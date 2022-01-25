4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We came in to look at a trade of our 2011 Fit for a newer one, having been enticed by the rear view camera and a couple of other features we'd learned about. We enjoyed talking with Benny and really appreciated being sent out on our own to test drive the car. The car is still a great small car with amazing capacity, but there are lots of electronic computer-like features that we didn't ask about because we didn't know about them. I guess because we were already Fit addicts and had also bought a 2014 Odyssey, Benny didn't realize how much we didn't know about what has happened to cars since 2011. We're not crazy about the trend toward having all the controls on an electronic screen that you have to take your eyes off the road to operate. So we could have used a review of that problem. I would actually rather simply have paid cash for the car, but we were offered enough to finance for a short time that we went ahead and agreed to do so. Read more