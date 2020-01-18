service Rating

I cannot comment on the customer service as it relates to buying a vehicle there. I can however comment on my experience with the service dept. Ever since I purchased my Jetta brand new from another VW dealership, I have been getting it serviced at York VW. No issues whatsoever. After this last experience though? Never again. I dropped the vehicle off for a routine maintenance this past Saturday for a brake fluid flush and oil change- roughly $150 total. I got a call later in the morning alerting me of an issue with the bleeder cap in the caliper- they could not unscrew it to complete the flush and needed me to authorize the work- they would need to replace the whole mechanism (an additional $290). Yikes. Annnnd of course it "broke." My hands became tied at that point as the car would be rendered inoperable without a proper fix. My husband called back in and was told the same story but they added the fact that "someone" put an aftermarket caliper and "that's probably why that happened." To be fair, we have taken the vehicle to get new tires and brake pads at another dealer one other time but our tedious service records show a new caliper was never installed- let alone without telling us. Needless to say, it went downhill from there. They replaced the caliper and completed the brake fluid flush. I go to get into my vehicle upon pickup and begin to drive it down Market Street. I press the pedal and it goes all the way to the ground!!! Brakes don't work and away I go through the intersection. Thank got I didn't have my toddler and 4 month old in the car with me. I drove the vehicle home very carefully as the VW garage was closed at this point. I proceeded to call the service dept. later that day. I got a return phone call Monday morning stating "I guess they didn't bleed the brakes properly." Yeah no kidding. After much hassle, they agreed to drop off a loaner vehicle in exchange for mine. They completed the necessary repair and I picked it up (but not before I had to leave work early so I could speak with the service manager). I arrive to speak with him. The man had a less than sympathetic demeanor to which his response to me after I expressed my dismay "Well, you got your car back did't you?" Seriously? They were "gracious" enough to provide me a $322 bill- they knocked off the labor (a cool $160) but made me pay for the part. Did I mention they put another AFTER MARKET part on the vehicle? Laughable. I could've gotten this taken care of for a fraction of the cost at another vehicle but was in a bind as I both me and my husband each need a vehicle to drive to work. After all is said and done, I will NEVER be back to this dealership. I will happily drive north to Sutliff in Harrisburg or Autohaus in Lancaster. [non-permissible content removed] They don't care about your safety and customer experience- just how much money they can pull out of your pocket. STAY AWAY from the service dept.!!!! Read more