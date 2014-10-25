BMW of Warwick
STAY AWAY FROM BMW OF WARWICK.
10/25/2014
I would give 0 stars if possible. I don't know how they train their employees. I am currently leasing a highly overpriced BMW 320xi and I didn't notice how much of a margin it was until I had friends get much lower quotes at dealerships elsewhere. My experience in hindsight was horrendous as my "Client Advisor" Jeremiah Feliz did not assist me whatsoever in the financial process and I am now highly overpaying. In addition, my car registration was mixed up, delayed, and I was unable to drive for three weeks. My car also missed tow caps. Jeremiah Feliz did not "advise" me on my decision to getting a 320xi in any way. For example, when I had asked bout the Mercedes CLA vs the 320xi he didn't give me any reasons besides asking, "did you see the reviews?" and I said, "yes" In my head, I was confused because the reviews were pretty good so I waited for him to explain. He did not. I could think of pros and cons myself. First, the CLA's cabin is much smaller therefore making the 2 series more comparable. Second, BMW's are famous for their 50/50 distribution. Third, BMW also has included maintenance. How did my "advisor" fail to mention these key points? Does BMW of Warwick train their employees at all? Furthermore, I had asked about a 2 series x-drive and he didn't know when that was coming out. Low and behold two months later it is released, I would've waited for that vehicle instead. These "Client Advisors" don't advise you on important matters, instead they withhold information to sell you at the highest price possible, not comparable to other dealerships or benchmarked in any way. I am spending over $5,000 extra on a 3 year lease compared to quotes my friends received in other dealerships. I asked Jeremiah to look me in the eye from the perspective of a buyer not an "advisor" and tell me I got a good deal. Jeremiah had the audacity to confirm it was a good deal when now I know for a fact, this deal was not good at all.
Very Pleasant Experience
06/02/2013
Client Advisor, Scott K., was very pleasant, patiently took us on several test drives, answered our questions knowledgeably and was generally easy to talk to....definitely low key. It was a pleasure to buy a car here. Would definitely go back.
Worth the drive for superior service!
03/04/2013
I worked with Jeff and he was amazing in helping me through the entire process. I love in Boston and his dedication to making it worth my drive paid off...loving my new X1!
Great buying experience
01/27/2013
My salesman Nate M. was awesome. He listened to what I wanted and got me into just the right vehicle at a better than expected price! Thanks!
Worst dealership to buy a car and worst experience ever
05/22/2011
Here is what happened. I saw one listing online and scheduled an appointment for Sunday. This dealership was a (99 miles) 2 hours drive from my place. I test drove the car and asked for 3 things to be done before the delivery and made the deposit. The dealership agreed to my three small requests: 1. Oil Change. 2. Wash and detail the car inside out. 3. Touchup on two small scratches. I made the deposit and the dealership told me it will take 4 days so I can come and take the delivery of the car on thursday. On monday and tuesday i send reminder emails to the salesman on the checklist and i was assured he will have my car "looking amazing" when i come and pick it up. On Wednesday the salesman called to confirm the work has been done and i can drive doun to pickup on thursday. Here comes my nightmare thursday: I drove for 3 hours one way because of the traffic during the office hours and this is what i saw: The car was lying "as is" and two left tires were badly ripped as if they had hit with some sidewall. The entire car from inside was scratched and filled with some white dog hair. The engine oil was jet black and greasy. The car was just rain washed and looked like it had come back from some dirt race. I was horrified and refused to buy the car and now the sales person and tell me that he did not realize all that but he is going to take the car for cleaning and get the tire replaced. No one else from the dealership had the courtesy to come and speak to me on what had happened. I simply refuse to buy a car from a dealership who has no value for the customers time and and the did not honored their promise. They treat their customers with no respect and dignity and did not provide a quality service. I just want to WARN you of this bad apple out there that calls them a BMW dealership. I found another car at another dealership with a lot of respect and 2 K cheaper.
