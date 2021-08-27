5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Tricia Harrison worked endlessly to find a vehicle with the options I wanted. No matter what obstacle we faced while we were negotiating, she was able to present several options to resolve it. The speed with which she responded to email was exceptional as well as her thoroughness. She also allowed me and my wife to take several test drives so that we could feel absolutely positive that we were buying the right Jeep for us. Rick Bair offered fair trade in value on three of our vehicles while we were assessing our options. We also got fair values on Rick's first offer. We didn't need to spend hours negotiating a fair price. It was fair off the bat which made me feel that I was dealing with an honest dealership. I did not have to go through any of the games that I've had to deal with when buying a new car. Everything was upfront and fair. I felt I was dealing with honest people the entire way through the transaction. A little more than a year ago, I was in Susquehanna Dodge looking to buy a new car. I spoke to a very good salesman. He showed me a new car on the lot that had everything I wanted. I was excited and ready to buy. Then I noticed a Susquehanna Dodge front license plate that was drilled in to the front bumper. After seeing that, I completely lost interest in buying from Susquehanna Dodge. It didn't deter me from buying a new Grand Cherokee though. I went up the road to Stetler Dodge in York. They had a similar vehicle but did not have holes in the bumper so I bought my new car there. It is ridiculous to spend $50,000 dollars on a car, which is the price of a luxury car, but have a cheap plastic front license plate drilled in to it like it was from a corner used car lot. The fifty cent front license plate caused me not to buy a $50,000 car from Susquehanna Dodge. If you're going to pay luxury car prices, the car should be treated and handled like a luxury car. The reason I purchased a Jeep from Susquehanna Dodge this time, was because Tricia Harrison promised me from the beginning that she would work to resolve that issue. Then, when we were close to completing the deal, Rick Bair was able to work with Tricia to fix the bumper issue, that issue, believe it or not, is a deal breaker. If you look hard enough, you can definitely find someone who wants to sell you a new car that doesn't insist on advertising on the car after I buy it. Some dealers give you the option. I did not think I would ever buy a car from Susquehanna Dodge but Tricia Harrison worked very hard to resolve every single issue and Rick Bair worked equally as hard with Tricia to resolve the final issues that would have prevented me from buying a car. Everyone I dealt with at Susquehanna Dodge worked hard, were honest, and addressed issues quickly. I would definitely buy from Susquehanna Dodge again on my next purchase. Read more