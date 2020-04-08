sales Rating

They worked AMAZINGLY with us. Before going in to discuss everything; Nate came out to us & introduced himself & went over EVERYTHING about the car we were looking at! Showed us a few options & was making sure he knew what we wanted before going for a test drive. He was knowledgeable on the interior, exterior & all the specs of the car. AWESOME. It felt as though it was a friend in the car as we took it for a test drive (even if i was too anxious!) As we went inside & our minds were made up - he was quick to offer us a drink to warm us up! The paperwork, the whole process was so fast & smooth that it was almost UNREAL. We finalized everything with the finance department, with Josh, & honestly it was the BEST. He looked at every option possible for us & before we knew it; we were driving away with our 2019 Toyota Rav4 Blueprint!!!!! This staff was just FANTASTIC!!! Will definitely recommend them to friends & family!! Read more