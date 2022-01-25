Apple Honda
Customer Reviews of Apple Honda
Great experience-Highly Recommend
by 01/25/2022on
I recently visited Apple Honda to look at a few used cards advertised on their website. The salesman I met with, JD, was outstanding and very detailed in everything we discussed. He then involved Greg as the used car sales manager to discuss our trade in. Greg was also phenomenal and went out of his way to try and help our family out with a trade and sale of a car. We ended up purchasing the vehicle elsewhere but there is NO DOUBT I will go back to Apple Honda due to my experiences with JD and Greg. I highly recommend this team.
New car sale
by 04/03/2018on
Apple Honda provided excellent service. Our sales rep had exceptional knowledge of the vehicles, helped us to find the right fit for our comfort and budget and no pressure. Following our purchase the sales rep has kept in touch to answer any questions. This is the 3rd Honda we have owned and I must say the service department is very friendly, organized, and does excellent work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome service
by 08/07/2017on
Aaron Harpine did a wonderful and very helpful sale person. Always smile! Never thought I would get approved I love my Honda CR-V! Thanks
New car purchase
by 04/07/2017on
I would recommend Apple Honda. I have bought 3 vehicles there. Susan Hall was the salesperson I worked with last week and I could not recommend her more highly. She was professional and knowledgeable, yet took a personal interest in my concerns. She worked hard to get me the exact vehicle that I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent sales experience
by 11/01/2016on
Had a friendly and smooth sales experience at Apple Honda with Bill Shiffer and team. They didn't have the color of 2016 Pilot I wanted but they found one for me and 2 days later I picked it up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
We should have *asked* for more information.
by 09/06/2016on
We came in to look at a trade of our 2011 Fit for a newer one, having been enticed by the rear view camera and a couple of other features we'd learned about. We enjoyed talking with Benny and really appreciated being sent out on our own to test drive the car. The car is still a great small car with amazing capacity, but there are lots of electronic computer-like features that we didn't ask about because we didn't know about them. I guess because we were already Fit addicts and had also bought a 2014 Odyssey, Benny didn't realize how much we didn't know about what has happened to cars since 2011. We're not crazy about the trend toward having all the controls on an electronic screen that you have to take your eyes off the road to operate. So we could have used a review of that problem. I would actually rather simply have paid cash for the car, but we were offered enough to finance for a short time that we went ahead and agreed to do so.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic experience
by 09/06/2016on
Christopher Weeks was fantastic to work with. I came into the dealership dead set on an HRV but thanks to Chris I realized the CRV was a much better fit for me. I love my new car! Everyone wor ked hard to get me the best deal in the shortest amount of time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Gotta love the fellas at Apple Honda!
by 08/23/2016on
I had just totalled my 2011 pilot that I bought from Apple Honda and I had to stay within a certain amount and the team found me an SUV not a Honda but considering my budget I couldn't afford a Honda but when the time comes I will be right back to see the fellas again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
LOVE MY 16' CIVIC
by 07/25/2016on
Had an Amazing experience from start to finish in purchasing my 2016 Honda Civic. Yuri Sheaffer in sales and Jeremy Zarfos in finance made my buying experience fantastic and easy. I submitted my application online, and within 2 hours, i had an approval and arranged to pick up my vehicle the next day. I came in on a busy Wednesday afternoon (1pm) test drove the car, and was in and out of the finance office by 2:15pm. Couldn't have been better and if anyone is looking for a new or used vehicle, I highly recommend Apple Honda in York. Its no wonder they sell close to 300 cars a month. Thank you for a wonderful experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 07/06/2016on
I didn't think I'd ever write a good review about a car buying experience, but working with Ron J. was easy and not stressful at all! Loving my CRV!
Nice Buying Experience.
by 06/08/2016on
I began my internet search for a new Honda CRV Touring AWD a few weeks ago which included Apple Honda. John Randall became my point of contact. His professionalism and friendly demeanor - as well as a very good price - encouraged me to make the purchase from him. The whole process...from John's initial contact with me to leaving the finance office...was a smooth and satisfying buying experience. I will recommend John to anyone looking to purchase a new or used vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Seller!
by 05/20/2016on
I walked into Apple Honda of York with the intention of it being just one of many stops on my way to purchase a used car. I found the perfect car and my salesman J. D. did everything he could to make sure they could offer me a great deal at a price I could afford. I didn't have to go anywhere else. The deal was great. Thanks J.D.!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
quick, easy and great experience
by 04/20/2016on
I wasn't even sure if I could be qualified to buy or lease a car, but was in desperate need of a vehicle - any vehicle! Everyone at Apple Honda did everything they could to get me approved and 4 hours later I drove away in my brand new 2016 Civic and I couldn't be happier! I was approved to finance or lease and I chose to lease because it makes more sense with my current financial situation. The lease terms are very good and I am so grateful for Ron and everyone else that helped me. This is my first Honda and I am so glad I walked in to Apple 5 days ago. Once I knew I was going to lease the Civic I had my choice of colors and interiors. Everyone keeps asking where I got my car and I've been recommending them to come here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent 2016 Honda Transaction
by 04/07/2016on
In what was probably the easiest transaction ever, I purchased a brand new 2016 Honda Accord coupe EX-L with Honda Sensing in a matter of hours. John Randall was awesome to deal with and made the sale easily. I didn't feel pushed into anything and he was great to work with. Highly recommend that you get your next Honda here, even if it means you have to drive a bit further.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
no fuss
by 03/09/2016on
My salesman assigned to me, Chris Arabio was absolutely stellar, I was cared for from beginning to end without any pressure. I cant say enough positve things about my experience. Look for Chris, he will treat you right.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent!!
by 01/02/2016on
The people at Apple Honda were so pleasant. O knew what I wanted and they helped me get the vehicle within my budget. No pressure or trying to sell me what I didn't want. This is my 2nd vehicle from Apple Honda and I will definitely go back the next time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service - Chris Arabio was amazing
by 11/27/2015on
I had an amazing experience. From the Online department all the way through to financing. Apple Honda has the greatest customer service I have ever experienced. The gave me a great deal and worked very hard to get me my new car. Thanks to Chris Arabio I now have my new car and am an Apple Honda customer for Life.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
crv purchase
by 10/27/2015on
I had the best experience on car buying john randall did a great job i was very comfortable !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 08/19/2015on
If you are looking for a stress / pressure free buying experience - Please visit Apple Honda and ask for Bill!! He was extremely helpful, knowledgeable and honest. This was my second new car purchase in a one week time period. Highly recommend!!!
new CR-V purchase
by 08/17/2015on
Tom S. was our sales person who was no pressure and gave us a great deal for my wife's 2015 CR-V. Tom was great to work with and new every question about our CR-V. We recommended a family member buy their 2015 CR-V from Tom and they put money down for pick up this month. I would highly recommend Tom S. at Apple Honda. Plus you can't go wrong with the CR-V being 2015 SUV of the year.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Honda
by 08/13/2015on
Great job to my Sales Associate, things went smooth considering the circumstances! Thanks again Zach
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
