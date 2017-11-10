Apple Nissan
New car purchase
by 10/11/2017on
Great experience at Apple Nissan purchasing a new Altima. Salesman Leon Voughs could not have been more helpful. Great place to buy a car. I definitely recommend and ask for Leon.
Great experience
by 10/09/2017on
We had a wonderful experience purchasing our new Maxima! Bruce Massey was wonderful and he went above and beyond in helping us with this purchase! We loved working with Bruce!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Absolutely amazing
by 05/27/2016on
I had wanted a new muscle car. I had my heart set on a mustang. After speaking with their on line team I went in and met with dan. 2 days later I drove off in my 2016 ford Mustang and I absolutely love it! They are easy to work with, prompt, non nagging, and perfect for those like myself who just don't have time to mess around. I'll be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent vehicle, Sales, and Service
by 03/22/2016on
I recently had a vehicle which was hit and resulted in a Total Loss Claim. The Salesman, Trent Chapin, was able to assist me with the insurance claim and found me a perfect replacement. Their assistance made the entire process comfortable and easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Extremely Pleasant Experience
by 08/01/2013on
My wife and I visited Apple Nissan with the goal of possibly buying a new Altima. We were greeted by a very pleasant young lady named Roxanne who helped us throughout the morning. We asked to take a test drive and she set that up immediately for us. She answered all our questions to our satisfaction and worked up a price on a model with the options we requested. We left saying we would compare other dealear's offers and took her card. We definitele did not feel pressured or bullid as is often the case at some dealerships. After checking three other dealers we returned to Apple and Roxanne, who went out of her way, along with her manager Danny, to find us a car with the exact options we needed. They even made sure that the car was oobtained from a dealership who had not drilled the front bumper for a license plate holder. Our state does not require a front plate and many dealers drill their cars as soon as they are delivered if their state requires two plates. We were very pleased with the handling of our purchase and Roxanne kept us informed of every detail of the operation. Even the Finance manager, Jon, was a pleasure to deal with. We would definitely return to Apple for another purchase when we are ready! We will be sure to see Roxanne!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
EXCELLENT car buying experience!
by 07/27/2013on
Apple Nissan's stellar and friendly staff were very competant, knowledgable and personable. They were helpful and accomodating. Bailey specifically offered us beverages and was extremely patient and kind with us. She offered a test drive and gave us our financing options. Overall, it was a fabulous experience that I would gladly do again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Best Car Buying Experience Ever!
by 06/23/2013on
My experience at Apple Nissan was outstanding. Working with Travis B made believe in car salesman again. Travis was very professional and customer friendly the moment I walked through the doors. Although I am well aware that I was not his only customer I felt like I was during my entire car buying experience. Travis and the finance manager worked very hard to get me the best deal possible and I am very appreciative. I would recommend Travis to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle. Travis has a great gift and even when I thought about giving up he didn't. Travis and Apple Nissan allowed me to drive away in a car that I love. Thank you Travis and Apple Nissan for all your hard work, I am truly grateful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
General Manager doesn't know the price of his cars?
by 10/08/2012on
My wife and I were interested in purchasing a Murano Cross Cabriolet. Apple had a 2011 left over that was on sale ($10,000) off. When arriving, we were greeted by a very pleasant young lady (Bailey). The vehicle we were interested in was in clear view with a Huge "Manager Special" sign on the front window. Bailey offered us a test drive and we took her up on it. After the test drive we headed inside to see what kind of deal we could make with our trade. The general manager worked up the price and started out by pricing their car at MSRP, even though it was advertised at $38,000! He appologized to us and stated that he didn't know it was on special!!! What? Your the GM and the car is a GM special sales price and you don't know what is happening on your own lot? Of course he lowered the price after trying to weasel his way out of his lie. I don't know of one GM that would not notice his car covered with a banner the size of his dealership and tell a bare face lie to the customer stating he didn't know! My wife and I could not believe this. I had to ask for my key fob from him and when I did he says "Oh, you want your keys?" This is the first dealership I have ever shopped at that would not return your keys after the appraisal. Really a bad practice. We really felt bad for Bailey. She was very polite and did everything she could on her end. Anyway, we left Nissan and ended up purchasing a vehicle that day. No negative sales tactics at the second dealer, and they were selling their vehicle at 1% under INVOICE, and we ended up getting exactly what we wanted for our trade. YOU BLEW IT DANNY! You'll end up setting on the car for another year.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Bad Apple!
by 11/27/2007on
WOW is all I can say, and NOT in a good way. I purchased a vehicle from York Nissan over 2 years ago and they kept me waiting over THREE HOURS to deal with the finance people, or shall I say, ONE person. So - because they are close and I wanted to buy another Murano...I went back, now they are owned by Apple...has NOT helped. I visit one evening with the promise of "best price guarentee", we discussed vehicle price. All the sales people could do was run to their manager who finally came over. All they wanted to discuss was my trade, my financing and how much I was willing to put down. HELLO, I was not born yesterday, I want to know the PRICE of the vehicle I am buying, not what my pmt and everything else will be. We come to a "general" price agreement for the vehicle. I take un-paid time from work so I can go back the next day and have them appraise my trade. Mind you, the evening before when I told them what my trade was, what I owed, etc...he say, "no problem, we will work you a great deal". So - SURPRISE SURPRISE...go back and wait around, wait around some more and talk to a guy - not my salesman - who tries to explain that the trade is WAY LESS b/c they came down so much on the vehicle price. Oh, so you are telling me that b/c you "gave me a good deal" on the vehicle, you will screw me on the trade? I could sell my car back to the dealer for MORE than Apple would give me for a trade. WOW. No thanks. They didn't even TRY to make the deal. Little did they know, 2-3K less and I would HAVE bought the vehicle. And the kicker of it all....my husband was going to trade in his vehicle for a 2007 Titan too! So they lost 2 sales in less than 30 minutes. The salespeople are a joke, I knew more about the vehicle, process and prices than they did. Go elsewhere!!!
sour apple
by 11/14/2007on
The sales people don't really know their cars, they say anything to sound impressive- try not to laugh at what they say. When you get inside the finance people don't have access to many banks so you will probably get a better rate somewhere else. They do have a lot of cars to choose from, good place to look but would not recommend buying.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
