Motorworld Acura

Visit dealer’s website 
150 Motorworld Dr, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(855) 237-2217
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Motorworld Acura

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Sales Experience

by Randye on 02/05/2019

The BEST car sales experience I have ever had. Dustin was great to work with- with no pressure to purchase. He was attentive to detail in explaining the RDX and all its features.. The price was right on the new car as well as my trade-in. Follow-up by Dustin has been wonderful. I don’t feel the sale of the car ends the buying experience. Dustin has offered any additional help I may need with the electronics of the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
8 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great service

by Cathy on 12/28/2019

Great working with my advisor BJ....She takes care of everything and always does a great job....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

MotorWorld Service Excellent

by My Motorworld experience on 12/18/2019

Totally satisfied with service and the professionalism of the staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Sales Experience

by Randye on 02/05/2019

The BEST car sales experience I have ever had. Dustin was great to work with- with no pressure to purchase. He was attentive to detail in explaining the RDX and all its features.. The price was right on the new car as well as my trade-in. Follow-up by Dustin has been wonderful. I don’t feel the sale of the car ends the buying experience. Dustin has offered any additional help I may need with the electronics of the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New car

by Kathy925 on 05/11/2017

Dustin was very helpful in my buying my new vehicle. He really made the decision easier for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Acura_lover on 05/01/2017

MotorWorld Acura has always provided me with great service over the years. Phil Verinii and Tom Casey were very helpful and made my overall experience one that will bring me back to MotorWorld again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent Service

by Smat234 on 02/14/2017

My husband and I were very happy with the service Motorworld provided to us. Our salesman Phil Verini was excellent to work with! He listened to what I wanted and was very knowledgeable of what would work best for me. I am very satisfied with my experience. Thank you Phil!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

great car, great salesman and great manager

by plsl5154 on 02/01/2017

My husband and I had a very good experience with the Acura staff at Motorworld. Phil, our salesperson was very knowledgeable and explained(many times over) any questions we had and couldn't be any nicer. Tom the Sales Manager was very cooperative in our dealings and very helpful. Mike was also great with the financial end. So far a very good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

A Good Consumer Car Buying Experience

by tjhtcat on 05/09/2013

I told the salesman before I drove away with my Acura, "honestly, this was a very good consumer car buying experience." I am tough to please, very particular, and always want a better price. I felt like I got a good deal without being harassed. And, they were very knowledgeable about their product and genuinely personable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
64 cars in stock
64 new0 used0 certified pre-owned
Acura MDX
Acura MDX
31 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Acura RDX
Acura RDX
18 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Acura TLX
Acura TLX
9 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes