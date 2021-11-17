5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Max And tabitha from balise we're fantastic. I was originally speaking with tabitha on the phone got some very enticing numbers, and came in to meet with max as he was introduced as the top Honda product knowledge guy and for me the tech features were very important. He went over everything he truly knew he stuff with the CRv. If your looking for a great guy with optimal knowledge he is the guy to speak to. Read more