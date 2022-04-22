Toyota of York
Customer Reviews of Toyota of York
Toyota of York is Awesome!!!!!!!
by 04/22/2022on
Tim Brillhart was awesome!!!! The finance manager Brian was awesome!!! They order a RAV4 for me the first week of February and Tim kept me up to date until it was delivered 3/21/22. Toyota of York honored the deal we made in February. I will highly recommend this dealership!!!!
Toyota of York is Awesome!!!!!!!
by 04/22/2022on
Tim Brillhart was awesome!!!! The finance manager Brian was awesome!!! They order a RAV4 for me the first week of February and Tim kept me up to date until it was delivered 3/21/22. Toyota of York honored the deal we made in February. I will highly recommend this dealership!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Rough time for consumers and dealers. Thankful for this smooth experience.
by 01/29/2022on
You have to believe in a product to do a good job on selling it. Larry, excellent job. You made us feel as if we were old buddies catching up on life. We appreciate the honest approach, its a huge relief in a time to be the recipient of the service Larry and Mary provided.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
The BEST dealership around!
by 01/07/2022on
The staff at Toyota of York is top-notch!!0 In all the cars I bought over the course of my life (which is quite a few -) Ive never had such excellent customer service . All the way from inquiring online about a certain vehicle to interactions with finance and the sales manager and salesperson. I cant say enough good about them and would highly recommend them to anyone that would be looking for a car. As for my family will be going back for our next vehicles as well!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Toyota
by 10/21/2021on
Very honest sales staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Love Toyota of York
by 08/20/2021on
Friendly professional staff, no pressure approach. Prompt response to questions and quick turnaround to locating the car I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Highly recommend!
by 05/01/2021on
Jason is a good guy. I am in sales and previously sold cars and I enjoyed talking shop with Jason and Josh. They are very helpful and Jason has been there for a long time so he is someone you know will help you over and over.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Very happy with my entire experience with them.
by 03/28/2021on
Jim bell did a fantastic job at working with my needs and making the buying process as simple as possible. When there was an issue with the title of the car I was purchasing, instead of making me wait to take my vehicle home, the sales team decided to let me take the vehicle home on a dealer tag until the title arrived. This made my day on top of getting the car. On the day the title arrived which all the paperwork needed to be done I left the lot feeling like I received a great deal. Out of many vehicles I’ve bought throughout my life from dealerships I can’t say that has happened more and a couple times. I’m very please with my experience at York auto group and will be shopping again with them for another vehicle shortly for a family member.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Helpful and fair
by 03/05/2021on
The negotiations were all handled online with Eva Kroft without any hassle or haggling. You were willing to match the price of another dealer to give me the color I wanted and keep my business in PA. The sales person Minearziana Keo was knowledgeable, helpful in explaining the new features, and set up my bluetooth for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Toyota of York used RAM 1500 truck purchase
by 01/01/2021on
From the initial contact with Desere Powell for information on the used Ram 1500 I was interested in, to the follow up emails for financing information from Mary Koller before I even was able to look at it, was superb and made it one of the easiest vehicle purchases I have ever made. My wife and I showed up about 30 minutes early for our appointment and was still able to be assisted by salesman Joe Dietz. The assistance we received was knowledgeable, professional, and left us feeling at ease and not pressured at all. He was able to answer all of the additional questions we had, quickly got us the keys to take it for a test drive while the shop reviewed our trade-in. Once we were satisfied, Joe was able to quickly get the vehicle ready for us by getting the final details being taken care of like getting it gassed up, etc. while we were with the finance department and took care of financing and adding the additional Toyota Care coverage we opted for. Once again, NO PRESSURE to purchase the additional coverage. Everyone there worked together well as a team and gave no pressure at any point of the vehicle purchase process. I will definitely recommend this location and these fine professionals to friends and relatives for any car purchases. Job well done!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
purchasor
by 12/31/2020on
attitude of sales and manager to work with custoemr
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 12/02/2020on
Vehicle was parked up front and ready to go before I arrived. I was able to test drive vehicle on my own, which was first time I ever did that and that was great, I got to take my time and get a comfortable feel for the vehicle. My consultant, Nathan Irwin, was awesome. Gave me an intro walk around of vehicle and answered all my questions. I got an awesome vehicle and amazing service. I believe the finance manger was Jeff, him and Nathan worked great together, I got a great deal. Out of all the times I’ve gotten a vehicle, this was the most outstanding experience I’ve ever had. Thank you so much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Toyota of York is top notch!
by 11/21/2020on
I was able to have the same salesperson that I did on my last purchase at Toyota of York . James Bell was as before, one of the best salespersons I have ever had the pleasure of doing business with . He was pleasant, respectful, extremely helpful, knowledgeable and accommodating with all of my questions and requests. It’s a rare individual this day and age who embodies excellence when dealing with the public - you are fortunate To have him as he definitely top notch there at Toyota. Rest assured I will continue to look to Toyota of York for all of my automotive needs in the future !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New Toyota
by 11/02/2020on
Very knowledgeable and helpful salesman. Friendly and helpful support staff. Everyone showed a willingness to work with us on our purchase. There was no pressure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2020 Toyota Highlander
by 10/21/2020on
Everyone working together very friendly very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Toyota of York
by 10/08/2020on
Chris was very polite and courteous and pleasant. Took his time and made sure he explained everything. Darby was also wonderful. The whole experience was fantastic.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best car buying experience ever
by 08/04/2020on
I was treated extremely well. I drove several cars until we found the right fit for us. I purchased 2 cars and was given a great deal! It was one of the best buying experiences I've ever had!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
thomas
by 08/03/2020on
All the people that I dealt with were helpful. Walk out of dealership feeling good about purchase and alot of times you dont have that experience Thxs again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2019 RAV4 Limited
by 06/04/2020on
The staff was helpful. Even with the restrictions due to the coronavirus, they did their best to answer questions and provide instruction regarding features on our new RAV4.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent staff to deal with
by 02/25/2020on
Sales staff was a pleasure to deal with. Very knowledgeable and took time to show me also the service side of the dealership which included setting my first appointment
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2020 Tacoma TRD off-road
by 02/03/2020on
Excellent service. No pressure. Very simple and smooth purchase process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best Toyota dealer experience
by 12/29/2019on
Fast and easy to help me choose a vehicle.. knowledgeable courteous and diligent about addressing my needs and wants in a vehicle. As far as I am concerned there is no other Toyota dealer like this.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments