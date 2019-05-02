Customer Reviews of Motorworld Acura
Sales Experience
by 02/05/2019on
The BEST car sales experience I have ever had. Dustin was great to work with- with no pressure to purchase. He was attentive to detail in explaining the RDX and all its features.. The price was right on the new car as well as my trade-in. Follow-up by Dustin has been wonderful. I don’t feel the sale of the car ends the buying experience. Dustin has offered any additional help I may need with the electronics of the car.
New car
by 05/11/2017on
Dustin was very helpful in my buying my new vehicle. He really made the decision easier for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Great Experience
by 05/01/2017on
MotorWorld Acura has always provided me with great service over the years. Phil Verinii and Tom Casey were very helpful and made my overall experience one that will bring me back to MotorWorld again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Excellent Service
by 02/14/2017on
My husband and I were very happy with the service Motorworld provided to us. Our salesman Phil Verini was excellent to work with! He listened to what I wanted and was very knowledgeable of what would work best for me. I am very satisfied with my experience. Thank you Phil!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
great car, great salesman and great manager
by 02/01/2017on
My husband and I had a very good experience with the Acura staff at Motorworld. Phil, our salesperson was very knowledgeable and explained(many times over) any questions we had and couldn't be any nicer. Tom the Sales Manager was very cooperative in our dealings and very helpful. Mike was also great with the financial end. So far a very good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
A Good Consumer Car Buying Experience
by 05/09/2013on
I told the salesman before I drove away with my Acura, "honestly, this was a very good consumer car buying experience." I am tough to please, very particular, and always want a better price. I felt like I got a good deal without being harassed. And, they were very knowledgeable about their product and genuinely personable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Offering Pennsylvania drivers an extensive selection of new Acura models for sale, our team at MotorWorld is excited to assist you with your vehicle search. With exclusive trade-in incentives, an onsite service center and convenient online purchase options, we’re committed to making your ownership experience exceptional. If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our inventory, please reach out and we’ll be happy to find it for you!
1 Comments