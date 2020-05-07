Love Motorworld’s service
The appointment for my car was on a Friday for 1:00. I left my car Thursday night with them. To my surprise, they called me by 9:00 am on Friday and said my car was completed. Everything was completed. Everyone was kind and helpful from the beginning of the service to the end. They were cautious with everything since we are dealing with the corona virus right now . Love this place
2017 Jeep Compass
Ryan was great in providing me the options available to me, based on what I was looking for. He took the time the understand what my needs were for the new purchase.
Great dealership!
I am in love with my brand new Jeep Patriot! The whole process was smooth and simple- Jack knew exactly what I was looking for and helped me find what I wanted with all the features I wanted! Amazing to work with- definitely recommend and will be back for future vehicles!!
Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude WOW
Worked with the team at Motorworld on a lease for the new Grand Cherokee Altitude. They could not have been more helpful and fair. I've leased a lot of cars over the years and tbh I've never had a good experience not so with Motorworld. Was given the lowest price possible the first time around with no need to negotiate and got the exact vehicle I was looking for. The entire process was painless and I was out and on the road with a couple hours. I'm definitely going to be leasing my next car from a Motorworld dealership smooth and simple experience!
Job well done
This was my first time ever purchasing a brand new car. I was a little apprehensive at first not knowing what to expect, however the customer service I received was exceptional! John Baker was absolutely amazing he was kind, honest, and went above and beyond to get me in the car that I wanted. He knew the price point that I had to be at to make the deal happen and he worked hard to make it possible. Both John and Ralph Bianco made sure that I was leaving a satisfied and happy customer. I would highly recommend seeking out John Baker and Ralph Bianco for your next vehicle purchase, you will most definitely leave in a new vehicle and a happy customer.
Don't let them waste your time
The only good thing about this dealership is their prices. I drove two hours from out of state to buy a new 2017 Jeep from MotorWorld because none of the local dealerships could beat their advertised prices. Before I left, I called ahead and told Ryan the stock number of the Jeep I wanted and that I could only stay an hour and a half. He assured me that I could buy the car in that time. Long story short, it took FIVE HOURS to buy the car. Apparently, they didn't believe someone like me had been offered the low interest rate my personal bank had offered me. Instead of asking to see my pre-approval letter up front, it seems they tried to wait me out in hopes I would give up and leave, but I did not drive two hours to return without what I came for. They only started processing my paperwork in earnest after I had waited 3 hours, got fed up, and finally went and asked the manager if there was a problem with my application, and forced him to say no. At that point, the finance manager told me I had one of the highest credit scores he had seen in months. Surprise Surprise. If you can't avoid dealing with these elitists, it would be best to bring your own financing and tell them up front you won't consider financing through them. Either they think doing their job is optional if the customer *looks* poor enough, or they are willing to waste hours of the customer's time to get their little kickbacks from their preferred lenders. If you must finance through them and want to be respected as a human being, maybe you should put on your Sunday best. Before last week, I never imagined that someone would need to dress up to be taken seriously when buying a Jeep.
A shining star moment
Just purchased my second Jeep Cherokee from Steve Lombardo. He's again come through with an excellent experience with a great price.
Great Experiences!
I would like to thank Steve Lombardo once again for another great experience in the purchase of a vehicle for the company I work for. Over the past two years, we have bought several cars and vans to transport students and we are always worried about safety and of course price. Steve puts our mind at ease with both! He gives us great deals and also researches what vehicle is best to meet our needs. On a personal note, I bought a Jeep from Steve and he made the process go so smoothly. He is very easy going and friendly and never pressures you to get the deal done. He works on your schedule and is always professional. Thank you Steve...I know we will be calling you again for our future vehicle purchases!
Great sales help
Justin Consagra, and Jim Kreidler did a great job finding the Jeep I wanted, had it shipped in fast, and was great to deal with. Thank You Guys!
Awsome service
First off I want to say a big thank you to John Baker he was great from the moment I picked up the phone to me driving off the lot in my new vehicle. I'm all for honesty and he provided that for me as well as helped me get the price and the vehicle that I wanted. He was real with me thought out the entire processe of getting the car and more the helpfully so I definitely want to thank him for that. Beside John everyone else that I encountered at motorworld was very nice and kind and was willing to help if need be.this is my second time goin to motor world for a vehicle dealing with different cars and I have yet to have a bad experience with either dealer
Excellent!
From the moment I was approached, not once did I have the feeling of dealing with the cliche version of a car salesmen. Larry Moretti's patience truly has no bounds. Between my endless ramblings of all of my odd reasoning behind what I wanted and even after the sale was finalize he sat me down and explained to me how to use all the different functions of the vehicle. I sincerely had great confidence driving off the lot. I am extremely happy with my 2015 Jeep Renegade.
Excellent Sales Team
Brad Kizale was excellent to work with on my new Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland deal. He went above and beyond to engage his Sales Manager to close the deal at the price I wanted. Great job, friendly, and courteous. I highly recommend Brad and he is an asset to the MotorWorld Sales Team!
2014 Jeep GC Limited purchase
Very professional sales process, American Express Auto Purchase service pricing honored without question, and reasonable trade-in value. Financial paperwork handled efficiently. All done and delivered in one day.
No pressure, no hype
In sharp contrast to the last time I bought a car from a dealer, there was no pressure, no hype. It was a smooth transaction from start to finish thanks to Brad.
A good experience
Wesley B was very helpful & accommodating in meeting our budget. Very enjoyable experience. Would come here again.
Couldn't have asked for a more effortless experience.
I had no idea a car dealership would take us in, treat us like family, and get us into the perfect car that was within our budget. We worked with Joe Alles who not only helped me pick my Jeep while it started to snow, he also helped to answer any and all questions we had regarding the use and operation of our first NEW car. It's not every day that someone goes out of there way for a perfect stranger but they did. I'm pretty sure we'll be MotorWorld customers for life.
2013 wrangler sahara
Jack promised he would find the exact color sahara i was looking for with the equipment i wanted in it. After agreeing on the price, he did find the vehicle i wanted and it was at the dealership in four days. Very happy with the whole sales experience.
MotorWorld Chrysler Dodge Jeep
After talking with Joe A. over the phone the prior week, we set up an appointment to meet with him to see if he could help us in our pursuit of a more gas economical vehicle. Joe was very knowledgeable about the automobiles in his lot and helped us pick a vehicle within our price range and take it for a test drive, in which he was very friendly and again very knowledgeable about the car were testing. Joe and his management team really went the extra mile for us in helping getting us financed for our purchase. When we went in to sign the paperwork and pick up our new car, we were in and out in under an hour, which was very nice as I work night shift. Overall my wife and I had a wonderful experience with MotorWorld Chrysler Dodge Jeep and would highly recommend them to anyone in the Northeastern PA. market for a automobile purchase.
