Toyota of York

1885 Whiteford Rd, York, PA 17402
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Toyota of York

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(160)
Recommend: Yes (18) No (0)
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Toyota of York is Awesome!!!!!!!

by David on 04/22/2022

Tim Brillhart was awesome!!!! The finance manager Brian was awesome!!! They order a RAV4 for me the first week of February and Tim kept me up to date until it was delivered 3/21/22. Toyota of York honored the deal we made in February. I will highly recommend this dealership!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

160 Reviews
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Rough time for consumers and dealers. Thankful for this smooth experience.

by Mark_B on 01/29/2022

You have to believe in a product to do a good job on selling it. Larry, excellent job. You made us feel as if we were old buddies catching up on life. We appreciate the honest approach, its a huge relief in a time to be the recipient of the service Larry and Mary provided.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The BEST dealership around!

by Barbara on 01/07/2022

The staff at Toyota of York is top-notch!!0 In all the cars I bought over the course of my life (which is quite a few -) Ive never had such excellent customer service . All the way from inquiring online about a certain vehicle to interactions with finance and the sales manager and salesperson. I cant say enough good about them and would highly recommend them to anyone that would be looking for a car. As for my family will be going back for our next vehicles as well!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Toyota

by Tracy on 10/21/2021

Very honest sales staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Love Toyota of York

by Shirley on 08/20/2021

Friendly professional staff, no pressure approach. Prompt response to questions and quick turnaround to locating the car I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Highly recommend!

by Eric on 05/01/2021

Jason is a good guy. I am in sales and previously sold cars and I enjoyed talking shop with Jason and Josh. They are very helpful and Jason has been there for a long time so he is someone you know will help you over and over.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Very happy with my entire experience with them.

by Jeff on 03/28/2021

Jim bell did a fantastic job at working with my needs and making the buying process as simple as possible. When there was an issue with the title of the car I was purchasing, instead of making me wait to take my vehicle home, the sales team decided to let me take the vehicle home on a dealer tag until the title arrived. This made my day on top of getting the car. On the day the title arrived which all the paperwork needed to be done I left the lot feeling like I received a great deal. Out of many vehicles I’ve bought throughout my life from dealerships I can’t say that has happened more and a couple times. I’m very please with my experience at York auto group and will be shopping again with them for another vehicle shortly for a family member.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Helpful and fair

by Les on 03/05/2021

The negotiations were all handled online with Eva Kroft without any hassle or haggling. You were willing to match the price of another dealer to give me the color I wanted and keep my business in PA. The sales person Minearziana Keo was knowledgeable, helpful in explaining the new features, and set up my bluetooth for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Toyota of York used RAM 1500 truck purchase

by Lloyd on 01/01/2021

From the initial contact with Desere Powell for information on the used Ram 1500 I was interested in, to the follow up emails for financing information from Mary Koller before I even was able to look at it, was superb and made it one of the easiest vehicle purchases I have ever made. My wife and I showed up about 30 minutes early for our appointment and was still able to be assisted by salesman Joe Dietz. The assistance we received was knowledgeable, professional, and left us feeling at ease and not pressured at all. He was able to answer all of the additional questions we had, quickly got us the keys to take it for a test drive while the shop reviewed our trade-in. Once we were satisfied, Joe was able to quickly get the vehicle ready for us by getting the final details being taken care of like getting it gassed up, etc. while we were with the finance department and took care of financing and adding the additional Toyota Care coverage we opted for. Once again, NO PRESSURE to purchase the additional coverage. Everyone there worked together well as a team and gave no pressure at any point of the vehicle purchase process. I will definitely recommend this location and these fine professionals to friends and relatives for any car purchases. Job well done!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

purchasor

by Ruonan on 12/31/2020

attitude of sales and manager to work with custoemr

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Great service

by JL on 12/02/2020

Vehicle was parked up front and ready to go before I arrived. I was able to test drive vehicle on my own, which was first time I ever did that and that was great, I got to take my time and get a comfortable feel for the vehicle. My consultant, Nathan Irwin, was awesome. Gave me an intro walk around of vehicle and answered all my questions. I got an awesome vehicle and amazing service. I believe the finance manger was Jeff, him and Nathan worked great together, I got a great deal. Out of all the times I’ve gotten a vehicle, this was the most outstanding experience I’ve ever had. Thank you so much!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Toyota of York is top notch!

by Barbara on 11/21/2020

I was able to have the same salesperson that I did on my last purchase at Toyota of York . James Bell was as before, one of the best salespersons I have ever had the pleasure of doing business with . He was pleasant, respectful, extremely helpful, knowledgeable and accommodating with all of my questions and requests. It’s a rare individual this day and age who embodies excellence when dealing with the public - you are fortunate To have him as he definitely top notch there at Toyota. Rest assured I will continue to look to Toyota of York for all of my automotive needs in the future !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

New Toyota

by Giovanni on 11/02/2020

Very knowledgeable and helpful salesman. Friendly and helpful support staff. Everyone showed a willingness to work with us on our purchase. There was no pressure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

2020 Toyota Highlander

by John on 10/21/2020

Everyone working together very friendly very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Toyota of York

by Pamela on 10/08/2020

Chris was very polite and courteous and pleasant. Took his time and made sure he explained everything. Darby was also wonderful. The whole experience was fantastic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Best car buying experience ever

by Eric on 08/04/2020

I was treated extremely well. I drove several cars until we found the right fit for us. I purchased 2 cars and was given a great deal! It was one of the best buying experiences I've ever had!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

thomas

by Thomas on 08/03/2020

All the people that I dealt with were helpful. Walk out of dealership feeling good about purchase and alot of times you dont have that experience Thxs again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

2019 RAV4 Limited

by Dawn on 06/04/2020

The staff was helpful. Even with the restrictions due to the coronavirus, they did their best to answer questions and provide instruction regarding features on our new RAV4.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Excellent staff to deal with

by Rich on 02/25/2020

Sales staff was a pleasure to deal with. Very knowledgeable and took time to show me also the service side of the dealership which included setting my first appointment

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

2020 Tacoma TRD off-road

by Timothy on 02/03/2020

Excellent service. No pressure. Very simple and smooth purchase process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Best Toyota dealer experience

by Phillip on 12/29/2019

Fast and easy to help me choose a vehicle.. knowledgeable courteous and diligent about addressing my needs and wants in a vehicle. As far as I am concerned there is no other Toyota dealer like this.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

