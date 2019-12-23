MotorWorld Toyota

150 Motorworld Dr, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(888) 439-8707
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of MotorWorld Toyota

5.0
Overall Rating
(8)
Recommend: Yes (8) No (0)
sales Rating

New Rav4

by Robert is a superstar on 12/23/2019

Robert was amazing. If I could give 15 stars, this sales team work get them. Efficient, pleasant, knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

243 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great Service

by AlyciaStefanoski on 02/06/2020

I recently bought my first new car (Toyota Rav4) with Todd Eagleton at Motorworld Toyota. After browsing around at some other places in the area, I can confirm that I found the best service and deal at Motorworld. Todd was patient, nice, and very helpful with the entire process. I cannot praise him & Motorworld enough! I highly recommend both Motorworld Toyota and Todd Eagleton to anyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great service, great expertise!

by ronelleyanuzzi on 08/26/2019

I just bought and new car from Motorworld and the service that I received was truly outstanding! Tony and Greg from the Toyota department were such a pleasure to work with and I appreciate them being so friendly and helpful. You don't always get that at a car dealership. I would truly recommend Motorworld for your next car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Pleasurable Experience

by JoeMartino on 04/01/2019

Tony, Jim, & Jay provided the most pleasurable truck buying experience I have ever had in 50 years!!!!!! I bought my first vehicle when I was 17 years old. It was always a dreaded ordeal. This time, it was a breeze!!!!!!! Thank you gentlemen for an enlightening adventure! We highly recommend this dealership especially our outstanding knowledgable salesman, Tony Kampas!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

My sakes rep Margie

by KimandNick on 02/04/2019

My hubby and I purchased a Tacoma from MotorWorld, our sales rep was Margie. Margie hands down was the absolute best sales person we've had throughout our years of new car purchases.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience

by Alyssa38 on 01/05/2019

Bought a Toyota Camry and Margrett was great to work with. She showed me everything my vehicle was capable of how to use the different features and made sure everything was set up for me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience

by Vince on 01/01/2019

Bought a 2019 Toyota 4Runner for Christmas. Margie was fabulous to work with. Direct, honest and kept to her word.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Top Notch !!! 5 FULL Stars !!!!

by barrybr2 on 12/04/2018

I will never purchase a vehicle from anyone other than Motorworld Toyota !!!! They simply cannot be beat !!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Awesome deal

by 7Jane11 on 07/13/2018

One of the best experiences we have had got a great deal Joe the salesman was great and the sales manager Jay Thomas was super awesome thank you such a great experience Dan and Theresa Ankoff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Wonderful!

by Toyota4life on 07/05/2018

We had a wonderful experience with Toyota MotorWorld! Our salesperson, Margie, was amazing and went on test drive after test drive with our family to find the right vehicle for us. We dont think well ever go with another brand.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Heroes

by artofmkd on 10/05/2017

David Wert and Jeff Mericle are heroes. I have been in a panic all week over my lease end of my 2013 Corolla, whom I love so much I named her "Pearl", and not believing that I could get a new lease at all - I was going to try buying out my old lease via one of those terrible predatory autoloan lenders. So glad I did not! These two bent over backwards to make sure I got the car I needed, same day. I hope they realize they've got a customer for life. Because I am not taking my business anywhere else. Ever. These guys are the tops. (And not just Dave and Jeff, everyone at this dealership is amazing!)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Motorworld Toyota Does It Again!

by WyoValleyRob on 06/01/2017

It was a seamless transaction - from check in to check out. They way all business should be handled. Thank you!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Toyota

by hankkarpinski on 06/01/2017

Status updates on my Tundra. (Angel kept me well informed by E-mail on what was going on with my truck)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New Car Lease - great experience

by ff28jfc on 06/01/2017

Dave Wert was a great help in finding the right Sienna for my family's needs. He was very personable and was great to deal with. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Hats off to Motorworld

by Jessica1187 on 05/31/2017

I liked the fact that I didn't feel an ounce of pressure when purchasing my new vehicle. Larry was great to deal with and I will definitely recommend him to potential car buyers. The process went so smoothly. I am in love with my new 4runner!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Highlander Service

by Thomas_Hower on 05/31/2017

Easy to register when I arrived, didn't wait long to utilize the shuttle, service wait time seemed satisfactory. It seemed like a smooth transaction

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Toyota Rav4 Hybrid, 5/27/17

by wlkbbrer on 05/31/2017

Customer service. Sales manager Jay Thomas and salesman Tony were outstanding! Process went exactly as it should have. No pressure, well organized and courteous!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Professional, fast and friendly service.

by chet_n_carol on 05/29/2017

Professional, fast service. Salesman Tony Campus was very knowledgeable and friendly. I would highly recommend Tony to help you with your next lease or purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

tundra

by funhouse1 on 05/28/2017

There was a full selection of vehicles to choose from, and they had the exact vehicle I wanted. The staff was very helpful and closed the deal in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Toyota service

by DebStevens on 05/27/2017

Pleasant people helping you from the first phone call right thru to vehicle pick up. I also appreciate the ability to pay across 6 months interest free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Perfect

by Neile1793 on 05/26/2017

Fantastic, the Toyota crew is absolutely amazing the entire staff is friendly professional and know my needs for my vehicle, simply perfect

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
