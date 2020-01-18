5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to York VW to look for a car after visiting another dealership where I was unpleased with the customer service. I left the other dealership feeling like maybe I should just give up but then I called York VW and quickly realized they were much more friendly and happy to have my business. I drove to York which is 30 mins from where I live, the drive was well worth it! Everyone who I interacted with at the dealership was polite, friendly, and concerned with helping me find the car I wanted which in the end they found me the perfect car and I couldn't be happier with my new car or with the service I received at York VW!