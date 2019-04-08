sales Rating

I would never step foot in there again. Tony, their sales manager was rude, demeaning and clearly has no desire to want to sell cars to a woman. I was disrespected, discriminated against and treated as though I was an idiot in wanting to purchase a car over leasing one. He didn’t listen to a word I had to say about what I was looking for. The sales guy was great, but Tony lost the deal. Two things to note: the car in the show room was dead and could not be “fully” shown because of it. For the two cars I specifically said I was interested in, I was not able to see because they weren’t on their lot. When I asked for them to go get the cars so I could see them and make a decision, I was told that it was going to take some time as it wasn’t convenient but supposedly was only 2 miles away. I walked in there ready to purchase with title of my current trade and cash in my purse but walked out the door empty-handed because of how I was treated. Nissan is currently offering 3000 cash back to every customer who walks in the door. I was told I didn’t qualify for any of their rebates without having them ask me if I was military, recent college grad or anything. I really don’t think they had any desire to sell a car to a woman and I feel as though I was discriminated against because I was a single woman who walked in the door. Read more