1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Wish there was a 0 star rating! STAY AWAY!!! I bought a 2022 Toyota Highlander over two weeks ago and STILL do not have my car (and it was on the lot). There is SO much to say about this experience starting with our sales person. I needed to register my car in Massachusetts and wasn’t told until AFTER the paperwork was signed that I wouldn’t have the car for about a week. I was annoyed about this because this should have been told to me beforehand, but I guess they don’t care about customers, they just want the sale. I needed the car ASAP because we only have one vehicle right now but they said that they would send the registration out the next day and not to worry because they needed to get the cars off the lot before they can get new inventory, so it would be quick. I waited a week and didn’t hear anything, so I called them to find out what the status was. I was told that the registration was still not back. I expressed my frustration because I was told it would only take a week and I really needed the car. They said that they would follow up with the DMV on Monday and call to let me know what was going on. When Monday came I received a phone call that I missed and when I tried to call back I had to leave a voicemail and I didn’t hear back from someone until Wednesday. I was told again on Wednesday that the registration was still not back and that the DMV said it should be in by Thursday or Friday the latest, but they would give me a call on Thursday to keep me informed on what was going on. Well Thursday rolled around and no phone call. I waited on Friday to see if they would call and sure enough they didn’t. We called and had to leave a message for someone to call us back. At 5:00 pm I finally heard from the financing department telling me that the registration was still not back and I would have to wait until Monday for them to call the DMV. My guess is they never sent the registration out the next day after I purchased the vehicle because this should NOT take this long. I have spoken to a few people who have bought cars in RI and had to register in MA and it didn’t take this long. At this point I informed them that I no longer want to buy the vehicle. I was told that they were going to have me speak with the sales manager and I was put on hold. He came back on the phone to tell me that the sales manager was with another customer but he was going to have him call me. It’s currently 1:30 pm on Saturday and I have yet to hear from anyone. I find customer service to be a pretty important part of a company and this company’s customer service is AWFUL. I would STRONGLY urge you to stay away from this dealership. I will be filing a complaint on the BBB, as well as seeking legal counsel about my options. I have no desire to work with these people or give them my business. Read more