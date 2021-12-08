1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I took my 2004 Accord there for two things. First to have the car serviced for the 90,000 mile service. The Maintenance required light started to show when starting the car. So I wanted to keep up to date on the services as I have always did. All they had to do was check the fluids as I already replaced the tires from the all season I use during the summer to my snow tires. I even had the oil changed prior to going there so that was another item they did not have to be concerned about. Secondly, Honda had a recall on the airbags and I scheduled to have that work done at the same time. I received the car back and within a 2 days the engine light came back on. I tried to reset the light as I was shown and is listed in the manual. The light went out after 3 days and in another 3 days the light came back on. I also noticed that when I start the car the airbag light in the instrument panel flashes which had never done before. And while driving the passenger airbag light in the center of the dash will go on and off. I called MotorWorld about my issues and concerns and have not even gotten an acknowledgement from anyone there. Even with the holidays, how long should I have to wait for an answer? I already realized that I probably wouldnt get an appointment until the spring. I resigned myself to look for another dealer and have figured that I will probably have to pay to get Motorworld's errors fixed. I am comparing this experience to when I took my 2011 Frontier to a Nissan dealer in the area. I was fit in the best that they could do and never left waiting to hear back. The service department even contacted me when it was close to having services done on the vehicle. And when I showed up for my appointment, it was taken in right away. As with this kind of support, I have bought a 2015 from them and will probably get the rest of my cars from the from now on. This company takes care of their customers. I strongly suggest that another dealer would be a better choice. Although it may cost more to get there, the satisfaction of being taken care properly is worth it. Read more