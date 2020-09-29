5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

David Wert and Jeff Mericle are heroes. I have been in a panic all week over my lease end of my 2013 Corolla, whom I love so much I named her "Pearl", and not believing that I could get a new lease at all - I was going to try buying out my old lease via one of those terrible predatory autoloan lenders. So glad I did not! These two bent over backwards to make sure I got the car I needed, same day. I hope they realize they've got a customer for life. Because I am not taking my business anywhere else. Ever. These guys are the tops. (And not just Dave and Jeff, everyone at this dealership is amazing!) Read more