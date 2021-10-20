1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Worst experience ever in purchasing a vehicle! I should of walked out from the start. I found the vehicle on Carfax it was advertised for $22,783. When I met with the salesman Guy Van Story he asked me if I saw the disclaimer, naturally I didn't. Then told me that the vehicle cost $1,495 more seeing that it is certified. Plus if I didn't finance it, it was an addition of $999. I have gone back now and reviewed the declaimer on Carfax and it does not mention any of these items: Dealer Disclaimer (on Carfax): Stateline Nissan 845 Taunton Ave Price includes all costs except for licensing costs, registration fees and taxes. Please contact the dealer to confirm price and vehicle availability. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Dealer disclaimer (On dealers web site): Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user "as is" without warranty of any kind, either express or implied, including but not limited to the implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title or non-infringement. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, and license. Not responsible for typographical errors. Picture may not represent actual vehicle. See dealer for in-stock inventory and actual selling price. New vehicle prices reflect all factory incentives. $400 documentation fee to be added to new and used vehicles' purchase price. Certification optional and fees may apply for pre-owned vehicles. Final vehicle price is determined at final sale. All vehicles require financing with dealer to receive online pricing. Dealer not responsible for any typographical errors. Please note there was no option to get it certified or not. I sent the salesman Guy an email stating I could come in after 3PM to finalize the paperwork if that works for him. He said I was all set after 3PM and unfortunately he would not be there, but to ask for his Lead Manager Kyle. I did as directed and then the nightmare got worst. I was seated in a chair in front of an empty desk. A salesman did come over to get some little information from me and go over the pricing. Which I was confused with the pricing for when I originally planned on purchasing it was going to pay cash for it. But when Guy showed me the price he told me that the taxes etc. were in it. He was talking about the monthly payment and I was thinking the total cost. Again I should of taking my deposit back and left, shame on me for not leaving. Sitting in this chair for 1 hour, 2 hour then 2.5 hours. Without any manager coming over and giving me any updates on when I would be taking care of. When Curtis the finance/business manager did come to me, I told him that it has been 2.5 hours and that I had it. He said he would get it done quickly, yah right half an hour later. I don't know why I ever proceeded with this sale, hopefully it doesn't get worst with the vehicle. I can guarantee you I will never go back to Stateline Nissan or any of there affiliate companies. Read more