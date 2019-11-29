Above and Beyond
by 11/29/2019on
I would recommend buying a vehicle from these guys to anyone. My husband and I bought a Jeep Trailhawk. When we originally came in we were helped by Bart as our product specialist. They did not have the color I wanted and Ryan the sales manager spent the next 2 days locating one for us. After finding exactly what we wanted, we had to come in late after work to pickup our jeep and both Angel the fiance Manager and Ryan stayed well after closing to complete our paperwork without rushing us through. They went above and beyond. We will certainly go back.
Best Car Buying Experience Ever
by 12/29/2018on
I was looking for a new Rubicon and Susquehanna CDJR had the specific vehicle available. I spoke with Jesse Harden and we discussed the Jeep along with the vehicle I was trading. Jesse called me back 30 minutes later and proposed a very fair trade offer. I explained to Jesse that I was definitely interested but wasn’t sure when I could make the three hour drive up from northern Virginia. Jesse responded by driving the Jeep down the next morning! Jesse took the time to go over all of the options and couldn’t have been more professional. I also had the pleasure of working with Angel Castilloveitia regarding the paperwork. A+ overall transaction.
Good overall experience
by 09/11/2014on
Ted was very friendly, helpful and professional. There was no pressure and he took the time to answer our questions, and has followed up with several emails to make sure everything was going OK with our new Jeep. Everyone we interacted with there was very friendly. I thought we got our Jeep for a fair price and feel we received a fair price for our trade-in.
Amazing Experience- Highly Recommend
by 06/17/2014on
Friendly, knowledgable, professional, courteous, accommodating, sincere. Just some of the terms I'd use to describe the staff at Susquehanna. I had looked at a Jeep online and when I went to test drive it was 30 minutes prior to closing, but Brandon took time to show me all the bells and whistles that this Grand Cherokee had to offer. When we got back from the test drive I asked about filling out an application for financing and filled it out that very night together with Cheyne explaining the whole process (all of this when the dealership was closed). Never felt rushed or that I was inconveniencing these guys. I picked up the Jeep the next night and they made paperwork a breeze. Brandon answered all my questions right away with confidence and for the few things that needed followed up on, his response was prompt and thorough. I can't say enough good things about Brandon and this dealership and am in love with my new Jeep! Thank you!!!
Great Experience
by 05/28/2014on
After visiting a number of other dealerships in the area, I found Susquehannas site and was impressed with the reviews. I had found a Jeep Cherokee that I was interested in on their site and called Kyle to set up an appointment to look at it. He agreed to meet with us on the day I requested even though it was his day off. When we got there he had the car parked by the front door. He gave both my wife and me an opportunity to take a lengthy test drive, including hills and highway driving. We werent totally sure about that particular car and after a little more research came back two days later to check out several other Cherokees. Kyle was very accommodating with our desire to try out the other cars we had selected. After test driving another vehicle we found the one for us. Kyle made the whole process easy for us and couldnt have been more helpful. He knows his cars thoroughly. He explained all of the features of the various systems of the car and was able to answer almost all of our questions. The couple of questions that he didnt have an immediate answer for, he researched and got the answer to us within a day. We traded in two older Jeeps and they gave us a good price for them. I did a lot of research on new vehicle prices and feel they offered us a very competitive price. They even found us an auto loan at a local bank that was a better rate than Chryslers rate incentive. When we picked up the car, Kyle reviewed many of the features again with us to make sure we understood how to use them. He even set up my cell phone with the cards Bluetooth. Overall, we had a very positive experience with Kyle and Susquehanna. I would recommend Kyle and this dealership to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle.
Great Experience!
by 04/09/2013on
This was the first time that I dealt with SUSQ, and they treated me like an old friend. Kyle and Rick were very nice to deal with, and I was happy with the deal. A very pleasant experience overall, and I love the Jeep!
Stay away
by 12/07/2012on
your vehicles warranty is only as good as the dealer that stands behind it! I've found that Stetler/Susquehanna & Ladd Hanford. Have not done that with mt Patriot Sport/Latitude
Susquehanna Dodge new truck
by 10/11/2012on
Excellent customer service by Randy in reference to my recent new RAM 1500 truck purchase. Randy was very helpful all along the way and very patient working after hours with me when I worked late. Randy went the extra mile in making sure that my purchase experience was a pleasant one. I would gladly do business with him in the future. I would also like to recognize Nevin and his team for providing top notch service for my previous vehicle/s.
Personal
by 09/28/2012on
James went out of his way to help me with my purchase in many areas. He answered my questions, and was very thorough in helping me choose options when ordering my brand new JEEP Wrangler. I just love it! It's exactly what I wanted!
Excellent Sales Experience at Susquehanna Dodge
by 07/18/2012on
Tricia Harrison worked endlessly to find a vehicle with the options I wanted. No matter what obstacle we faced while we were negotiating, she was able to present several options to resolve it. The speed with which she responded to email was exceptional as well as her thoroughness. She also allowed me and my wife to take several test drives so that we could feel absolutely positive that we were buying the right Jeep for us. Rick Bair offered fair trade in value on three of our vehicles while we were assessing our options. We also got fair values on Rick's first offer. We didn't need to spend hours negotiating a fair price. It was fair off the bat which made me feel that I was dealing with an honest dealership. I did not have to go through any of the games that I've had to deal with when buying a new car. Everything was upfront and fair. I felt I was dealing with honest people the entire way through the transaction. A little more than a year ago, I was in Susquehanna Dodge looking to buy a new car. I spoke to a very good salesman. He showed me a new car on the lot that had everything I wanted. I was excited and ready to buy. Then I noticed a Susquehanna Dodge front license plate that was drilled in to the front bumper. After seeing that, I completely lost interest in buying from Susquehanna Dodge. It didn't deter me from buying a new Grand Cherokee though. I went up the road to Stetler Dodge in York. They had a similar vehicle but did not have holes in the bumper so I bought my new car there. It is ridiculous to spend $50,000 dollars on a car, which is the price of a luxury car, but have a cheap plastic front license plate drilled in to it like it was from a corner used car lot. The fifty cent front license plate caused me not to buy a $50,000 car from Susquehanna Dodge. If you're going to pay luxury car prices, the car should be treated and handled like a luxury car. The reason I purchased a Jeep from Susquehanna Dodge this time, was because Tricia Harrison promised me from the beginning that she would work to resolve that issue. Then, when we were close to completing the deal, Rick Bair was able to work with Tricia to fix the bumper issue, that issue, believe it or not, is a deal breaker. If you look hard enough, you can definitely find someone who wants to sell you a new car that doesn't insist on advertising on the car after I buy it. Some dealers give you the option. I did not think I would ever buy a car from Susquehanna Dodge but Tricia Harrison worked very hard to resolve every single issue and Rick Bair worked equally as hard with Tricia to resolve the final issues that would have prevented me from buying a car. Everyone I dealt with at Susquehanna Dodge worked hard, were honest, and addressed issues quickly. I would definitely buy from Susquehanna Dodge again on my next purchase.