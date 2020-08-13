Speedcraft Acura
Customer Reviews of Speedcraft Acura
Great Experience
by 08/13/2020on
Professional and efficient. Mike Hamilton was second to none. I had gone in months back and took up a significant amount of Mike’s time and decided not to buy for personal reasons. As soon as I returned a couple days ago Mike recognized me immediately, knew me by name, knew my whole situation and pointed me in the right direction with no overselling, just professionalism. I’m very happy with the 2020 RDX I left with, happy with the price, and the entire experience. Thank you to the whole speedcraft team. Outstanding job.
Great experience
by 07/20/2020on
Informed my preferred car was in transit. Called when in and paper work prepared before arrival. Car was clean and looked great. Extremely happy with new RDX. Been a repeat customer for many years. Salesman was great and manager was easy to deal with
Great experience
by 06/26/2020on
Mike was like a friend not a salesman no pressure parts manager was helpful and service the same very user friendly dealership even if not the closest to my home so far worth the travel
Service review
by 06/25/2020on
My daughter is a student at PC and had issues with her Acura. Angelo and Mark were both articulate and a pleasure to work with. I would definitely return. The car was fixed ahead of schedule!
Excellent Experience
by 04/30/2020on
Best experience buying a car. I’m definitely going back! Super helpful and friendly staff. I couldn’t have asked for anything more!
Best dealership in RI
by 11/04/2019on
I would not go to any other dealership other than Acura. Knowledgeable and friendly and most of all not pushy like ever other dealership. I recommend this dealership to all my family and friends. The service department is unbelievable... We just keep returning. Give it a try and you will be completely satisfied and impressed.
First experience
by 10/24/2019on
Excellent from start to finish. Tom Hart, the salesperson who handled the deal is excellent. I would go back to Speedcraft because of him. Thorough and genuine. The RDX is amazing and a joy to drive.
Best customer service!!!
by 10/04/2019on
Sales rep Bob King is the best!! I will def be referring. Everyone is really helpful and try to make the buyer happy.
Sales rating
by 09/21/2019on
Salesman Bob King was very pleasant & helpful.
+++ on a 2020 RDX
by 09/19/2019on
The team at Acura Speedcraft in West Warwick, (Product Specialist Tom Hart, Sales Mgr Al Testa and Finance Mgr Kevin Ward) hit it “outta the park” for me this week....They listened to what I needed and worked together seamlessly to provide me with an extremely competitive pkg on a 2020 RDX in record time...Tom was very knowledgeable, friendly and highly professional...Al made it happen with Acura and Kevin closed the lease smoothly - no hassles, no games....really made me feel like I was working with friends....this is my 5th Acura...I’ve also bought two 6-series BMWs, two Jags and many other domestic vehicles...this team provided the best, most efficient experience yet....Highly recommended...Thank you
Great Buying Experience!
by 06/30/2017on
Excellent dealership with fantastic customer service. Mike and Aaron were very accommodating and easy to work with. Just purchased an Acura RDX. Car was just as described and in pristine condition on pick-up. Would definitely buy here again!