1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I contacted this dealer via the internet to inquire about a car in their inventory. The dealer made an offer to sell me a new Mustang and take my 2010 car in trade. I accepted the offer and the dealer took a $500.00 down payment via credit card. Three days before the Mustang was to be delivered to me The dealer reneged on his offer and wanted $2000.00 more to complete the deal. This dealer broke an oral contract which he initiated by making an offer that I accepted and then performed on the contract by his taking the $500.00 deposit. I would not deal with Laurel Ford of Windber, PA nor would I recommend anyone else deal with them. Read more