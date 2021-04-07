Customer Reviews of Motorworld Cadillac
Getting our Caddy back on the road!
by 07/04/2021on
Jonathan provided us great pleasant customer care. Our Cadillac was finished ahead of the time we expected. Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
CTS v rear Assembly replacement
by 03/17/2016on
Great doing business car was ready a day early service writer was great to deal with
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall Service
by 12/22/2015on
Prompt, professional and friendly. Appointment was made and carried through efficiently
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
EXCELLENT SERVICE
by 08/24/2015on
I had need for unscheduled service. Dawn was more than accommodating to get my Cadillac in and serviced. Extremely professional and knows what "Customer Service" is.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Emergency service
by 04/29/2015on
I had recently purchased a 2012 SRX in New Jersey and the battery died. Dana the Caddilac/GM service Rep was kind and thoughtful, explained perfectly that even though the service techs were all booked, she understood I was stuck and would try and get me in, she did exactly as promised and had the car taken care of and was ready by the end of the day. All covered by warrantee. Dana was bright, courteous and knowledgable. My experience at Motor World was a pleasure and being that I have a home in the area I will be gladly using Motor World for future service and possibly for the perchance of my next car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recalls, routine service and inspection
by 12/19/2014on
Ed Murray and the shuttle staff were, as usual, fantastic. Very nice to get the complimentary car wash. Reason for 4 star rating was the inability to get navigation system upgraded. This should not require a $160 charge!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service work
by 10/13/2014on
The service manager that I dealt with was great and I only had to wait about an hour. I still have a very bad taste in my mouth with your dealership from when I attempted to buy two vehicles 12/13. I went elsewhere. The sales manager was an "Ass" Never buy another car from you. Sorry.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recalls
by 09/09/2014on
I am dissapointed in the number of recalls on my car. I just got home after 112 miles of driving and their was a recall letter in my mail. Lucky for me they checked it at the time of sevicing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recent CTS Service
by 06/28/2014on
The service representative was excellent. All went well. The loaner car was just tight because I had wanted to drive a new XTS anyhow. The problems were resolved.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
my recent service experience
by 09/26/2013on
No problems, Kurt took very good care of me. I even was offered a shuttle to the nearby casino or mall! I chose the casino, should've gone to the mall..I will be back on Oct. 14, getting further service. My car even comes back to me washed! Thank you to your Cadillac Service Dept.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Happy with My New Cadillac CTS-4
by 07/24/2012on
I very much appreciate the experience I had while shopping and then shopping my new Cadillac CTS-4. I started with Rich Engelman, who was a Honda sales person. Very humble, not intrusive or pushy. Very low key, which I liked. I had seen an ad for a Cadillac CTS-4 lease and asked Rich if he could help me with that. Two finance managers, Omir and Larry, in the Cadillac division helped with my questions and shopping. They were very knowledgeable and helped me put together a very good financial package to lease the car while trading in my 2011 Honda Accord. We got the whole thing done within less than 24 hours signed, sealed, and delivered! And I have a special color Cadillac that I am enjoying. Nice job - Rich, Omir, and Larry!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
simple response would have got a good review
by 08/19/2011on
got poor response from e-mails, they could not follow with answear to question #2, when they got stuck on question #1, (2) weeks later and still nowhere.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
