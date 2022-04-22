5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

From the initial contact with Desere Powell for information on the used Ram 1500 I was interested in, to the follow up emails for financing information from Mary Koller before I even was able to look at it, was superb and made it one of the easiest vehicle purchases I have ever made. My wife and I showed up about 30 minutes early for our appointment and was still able to be assisted by salesman Joe Dietz. The assistance we received was knowledgeable, professional, and left us feeling at ease and not pressured at all. He was able to answer all of the additional questions we had, quickly got us the keys to take it for a test drive while the shop reviewed our trade-in. Once we were satisfied, Joe was able to quickly get the vehicle ready for us by getting the final details being taken care of like getting it gassed up, etc. while we were with the finance department and took care of financing and adding the additional Toyota Care coverage we opted for. Once again, NO PRESSURE to purchase the additional coverage. Everyone there worked together well as a team and gave no pressure at any point of the vehicle purchase process. I will definitely recommend this location and these fine professionals to friends and relatives for any car purchases. Job well done! Read more