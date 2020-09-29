Customer Reviews of MotorWorld Toyota
Toyota 4Runner TRD Off Road Purchase
by 09/29/2020on
I drove 3 hrs from NY to purchase my vehicle due to the extreme efforts the sales team took especially Rob Slovik. Staff was extremely professional all the way through from Jay the Mgr, Rob in Sales and Nick in Finance. Would highly recommend them to others and am looking forward to putting the word out to fellow NY'ers that it is worth the trip.
Factory Recall ?
by 03/23/2022on
$130 to tighten 2 bolts on my 2018 Tacoma with 18,000 miles on it clearly a factory defect constant rattling where composite bed is attached to frame there are websites with hundreds of people that have same complaint $120 just to put it on the lift what a joke steer clear of these service people
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Service
by 02/06/2020on
I recently bought my first new car (Toyota Rav4) with Todd Eagleton at Motorworld Toyota. After browsing around at some other places in the area, I can confirm that I found the best service and deal at Motorworld. Todd was patient, nice, and very helpful with the entire process. I cannot praise him & Motorworld enough! I highly recommend both Motorworld Toyota and Todd Eagleton to anyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Rav4
by 12/23/2019on
Robert was amazing. If I could give 15 stars, this sales team work get them. Efficient, pleasant, knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service, great expertise!
by 08/26/2019on
I just bought and new car from Motorworld and the service that I received was truly outstanding! Tony and Greg from the Toyota department were such a pleasure to work with and I appreciate them being so friendly and helpful. You don't always get that at a car dealership. I would truly recommend Motorworld for your next car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Pleasurable Experience
by 04/01/2019on
Tony, Jim, & Jay provided the most pleasurable truck buying experience I have ever had in 50 years!!!!!! I bought my first vehicle when I was 17 years old. It was always a dreaded ordeal. This time, it was a breeze!!!!!!! Thank you gentlemen for an enlightening adventure! We highly recommend this dealership especially our outstanding knowledgable salesman, Tony Kampas!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My sakes rep Margie
by 02/04/2019on
My hubby and I purchased a Tacoma from MotorWorld, our sales rep was Margie. Margie hands down was the absolute best sales person we've had throughout our years of new car purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 01/05/2019on
Bought a Toyota Camry and Margrett was great to work with. She showed me everything my vehicle was capable of how to use the different features and made sure everything was set up for me
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 01/01/2019on
Bought a 2019 Toyota 4Runner for Christmas. Margie was fabulous to work with. Direct, honest and kept to her word.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Top Notch !!! 5 FULL Stars !!!!
by 12/04/2018on
I will never purchase a vehicle from anyone other than Motorworld Toyota !!!! They simply cannot be beat !!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome deal
by 07/13/2018on
One of the best experiences we have had got a great deal Joe the salesman was great and the sales manager Jay Thomas was super awesome thank you such a great experience Dan and Theresa Ankoff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful!
by 07/05/2018on
We had a wonderful experience with Toyota MotorWorld! Our salesperson, Margie, was amazing and went on test drive after test drive with our family to find the right vehicle for us. We dont think well ever go with another brand.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Heroes
by 10/05/2017on
David Wert and Jeff Mericle are heroes. I have been in a panic all week over my lease end of my 2013 Corolla, whom I love so much I named her "Pearl", and not believing that I could get a new lease at all - I was going to try buying out my old lease via one of those terrible predatory autoloan lenders. So glad I did not! These two bent over backwards to make sure I got the car I needed, same day. I hope they realize they've got a customer for life. Because I am not taking my business anywhere else. Ever. These guys are the tops. (And not just Dave and Jeff, everyone at this dealership is amazing!)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Motorworld Toyota Does It Again!
by 06/01/2017on
It was a seamless transaction - from check in to check out. They way all business should be handled. Thank you!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Toyota
by 06/01/2017on
Status updates on my Tundra. (Angel kept me well informed by E-mail on what was going on with my truck)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car Lease - great experience
by 06/01/2017on
Dave Wert was a great help in finding the right Sienna for my family's needs. He was very personable and was great to deal with. Thank you!
Hats off to Motorworld
by 05/31/2017on
I liked the fact that I didn't feel an ounce of pressure when purchasing my new vehicle. Larry was great to deal with and I will definitely recommend him to potential car buyers. The process went so smoothly. I am in love with my new 4runner!
Highlander Service
by 05/31/2017on
Easy to register when I arrived, didn't wait long to utilize the shuttle, service wait time seemed satisfactory. It seemed like a smooth transaction
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Toyota Rav4 Hybrid, 5/27/17
by 05/31/2017on
Customer service. Sales manager Jay Thomas and salesman Tony were outstanding! Process went exactly as it should have. No pressure, well organized and courteous!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional, fast and friendly service.
by 05/29/2017on
Professional, fast service. Salesman Tony Campus was very knowledgeable and friendly. I would highly recommend Tony to help you with your next lease or purchase.
tundra
by 05/28/2017on
There was a full selection of vehicles to choose from, and they had the exact vehicle I wanted. The staff was very helpful and closed the deal in a timely manner.
