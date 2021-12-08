Customer Reviews of Motorworld Honda
The best there is!
by 08/12/2021on
I had another great transaction with Motorworld Honda. The staff was fantastic, the car is great, and I was in and out and thrilled with the deal in one visit. Thank you Bernice, Vinnie, Dan, Mark and Karissa!
Great experience
by 11/14/2021on
My Honda CRV is in good hands with Motorworld. I never leave with any questions or concerns. Thank you, Kate, and mechanics. :-)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BJ, Melissa and Kate are the best service team
by 10/14/2021on
I had a problem with a tapping sensation in my braking system. It was quickly diagnosed as warped rotors. Unfortunately, like many things these days, parts are in short supply. Melissa was able to get what I needed for my repair. She went above and beyond and my work was completed the same day. Terrific work as always at Morotrwold Honda Service. Thanks, Melissa.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Motorword Honda - KATIE is the BEST
by 10/04/2021on
Katie in the Honda Service Department went above and beyond to help us through a difficult day. My 2015 Honda Pilot had a front caliper seize on the drive home to Vermont, and my 2 kids and dog found ourselves at the mercy of MotorWorld Honda to help us. They got us back on the road in a few hours and made what could have been a nightmare into a bump in the road. I sincerely appreciate all the technicians and staff that made this quick turn around possible, you saved our vacation. THANK YOU.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best there is!
by 08/12/2021on
I had another great transaction with Motorworld Honda. The staff was fantastic, the car is great, and I was in and out and thrilled with the deal in one visit. Thank you Bernice, Vinnie, Dan, Mark and Karissa!
Aaron Fenyus is a great salesperson
by 10/13/2017on
This is the third car weve bought through Aaron. He is great to work with, not a bit pushy. He goes out of his way to search out a vehicle according to our wishes, shows us the features and advantages, patiently answers our questions, and lets us make our own decisions. Hes just the best. Its almost as if he can read our minds. Well definitely choose him for our next Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MotorWorld New Car Purchasw
by 09/28/2017on
We recently worked with John Bednarski, Jr. on the purchase on our new 2017 CRV. John was extremely professional, understanding, knowledgeable, patient and polite. Never pushy! We are very thankful to been blessed with the opportunity to work with John. I would like to also mention that Honda Brand Manager, Rich Moore was extremely amiable and would highly recommend this Team to anyone.
Great Experience
by 06/13/2017on
I worked with Neil McCann and J at Motorworld. They were both professional and worked with me to get the best possible price on my new 2017 HRV. Both Neil and J stayed late and worked with me to make sure I was completely satisfied with my purchase. It was a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly recommend Tom
by 03/31/2017on
Tom Rogari was very helpful. He strived to get us the best deal and we were very satisfied! He's a very personable man with a great a sense humor!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Wonderful experience
by 03/11/2017on
I will never buy anothe car anywhere else or from anyone other than Aaron Fenyus. He is very knowledgeable and will spend all the time it takes for you to feel comfortable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2017 Honda Civic
by 03/02/2017on
I had an amazing buying experience with Jim McGrath. He made the entire process comfortable. Aaron Jordan was able to answer all my final questions about the leasing process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Motorworld Honda earned a customer for life!!
by 02/07/2017on
Amazing sales and service! Jeff Evans was able to help me get a loan even though my credit isn't perfect. He took the time to get me an amazing vehicle at a great price. The entire staff is top notch and I urge anyone who is in the market for a vehicle to stop into Motorworld Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome experience
by 05/04/2016on
Had a wonderful experience at Motorworld Honda. Jan I. made the experience extra special. Thank you, Jan....
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
LOVE WADE WHITNEY!!!
by 03/16/2016on
We went here to honestly just test drive cars. We had thought we would go to another town to buy the car. Wade Whitney changed our minds. He did not pressure us and treated us like family. It took us 2 months to decide on buying the 2016 Honda Pilot and I did not get the constant calls, emails and/or texts that I got from other dealers. He gave us space to make a decision. In fact, we returned within 3 weeks and purchased a 2016 Honda Civic from him. We had no intention of buying another car but we did. I really felt like he was on our side with pricing and not just doing things for the commission. Very pleasant experience. We will see him again next year when we have to buy my college bound daughter a car. Thank you Wade!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Sales/Lease
by 02/18/2016on
This is the third lease for me with Honda and the same salesperson, Arron. Each time was perfect. Organized and no surprises. My wife and daughter have also leased three or more cars with Arron.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding Purchase Experience
by 03/26/2015on
e traded our 2008 Honda Civic for a beautiful 2015 Honda Accord w. Navigation at the end of October 2014. We had done a lot of research for price and service. In particular, we used the American Express TrueCar process to get the best prices from dealers in our area. We talked with three dealers and decided to purchase our car at MotorWorld from John Bednarski. He was better than excellent at making our purchasing experience actually pleasant!! The TrueCar voucher was helpful, but my husband and I were very pleased by how helpful John was and continues to be these months after the sale whenever we have a question. In addition, I cannot say enough about the service at MotorWorld. Everyone we have been in contact with at MotorWorld has been pleasant and helpful. I have already recommended John Bednarski to friends and will continue to do so.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Cannot complete the mission or even do it right
by 12/23/2014on
I took my 2004 Accord there for two things. First to have the car serviced for the 90,000 mile service. The Maintenance required light started to show when starting the car. So I wanted to keep up to date on the services as I have always did. All they had to do was check the fluids as I already replaced the tires from the all season I use during the summer to my snow tires. I even had the oil changed prior to going there so that was another item they did not have to be concerned about. Secondly, Honda had a recall on the airbags and I scheduled to have that work done at the same time. I received the car back and within a 2 days the engine light came back on. I tried to reset the light as I was shown and is listed in the manual. The light went out after 3 days and in another 3 days the light came back on. I also noticed that when I start the car the airbag light in the instrument panel flashes which had never done before. And while driving the passenger airbag light in the center of the dash will go on and off. I called MotorWorld about my issues and concerns and have not even gotten an acknowledgement from anyone there. Even with the holidays, how long should I have to wait for an answer? I already realized that I probably wouldnt get an appointment until the spring. I resigned myself to look for another dealer and have figured that I will probably have to pay to get Motorworld's errors fixed. I am comparing this experience to when I took my 2011 Frontier to a Nissan dealer in the area. I was fit in the best that they could do and never left waiting to hear back. The service department even contacted me when it was close to having services done on the vehicle. And when I showed up for my appointment, it was taken in right away. As with this kind of support, I have bought a 2015 from them and will probably get the rest of my cars from the from now on. This company takes care of their customers. I strongly suggest that another dealer would be a better choice. Although it may cost more to get there, the satisfaction of being taken care properly is worth it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2 Comments
Their loss
by 09/03/2014on
Went back to Motorworld to buy our next Accord after wife's car got demolished by a speeding hit and run driver. Had great experience with salesman Rich. Very accommodating. Wish I could say the same about whomever was in the finance dept. When salesman went to get numbers on the 2 cars my wife had test drove,he came back with only 1 set,(of course on the more expensive Acura). Didn't want to provide numbers for the Accord Sport apparently,I suppose because we wouldn't immediately commit to buying it? Oh well. Independence Honda was more than happy to supply numbers to us on Monday.Guess what. We pick up the car tomorrow....Sorry Guys,as my first experience with you folks was enjoyable. You'd think a returning customer would've been accommodated with information,especially knowing full well we needed another car due to my wife's accident. Apparently not.Independence gained a new customer thanks to the apparent largesse of your finance person that day.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent buying experience
by 08/22/2014on
Start to finish was just under 2 hours, how wonderful. I did fill out a credit application on line so that did cut some time. Everyone was pleasant and efficient. Travis H was my sales person and I would recommend you ask for him if you are buying a Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2011 honda crv
by 08/06/2014on
I Made an appt. for my crv with 28500 miles it has a very audible whining noise coming from the engine compartment. After using up a vacation day from my job to get this fixed I was told it would take between two to four hours to diagnose and repair. Well that was on Friday aug. 1 2014 at 11:15am it is now aug. 6 and I still do not have my crv. Motorworld in WB said they changed the ac compressor clutch and the alternator both of which they did not have in stock and caused delays, Now they are changing the serpentine belt tensioner because it is still making noise. My wife has to take a half day today because they promised a give us a loaner vehicle after six days without our car that we bought brand new from motorworld. More wasted vacation time. Thanks motorworld Never again!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Most pleasant experience purchasing a vehicle
by 08/04/2014on
My encounter began with a phone call regarding an online promotion. Billy answered all of my questions over the phone and did not once pressure me to come in, which made me want to visit. Once I arrived a wonderful salesman Josh took me for a test drive, went over the entire vehicle features. I stated upon arrival I wanted the basic model, not once did he try to sell me the more expensive model. When I picked up the vehicle, Josh again spent time with me setting up my phone for blue tooth (my previous vehicle, I also had this feature, but that dealership never took the time to show me how to use, so I turned in the lease never knowing how to operate the features)----he continued to show me how and made me do myself, the voice activation, set all of my favorite radio stations, showed me how to use my Ipod/phone via the different ports within the vehicle. Explained all of the other features and the basic wipers--air--heat--lights---when I left there with my new car, I was not fumbling to figure out how to use the wipers or set the air/heat/lights---once home, sat in my driveway and continued to add voice activated contacts--continue adding my favorite channels, not having to fumble through the manual. Thank you guys!--------will be back in 3 years!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Professional Service
by 06/05/2014on
Over the many years of dealing with Honda Service I have found them professional in almost every circumstance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Offering Pennsylvania drivers an extensive selection of new Honda models for sale, our team at MotorWorld is excited to assist you with your vehicle search. With exclusive trade-in incentives, an onsite service center and convenient online purchase options, we’re committed to making your ownership experience exceptional. If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our inventory, please reach out and we’ll be happy to find it for you!
1 Comments