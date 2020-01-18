York Volkswagen
Couldn’t be happier
01/18/2020
I went to York VW to look for a car after visiting another dealership where I was unpleased with the customer service. I left the other dealership feeling like maybe I should just give up but then I called York VW and quickly realized they were much more friendly and happy to have my business. I drove to York which is 30 mins from where I live, the drive was well worth it! Everyone who I interacted with at the dealership was polite, friendly, and concerned with helping me find the car I wanted which in the end they found me the perfect car and I couldn’t be happier with my new car or with the service I received at York VW!
Outstanding Service!
12/15/2018
I recently went to York, VW to purchase a new car. From the minute I walked in the door, I was greeted and offered assistance. They are very patient, knowledgable and never once made me feel pressured to make a decision right away. Sue made me feel so comfortable with the whole process and I ended up getting a new VW Jetta.
Good old boys will sweat you in the back room!
02/14/2011
Went to test drive a new Golf, and, because it was parked in by other inventory, salesman insisted I drive a used VW that was easier for him to pull out. Deal was crap, guy wouldn't let me leave, kept talking to salesmanager. Wasted an hour of my time! What can I do for them was their attitude. Bye!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable