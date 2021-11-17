Balise Honda of West Warwick
Customer Reviews of Balise Honda of West Warwick
THE BEST DEALER IN RHODE ISLAND
by 11/17/2021on
Compre mi carro en balise y no me arrepiento me trataron súper bn Hendel y Hamlet son los mejor
Unscrupulous Shills
by 09/11/2021on
Classic unscrupulous car salesmen,from General Manager, Peter, down. Balise had a car listed at a certain price and when I agreed to meet that price, salesman, sales manager and general manager failed to follow through on payment arrangements and then raised listing price $2,000. Avoid doing business with these unprofessional hacks.
Great experience
by 07/13/2020on
Max And tabitha from balise we're fantastic. I was originally speaking with tabitha on the phone got some very enticing numbers, and came in to meet with max as he was introduced as the top Honda product knowledge guy and for me the tech features were very important. He went over everything he truly knew he stuff with the CRv. If your looking for a great guy with optimal knowledge he is the guy to speak to.
Awesome Experience
by 06/01/2020on
Had a great time working with Shaun who was extremely helpful for both my wife and I. They worked with us past business hours to ensure we were comfortable with our purchase. Extremely helpful staff.
Great experience
by 03/12/2020on
I came in for service and had a great experience. Luigi was very friendly got my car in and out and while i was waiting I talked to Max about the type R in the show room, let me sit in it showed me the engine and all. Very awesome cool car for whoever ends up with it
Sales Person
by 03/03/2020on
Overall the experience at Balize was great but i want to say a big thank you to the salesperson Hendel Guzman who went all out to make me feel comfortable and put everything together so i could drive away with my new car.
Got a very nice car
by 02/27/2020on
Thank you, thank you, thank you! I am so happy with my crv. I love the navigation and the leather seats are so comfortable. Thank you Yohance for all your help.
My new car
by 02/20/2020on
Thanks Dan ! You were fantastic ! My experience was absolutely wonderful , had fun and got a great car for a great price !
Lease lady
by 02/11/2020on
Went to buy my lease out , met Dan and Marcus they helped me lease a new nicer civic for the same payment I currently had , even though my credit wasn’t so good
Bought a Honda 2020
by 01/31/2020on
My sales associate Hendel helped with buying my Honda 2020 car. It was a good experience and I am very happy with the purchase. I would recommend Honda of West Warwick
My Honda
by 01/16/2020on
It took me some time to make a decsion, but dan at Honda Balise warwick stuck by me the entire time. he answered all of my questions about the Honda Fit, The Civic and other brands too! I highly recomend this Sales man and this dealership
Radio Gaga
by 01/14/2020on
Dan was fun and easy to work as well as a very nice man , we don’t buy often but we will be back to see dan
Amazing service
by 12/31/2019on
Yohance was a joy to work with. I was going to get a new crv but the buyout on my lease made more sense. Very happy with vehicle
Happy Honda people
by 12/31/2019on
Dan was the best , go to Blaise for a great deal and ask for dan to have. Great time ! Guy is smart and funny he will help you and make it fun
Easy peasy
by 12/30/2019on
Amazed at the deal we got. Yohance really helped us out. We weighed our options and the CR-V worked best for us. Thank you Balise!
New car for this lady
by 12/30/2019on
My credit isn’t the best and I’m on a tight budget Dan was very understanding and helpful
My new Honda
by 12/21/2019on
Love everything about my new old accord ! Dan was incredibly easy to work with , friendly and knowledgeable. Everyone at Balise was nice . We highlander recommend Balise Honda RI to everyone e
We love our Crv
by 12/19/2019on
Good dealership. Honest salesman. Yohance gave it to us straight. He explained which Crv would work given what we needed. Finance department was great too.
Angela
by 12/18/2019on
Good dealership. Friendly staff. Yohance was a good listener. Car buying is hard and he made it easy. Will come again for next vehicle
10 star service
by 12/18/2019on
Yohance is a great salesman. He was not pushy and wrote everything down I was looking for. I still need to see other dealers but Balise is best so far.
Honda gal
by 12/16/2019on
Dan was fantastic, he made our buying experience easy and fun , we recommend dan and Balise