told I didn’t qualify for any of their rebates without having them ask me if I was military, recent college grad or anything. I really don’t think they had any desire to sell a car to a woman and I feel as though I was discriminated against because I was a single woman who walked in the door.
Easy Pezzy
Bobby Calise made shopping easy found us the right car at the right price for US
Best Experience By Far!
I was looking to lease a Nissan Kicks and they were the only one out of 3 dealerships in my area who were willing to work with me to get my payment where I needed it to be. Elvis Reyes is a credit to this dealership as a salesman. He is incredibly patient and knowledgable, and very personable and low key, no pressure, which I greatly appreciate! Dealing with sales manager Wayne Walker also was a pleasant experience. A surprising change of pace from other dealerships in this state! Wayne is very laid back and treats you like friend, not someone to talk down to. They are very transparent and don't try to double talk you, which you can always catch them in at some point. Overall, I extremely pleased with my experience here, and have already told many people about it. I would recommend Stateline Nissan in a heartbeat, and look forward to doing business with them in the future!
Bobby was great
Bobby Calise was very helpful he explained and answered all my question. he did not rush me and was willing to go the extra mile to make sure I was happy with my decision.
Poor Sales Experience
Poor communication between Ryan and his Manager. Have no received any phone about the car I put a deposit down on. When I tried to call Ryan he would never answer call always went to voicemail. I put the deposit down on Sunday it is now Thursday and I have not heard anything from Ryan. The manager informed me that the car should be there by Wednesday and it has not arrived yet.
Seamless Transaction, Amazing Service
If you are looking for a seamless stress free car purchase with straight forward honest offers you should look no further than Stateline Nissan. John Vieira my salesman was truly looking out for my best interest and was very knowledgeable in all aspects of our transaction. All of the quotes they gave me and the offer that I agreed to was the same from start to finish. The whole experience was great and I would recommend anyone looking for a new vehicle to check out Stateline Nissan
Jeff Caines
I got my Brand new Rogue 2017 from Stateline Nissan, it was easy Transaction & quick sale & quick delivery and I am %100 Satisfied dealing With The General Sales Manager Wayne Walker & Sales Person Jeff Caines. Excellent Team Work!!
Purchase a used car
I went to Stateline to help my son's girlfriend purchase a car which she did. Paula was very nice to my son's girlfriend., While in conversation I explained that I may need to purchase a car for myself. Once Paula was finished helping my son's girlfriend she was able to find me a car in which I purchased. I would recommended Stateline to my friends and coworkers.
Best car buying experience
I was looking for a used Nissan Altima and found one on the Edmunds site. It directed me to Stateline Nissan. I emailed the dealership around 10pm and had a call back the next morning. I made an appointment to come in and met Paula Gauthier. Paula made me feel at ease. She listened to what I needed and showed me the car I came in to see. On the test drive Paula spoke about the car and Nissan. I felt very comfortable with her and her knowledge of the product. I met with Al Vieira, he did not pressure me while discussing price, he explained all this dealership does to cars once they come back for lease. Once the deal was done Paula took great care to have everything ready for me and the car delivered as promised. I also met with Shaun the finance person. Shaun was able to get me a great interest rate. Paula scheduled my 1st service visit. I had a great experience at this dealership.
Great Help!
Paula was a great help in getting me the vehicle I wanted! Went in for a test drive at 7pm and drove the car home as mine the same night!
Overall pleasant experience!
For me the difference with this dealership experience was that I was under NO PRESSURE at all to make any decisions I didn't 100% feel comfortable with. From the moment I walked in I was pleasantly greeted and offered a water/coffee/hot chocolate even for the road when I left. My Sales associate Ryan Demers helped me find the perfect vehicle for my needs. The showroom was equipped with all the vehicles so I could easily compare the different vehicles I was considering. Ryan was well educated on the different features in various packages of the different cars so I could easily make a decision and find exactly the car I wanted. Overall I was very happy with my experience, sales associate, and the car I ended up leasing which was the 2016 Rogue.
