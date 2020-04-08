Best car buying experience ever
by 08/04/2020on
I was treated extremely well. I drove several cars until we found the right fit for us. I purchased 2 cars and was given a great deal! It was one of the best buying experiences I've ever had!
thomas
by 08/03/2020on
All the people that I dealt with were helpful. Walk out of dealership feeling good about purchase and alot of times you dont have that experience Thxs again
2019 RAV4 Limited
by 06/04/2020on
The staff was helpful. Even with the restrictions due to the coronavirus, they did their best to answer questions and provide instruction regarding features on our new RAV4.
Excellent staff to deal with
by 02/25/2020on
Sales staff was a pleasure to deal with. Very knowledgeable and took time to show me also the service side of the dealership which included setting my first appointment
2020 Tacoma TRD off-road
by 02/03/2020on
Excellent service. No pressure. Very simple and smooth purchase process.
Best Toyota dealer experience
by 12/29/2019on
Fast and easy to help me choose a vehicle.. knowledgeable courteous and diligent about addressing my needs and wants in a vehicle. As far as I am concerned there is no other Toyota dealer like this.
ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!
by 12/24/2019on
They worked AMAZINGLY with us. Before going in to discuss everything; Nate came out to us & introduced himself & went over EVERYTHING about the car we were looking at! Showed us a few options & was making sure he knew what we wanted before going for a test drive. He was knowledgeable on the interior, exterior & all the specs of the car. AWESOME. It felt as though it was a friend in the car as we took it for a test drive (even if i was too anxious!) As we went inside & our minds were made up - he was quick to offer us a drink to warm us up! The paperwork, the whole process was so fast & smooth that it was almost UNREAL. We finalized everything with the finance department, with Josh, & honestly it was the BEST. He looked at every option possible for us & before we knew it; we were driving away with our 2019 Toyota Rav4 Blueprint!!!!! This staff was just FANTASTIC!!! Will definitely recommend them to friends & family!!
Used car purchase
by 11/21/2019on
They are very understanding and are more than willing to wcaork with you to get you what you're looking for
5
by 10/30/2019on
IT was a pleasant experience. Got help from different people, that help me with the procedure. Made me feel comfortable about my purchase. I already referred a couple to Mr. Tim, he is very knoledgeable.
Best Experience!
by 10/08/2019on
I bought 2 vehicles in my past and I wanted to come back. I am SO GLAD I DID!!! Larry Kline is my salesperson, he is so kind ,thorough and a pleasure to deal with. I will definately buy my RAV4 in a few years from Toyota of York!!!
Best car buying experience!
by 09/06/2019on
I had an amazing experience from the moment I got out of the car. I was greeted by an employee, Chris who ended up being my salesman. He was very friendly and made great conversation while helping me through the entire sales process. Made recommendations based on what I was looking for and found me the perfect vehicle. Jeff talked me through all the paperwork and was clear and concise with every detail. I appreciate the customer service and the friendliness even from employees who were not directly working with me. Great dealership and great team! Would definitely buy from here again. Thanks Chris for being so awesome! Two thumbs up!
Completely satisfied........again
by 09/04/2019on
Aside from the nice, new, modern building, this is the third vehicle that I have purchased at Toyota of York. I always ask for Joe Dietz, the sales rep that assisted me with purchasing my last two new vehicles. Joe is professional, courteous, down to earth, and very knowledgeable about the Toyota brand. Joe will do everything that he possibly can to get you in to the vehicle that you want. As a matter of fact, every staff member that i have met, from sales to management to the finance folks have the same attributes as Joe. Everyone is always smiling and very accommodating.
Great Experience
by 08/01/2019on
Negotiations didn’t drag out over a long period of time. Got the deal done as quickly as possible.
Great experience and well priced.
by 07/03/2019on
Tim was great. Finance was patient. Efficient and well priced.
Toyota of York
by 05/01/2019on
Friendly and clean environment. Salesman went out of his way to make us comfortable and answer all our questions and find the vehicle that we wanted.
A+ Customer Service
by 04/17/2019on
Jason was great. Very knowledgeable, upfront and not pushy at all. I've been looking for a car for quite a while now and have walked away from vehicles I was interested in due to the sales staff. The finance manager was awesome as well. The staff turned a rather nerve wracking experience into a pleasant one. I would definitely recommend Toyota of York to anyone car shopping.
Toyota of York made buying a Toyota Prius simple
by 04/16/2019on
Otto made the sales experience easy, and Jeff made the finance part close to no stress. Both of these experiences made it easy to choose Toyota of York, PA.
Toyota of York... Great experience!
by 04/09/2019on
Ed, Jeff, and Josh were very easy to work with and understood my needs perfectly.
Great sales person
by 04/03/2019on
Jason Smith was excellent to work with.
Great service from beginning to end!
by 03/27/2019on
The entire experience was outstanding! From Larry in sales to financing... it was quick, informative, and a blessing to work with each and every person yesterday.
Outstanding Dealership
by 03/20/2019on
This is our fourth vehicle purchased from Toyota Of York and as always, it was a pleasure working with your sales personnel while purchasing our new car. enjoyed working with We really Nathan Irwin, he made the process extremely simple. Thank you
