Balise Honda of West Warwick

509 Quaker Ln, West Warwick, RI 02893
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Balise Honda of West Warwick

4.0
Overall Rating
4 out of 5 stars(43)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

THE BEST DEALER IN RHODE ISLAND

by Melvin on 11/17/2021

Compre mi carro en balise y no me arrepiento me trataron súper bn Hendel y Hamlet son los mejor

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
43 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Unscrupulous Shills

by Marc on 09/11/2021

Classic unscrupulous car salesmen,from General Manager, Peter, down. Balise had a car listed at a certain price and when I agreed to meet that price, salesman, sales manager and general manager failed to follow through on payment arrangements and then raised listing price $2,000. Avoid doing business with these unprofessional hacks.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by 2020 CRV EXL on 07/13/2020

Max And tabitha from balise we're fantastic. I was originally speaking with tabitha on the phone got some very enticing numbers, and came in to meet with max as he was introduced as the top Honda product knowledge guy and for me the tech features were very important. He went over everything he truly knew he stuff with the CRv. If your looking for a great guy with optimal knowledge he is the guy to speak to.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Experience

by Tim C on 06/01/2020

Had a great time working with Shaun who was extremely helpful for both my wife and I. They worked with us past business hours to ensure we were comfortable with our purchase. Extremely helpful staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great experience

by In for service on 03/12/2020

I came in for service and had a great experience. Luigi was very friendly got my car in and out and while i was waiting I talked to Max about the type R in the show room, let me sit in it showed me the engine and all. Very awesome cool car for whoever ends up with it

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales Person

by Great Experience on 03/03/2020

Overall the experience at Balize was great but i want to say a big thank you to the salesperson Hendel Guzman who went all out to make me feel comfortable and put everything together so i could drive away with my new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Got a very nice car

by Cool car on 02/27/2020

Thank you, thank you, thank you! I am so happy with my crv. I love the navigation and the leather seats are so comfortable. Thank you Yohance for all your help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My new car

by Donna on 02/20/2020

Thanks Dan ! You were fantastic ! My experience was absolutely wonderful , had fun and got a great car for a great price !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lease lady

by Lease ladies on 02/11/2020

Went to buy my lease out , met Dan and Marcus they helped me lease a new nicer civic for the same payment I currently had , even though my credit wasn’t so good

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bought a Honda 2020

by Scott on 01/31/2020

My sales associate Hendel helped with buying my Honda 2020 car. It was a good experience and I am very happy with the purchase. I would recommend Honda of West Warwick

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My Honda

by my experience at honda on 01/16/2020

It took me some time to make a decsion, but dan at Honda Balise warwick stuck by me the entire time. he answered all of my questions about the Honda Fit, The Civic and other brands too! I highly recomend this Sales man and this dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Radio Gaga

by Radio peeps on 01/14/2020

Dan was fun and easy to work as well as a very nice man , we don’t buy often but we will be back to see dan

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing service

by Great dealership on 12/31/2019

Yohance was a joy to work with. I was going to get a new crv but the buyout on my lease made more sense. Very happy with vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy Honda people

by Woot woot on 12/31/2019

Dan was the best , go to Blaise for a great deal and ask for dan to have. Great time ! Guy is smart and funny he will help you and make it fun

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy peasy

by Crv of our dreams on 12/30/2019

Amazed at the deal we got. Yohance really helped us out. We weighed our options and the CR-V worked best for us. Thank you Balise!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car for this lady

by Old yarn on 12/30/2019

My credit isn’t the best and I’m on a tight budget Dan was very understanding and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My new Honda

by My Honda on 12/21/2019

Love everything about my new old accord ! Dan was incredibly easy to work with , friendly and knowledgeable. Everyone at Balise was nice . We highlander recommend Balise Honda RI to everyone e

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

We love our Crv

by Micheal on 12/19/2019

Good dealership. Honest salesman. Yohance gave it to us straight. He explained which Crv would work given what we needed. Finance department was great too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Angela

by Angela on 12/18/2019

Good dealership. Friendly staff. Yohance was a good listener. Car buying is hard and he made it easy. Will come again for next vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

10 star service

by Janet on 12/18/2019

Yohance is a great salesman. He was not pushy and wrote everything down I was looking for. I still need to see other dealers but Balise is best so far.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda gal

by Honda gal 74 on 12/16/2019

Dan was fantastic, he made our buying experience easy and fun , we recommend dan and Balise

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
about our dealership

