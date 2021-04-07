5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I very much appreciate the experience I had while shopping and then shopping my new Cadillac CTS-4. I started with Rich Engelman, who was a Honda sales person. Very humble, not intrusive or pushy. Very low key, which I liked. I had seen an ad for a Cadillac CTS-4 lease and asked Rich if he could help me with that. Two finance managers, Omir and Larry, in the Cadillac division helped with my questions and shopping. They were very knowledgeable and helped me put together a very good financial package to lease the car while trading in my 2011 Honda Accord. We got the whole thing done within less than 24 hours signed, sealed, and delivered! And I have a special color Cadillac that I am enjoying. Nice job - Rich, Omir, and Larry! Read more