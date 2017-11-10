1.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

WOW is all I can say, and NOT in a good way. I purchased a vehicle from York Nissan over 2 years ago and they kept me waiting over THREE HOURS to deal with the finance people, or shall I say, ONE person. So - because they are close and I wanted to buy another Murano...I went back, now they are owned by Apple...has NOT helped. I visit one evening with the promise of "best price guarentee", we discussed vehicle price. All the sales people could do was run to their manager who finally came over. All they wanted to discuss was my trade, my financing and how much I was willing to put down. HELLO, I was not born yesterday, I want to know the PRICE of the vehicle I am buying, not what my pmt and everything else will be. We come to a "general" price agreement for the vehicle. I take un-paid time from work so I can go back the next day and have them appraise my trade. Mind you, the evening before when I told them what my trade was, what I owed, etc...he say, "no problem, we will work you a great deal". So - SURPRISE SURPRISE...go back and wait around, wait around some more and talk to a guy - not my salesman - who tries to explain that the trade is WAY LESS b/c they came down so much on the vehicle price. Oh, so you are telling me that b/c you "gave me a good deal" on the vehicle, you will screw me on the trade? I could sell my car back to the dealer for MORE than Apple would give me for a trade. WOW. No thanks. They didn't even TRY to make the deal. Little did they know, 2-3K less and I would HAVE bought the vehicle. And the kicker of it all....my husband was going to trade in his vehicle for a 2007 Titan too! So they lost 2 sales in less than 30 minutes. The salespeople are a joke, I knew more about the vehicle, process and prices than they did. Go elsewhere!!! Read more