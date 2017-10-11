Laurel Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Laurel Ford Lincoln
I love my escape !!
by 11/10/2017on
A big Thank You to Jim and Walt for the wonderful customer service and making my purchase a wonderful smooth stress free experience !! Best customer service in town ! Sincerely, Kim Brzana
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Corey Walters is a GOD!
by 10/31/2017on
Corey Walters was the most attentive sales consultant I have ever worked with. He provided us with several options and worked hard to meet my pricing terms. When it was all said and done, we left with the vehicle we wanted with a greater value than we even expected! I highly recommend that you see "Walt" for your next vehicle purchase!!!
Walt
by 10/16/2017on
Walt was absolutely wonderful throughout the entire car buying experience. He was patient and listened to all of my needs & wants when trying to determine which type of vehicle to purchase. He is very knowledgeable and was able to answer all of my questions. I am so happy with my 2015 Ford Escape SE. I highly recommend Walt to anyone interested in purchasing a new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service - Go see Walt
by 09/15/2017on
Corey AKA Walt was awesome to deal with. He helped me get into the car I wanted without trying to sell me something higher priced. I recommend him and the rest of Laurel Ford to anyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 04/24/2015on
We had a great experience in selecting our new vehicle. Everyone worked with us to get the deal we were happy with. I'm sure that this experience will bring us back to Laurel Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dealer reneged on offer
by 10/06/2012on
I contacted this dealer via the internet to inquire about a car in their inventory. The dealer made an offer to sell me a new Mustang and take my 2010 car in trade. I accepted the offer and the dealer took a $500.00 down payment via credit card. Three days before the Mustang was to be delivered to me The dealer reneged on his offer and wanted $2000.00 more to complete the deal. This dealer broke an oral contract which he initiated by making an offer that I accepted and then performed on the contract by his taking the $500.00 deposit. I would not deal with Laurel Ford of Windber, PA nor would I recommend anyone else deal with them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No