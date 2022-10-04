Tarbox Toyota
Customer Reviews of Tarbox Toyota
Raving about the RAV4
by 04/10/2022on
Anthony at Tarbox Toyota is a great salesman. He took the time to explain all the features on my new car and made my new car buying experience enjoyable. I would recommend him to all my friends and family. Overall, everyone at the dealership were very helpful and friendly.
Dissapointed
by 04/21/2022on
Not the high quality service it used to be. Your told something on the phone "you can bring your truck down now, no appointment necessary" and you bring your truck down for service and your told you need an appointment or leave it overnight. There is no concern or importance that it took you 30 minutes to drive to the dealership. I've been bringing my cars here for years, but yesterday evening was very disappointing!
Raving about the RAV4
by 04/10/2022on
Anthony at Tarbox Toyota is a great salesman. He took the time to explain all the features on my new car and made my new car buying experience enjoyable. I would recommend him to all my friends and family. Overall, everyone at the dealership were very helpful and friendly.
New car purchase
by 04/09/2022on
Just purchased a 2022 Toyota Tacoma from Tarbox Toyota. From beginning to end they were nothing but consummate professionals. No cheap sales pitch, no pressure, no surprises come finance time with dealer expense add-ons, and down to earth. Drove an hour out of state and would do it again!!
Always enjoyable to work with the service team
by 03/03/2022on
Seamless process, dropped the car off, was able to follow the staus on my cell, was called when it was ready, was called after I picked it up to see if I had any questions or concerns, had neither.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New 2022 car
by 03/02/2022on
I recently leased my 2022 Toyota Highlander from Nucar Tarbox in North Kingstown. The sales associate was the friendliest, patient, and most knowledgeable salesperson I’ve ever worked with. Their Business Office associate was also a pleasant individual who processed the final paperwork expeditiously. I had previously used their just their Service Center for my Rav4, which was also a very positive experience. I will definitely be a happy returning customer for my next vehicle.
A pleasant car-buying experience? Yes!
by 02/10/2022on
No pressure. Salesmen were pleasant and willing to consider counter-offers.
Honest Dealership
by 01/18/2022on
Always receive excellent customer service and service on my vehicles. I have complete confidence in the service and sales departments.
Stay Away!!
by 12/04/2021on
Wish there was a 0 star rating! STAY AWAY!!! I bought a 2022 Toyota Highlander over two weeks ago and STILL do not have my car (and it was on the lot). There is SO much to say about this experience starting with our sales person. I needed to register my car in Massachusetts and wasn’t told until AFTER the paperwork was signed that I wouldn’t have the car for about a week. I was annoyed about this because this should have been told to me beforehand, but I guess they don’t care about customers, they just want the sale. I needed the car ASAP because we only have one vehicle right now but they said that they would send the registration out the next day and not to worry because they needed to get the cars off the lot before they can get new inventory, so it would be quick. I waited a week and didn’t hear anything, so I called them to find out what the status was. I was told that the registration was still not back. I expressed my frustration because I was told it would only take a week and I really needed the car. They said that they would follow up with the DMV on Monday and call to let me know what was going on. When Monday came I received a phone call that I missed and when I tried to call back I had to leave a voicemail and I didn’t hear back from someone until Wednesday. I was told again on Wednesday that the registration was still not back and that the DMV said it should be in by Thursday or Friday the latest, but they would give me a call on Thursday to keep me informed on what was going on. Well Thursday rolled around and no phone call. I waited on Friday to see if they would call and sure enough they didn’t. We called and had to leave a message for someone to call us back. At 5:00 pm I finally heard from the financing department telling me that the registration was still not back and I would have to wait until Monday for them to call the DMV. My guess is they never sent the registration out the next day after I purchased the vehicle because this should NOT take this long. I have spoken to a few people who have bought cars in RI and had to register in MA and it didn’t take this long. At this point I informed them that I no longer want to buy the vehicle. I was told that they were going to have me speak with the sales manager and I was put on hold. He came back on the phone to tell me that the sales manager was with another customer but he was going to have him call me. It’s currently 1:30 pm on Saturday and I have yet to hear from anyone. I find customer service to be a pretty important part of a company and this company’s customer service is AWFUL. I would STRONGLY urge you to stay away from this dealership. I will be filing a complaint on the BBB, as well as seeking legal counsel about my options. I have no desire to work with these people or give them my business.
Good deal for the times we're living in
by 11/01/2021on
The deal was pretty smooth, Anthony T was very professional and attentive
Surprise (usually no issues)
by 09/14/2021on
Oil change sticker was half on and wrinkled and incomplete
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worth the trip
by 09/13/2021on
Purchased a new Tundra, worked with Rick Lewis. It was a long distance purchase as there were only 2 dealers in New England with the color & features I wanted. Made the decision early in the process to work with Rick. He was extremely knowledgeable, competent, professional, and just plain easy to work with. No high pressure BS, just a fair price for the truck & trade, and a quick & easy transaction which was important to me as I travelled 300 miles & only had 1 day to devote to the deal. Ask for Rick, you won't be disappointed!
Excellent Customer Service
by 07/30/2021on
Melvin and Mike helped me get the Toyota Rav4 Prime that I have been researching for months, in the color I wanted. Also, thanks to Carla for motivating me to find time to get out to the dealership.
Saved the deal
by 07/10/2021on
As a customer of Tarbox since the dealership was in Quonset, I was due to trade in my lease. Knowing the shortage of cars we had to put a deposit down to get the next Rav4 Hybrid when it arrived. I cannot say enough amazing things about our salesman, Michael Benjamin. He saved a deal that another salesman had completely dropped the ball on. He was great to work with and very knowledgeable. I also appreciated Michael in finance. Maybe it was the double dose of awesome Michaels but they’ve kept me loyal to Tarbox!
Great Service = Happy Customer
by 07/10/2021on
Tarbox Toyota continues to deliver superior quality service. Their service personnel possess all the qualities that keep the customer and the auto happy. They have kept my current Sienna van and many other vehicles I have owned running like new for thousands upon thousands of miles. The facility is spotless and comfortable. I will continue to have my auto serviced there. What I like the most about the service at Tarbox Toyota is, when I leave there, I am confident my van has been serviced or repaired properly, it runs great and I feel like I have gotten good value for my money!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience !
by 07/02/2021on
Lee in finance and sales rep Joe are the best! Made the whole process easy and quick! Can’t thank them enough! From service to sales Tarbox Toyota is the best ! Highly recommend !
Above and beyond every time
by 06/11/2021on
Exceeded expectations for what turned out to be a longer and more expensive repair than anticipated. Comfortable waiting area, shuttle home when car needed to be kept overnight unexpectedly, good communication as to what was going on. Finally, when I left to go outside and get my car to go home - they had run it through a carwash! Icky pollen all gone! Have always been very happy with Tarbox Toyota.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 04/22/2021on
In my process of finding a new vehicle, I encountered all types of sales people and approaches. It was when I visited Tarbox Toyota, that I knew my search was over. The sales person Hass, and finance officer Lee, made my experience in this stressful endeavor very pleasant. I would highly recommend those seeking a dealership that treats their customers properly, to visit Tarbox. And be sure to ask for Hass. He went above and beyond to provide me with a super deal on the vehicle of my choice, with NO pressure at all, and with my interest in mind.
Simple, Easy & Honest sale!
by 04/10/2021on
I love the new Tacoma Trd off-road! Thank you Zack Walsh for the great transaction!
Always good service
by 03/26/2021on
I have been dealing with Tarbox Toyota since 2000 for both sales and service. Never a problem in either area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Again a painless experience
by 02/23/2021on
This is my third vehicle from Tarbox Toyota and again it was a 5 star experience. From Anton, Tim and the whole sales and Service Dept. is top notch. You will not disappointed, make the trip.
Our Total Satisfaction Mattered Most!
by 01/31/2021on
Based on prior purchases, my wife and I expected nothing less than a stellar buying experience in returning to Tarbox to buy her new car. We were not disappointed! We’ve been buying cars, and having them serviced at Tarbox for more than 20 years. So, we returned to explore the new Rav4 models. We were not in a hurry and made that known to our Salesperson, Anthony Turchetta. He said that a quick sale didn’t matter to him; our total satisfaction mattered most. It did not take long for us to be convinced that those were not hollow words. Deciding exactly what we wanted took time . . . a lot of time! We had many questions. Unsure this would even result in a sale, Anthony patiently advised and guided us, often getting answers to our questions from other members of Tarbox’s internal team, and even Toyota corporate resources. Throughout the process, we never sensed a scintilla of pressure to move ahead to close the deal. We ended up placing an order for a Rav4 Prime, a fairly new offering in the Toyota line. Anthony clearly did a lot of work to help us research and select the vehicle that was right for us. After we placed the order to “build” to our specifications, Anthony worked hard to ensure that each and every detail received the utmost attention. He monitored the build and delivery process closely and pro-actively communicated status to us. We recently took delivery. Everything was exactly as specified, no issues – no exceptions. Although we have always enjoyed great service at Tarbox, I never look forward to the daunting process of searching for, and purchasing, a car. It became obvious to us that ordering a vehicle from the “factory,” for a customer, adds another layer of work for the dealership and more opportunities for things to go wrong. However, I must say that this actually turned out to be a delightful experience. Anthony and the team at Tarbox clearly worked very hard to achieve that. As he stated at the beginning – our total satisfaction mattered most. I guess that’s how you keep customers!
0 certified pre-owned