Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Motorworld Hyundai

Motorworld Hyundai

Motorworld Hyundai
Visit dealer’s website 
150 Motorworld Dr, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Call Dealer
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Tuesday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Wednesday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Thursday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Friday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Saturday
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Motorworld Hyundai

21 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2020 Hyundai Veloster 2.0 Premium

by Bruce Frederick on 11/02/2019

The best experience we ever had purchasing a new car. No pressure and no haggling on the trade-in price for our car. I absolutely would recommend dealing with Lisa Klimaltis. Great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best experience ever buying a car

by excellent on 12/27/2018

Thanks to Art Shaffer I was able to get the exact car i wanted and for a price much lower than I expected. He even helped me save additional money on insurance. He went out of his way to make sure I knew how all the car options worked. This was the best car buying experience I ever had and will be back next time I need a new car, .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tuscan

by CILind on 12/24/2018

From finding the exact vehicle requested to final delivery was most efficient and considerate that I have ever experienced. Thank you Dan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

14elantracoupe

by 14elantracoupe on 03/10/2017

I had 2004 dodge neon that I still owed money on and I wanted a quality vehicle dan golubiewski helped through the whole process

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2015 Santa Fe

by Ck445va on 09/09/2015

Excellent experience! Their service and price was better than any of my local dealers. I actually drive from two states away to pick up my car. Lisa K. was attentive, detail oriented and well prepared. She was eager to quickly acquaint us with the numerous features before and after purchase. The manager, Bill, was personable and professional. He went above and beyond to find us the right car for our needs and actually called out to a fellow dealer to get us the right car when he had none on his lot. This is my second car from MotorWorld and I would recommend the dealer group to everyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I keep coming back

by cosby2 on 04/07/2015

I'll keep coming back to Motor World as long as I can work with Art Schaffer. He seems to have the buyers best interest at heart and that's refreshing. I always leave there feeling I received the right car for me and the best deal possible. Thanks Art! I hope I get the opportunity to work with you again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2015 Santa Fe

by jim680 on 03/13/2015

The model I wanted was finally located at another dealer and they obtained it quickly.Art, my salesman, knew what was on my list and had it all installed for me, included in the original agreed price. No additional charges. They also were very fair in the amount they allowed for my truck as a trade. Even Bill, the manager, became involved more than once. Everyone was courteous and eager to please.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Transaction

by pkam on 08/16/2014

Purchased a new Elantra. Salesman Dan made the sale a smooth transaction. Honored everything he mentioned over the phone. Car and price was everything as negotiated over the phone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Arrogant and Condescending

by mypoint7 on 03/18/2014

Called them on the phone about a Sonata, and someone spoke to me as though his car was the best in the world, and if I disagreed I was a useless idiot.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by DukeBlu11 on 11/21/2013

Buying a car from Jim S. and MotorWorld was very easy. No haggling or games, just pick my car out and show me what I would be paying. After doing some research I got a great deal and am happy with my purchase

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2nd best purchase ever

by glassman14 on 10/17/2013

2nd best only because a purchase two years ago was first. Great deal then (Santa Fe), very good one this time (Sonata.) Sales person, Gary B, really listened to my wife and I and showed us what we wanted. No pressure, no games, just a good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lisa K goes the extra mile.

by mjean on 09/29/2013

We purchased a 2011 Hyundai Sonata from Lisa in June 2010. We were so impressed by her. We had an appointment with the service dept for a recall and called her to see what she could do for us on a new Sonata. Needless to say, we bought a 2013 Sonata that day and went home with it. Lisa makes the whole experience enjoyable. She is knowledgeable and personable, and does not try to "hard sell" you. There is no negotiating necessary because she is so trustworthy that we know we will get the best deal possible. Even after the deal was made, she threw in some extras. We love Sonata's...this is our third and we will not deal with any other sales associate or any other dealership. Would not hesitate to recommend this dealership; in fact, we have.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful Sales Experience

by backermanpa on 09/05/2013

My 21 year old daughter was looking to buy her first car. She had decided on a Jeep Patriot. After test driving the Patriot and a comparable Outlander we realized this style of vehicle was too big for my petite daughter. We then walked around the dealership and found a Hyundai Accent SE 5dr Hatchback. Perfect car for her. We drove the car, did the numbers and drove the car home a few hours later. Great easy non-stressed buying experience. We were not pressured in any way and the follow-up afterwards was excellent. Thank you MotorWorld for a Wonderful Sales Experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Communication

by mclean620 on 08/16/2013

I just bought a 2013 Hyundai Elantra. Gary took great care of me. He was extremely knowledgeable about the product line and didn't try to sell me any stuff that I didn't need. He was as honest as they come. I was very satisfied with both the price and service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Really?

by ron4117 on 06/17/2013

Dropped by Moterworld Hyundai a few weeks ago while on leave. Interested in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS. Talked to a sales rep took the car for a test drive. Really liked the car was ready to purchase the car. I let the sales rep know that I was active duty military so I qualified for the 500 dollar military discount. Also had an active Motozuma account for longer than 30 days with 500 dollars in funds so Iqualified for that 500 dollar discount. Lastly I had a friends and family code from Hyundai that gives me a 1500 to 2000 additional off the car. Guy comes back with a price quote 19,450.00. Really guy? The MSRP for the Vehicle is 17,500 according to true car. Com I have at least 2,500 in rebates and that's the price quote for a GLS? Ok BTW the salesman was so sure that this was the best price and that the friends and family discount was indeed included. I never gave you the code so how did you include that in your cost. You need the code to tell how much the rebate is. Really shady buisness practice and I don't appreciate being lied too or someone trying to hussle me like I'm a fool. Better luck with someone else. Buyer beware.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Really?

by Ron4117 on 06/16/2013

Dropped by Moterworld Hyundai a few weeks ago while on leave. Interested in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS. Talked to a sales rep took the car for a test drive. Really liked the car was ready to purchase the car. I let the sales rep know that I was active duty military so I qualified for the 500 dollar military discount. Also had an active Motozuma account for longer than 30 days with 500 dollars in funds so Iqualified for that 500 dollar discount. Lastly I had a friends and family code from Hyundai that gives me a 1500 to 2000 additional off the car. Guy comes back with a price quote 19,450.00. Really guy? The MSRP for the Vehicle is 17,500 according to true car. Com I have at least 2,500 in rebates and that's the price quote for a GLS? Ok BTW the salesman was so sure that this was the best price and that the friends and family discount was indeed included. I never gave you the code so how did you include that in your cost. You need the code to tell how much the rebate is. Really shady buisness practice and I don't appreciate being lied too or someone trying to hussle me like I'm a fool. Better luck with someone else. Buyer beware.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Second Time Around

by shinmacs on 05/29/2013

Lisa did a great job of selling me my Sonata, so I went back to her for my Genesis. Same lady, good approach to sales, very frank and up front on the car. She was also very patient with me. I will go back to her for my next car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

excellent treatment

by cook20 on 03/03/2013

I cant thank David H enough for helping me in the purchase of my 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe. I never thought a buying experience could be so pleasurable or easy. David took the time to listen to what i wanted ,and was very easy to work with. He went out of his way to make sure i was totally satisfied with my purchase. Everyone asks me where i purchased my new car. I can't wait to tell them. Thanks so much for the exceptional service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent sales staff!

by Melissa0608 on 12/01/2012

My experience at Motorworld Hyundai gets my highest rating! I traded in my Elantra for a Sonata and was so pleased with the professionalism that I was met with when I walked through the door. My salesperson, Dan G. went above and beyond throughout the whole sales process from the test drive to the signing of the papers! I couldn't be more happy with my Sonata and service I received! Keep up the amazing work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying a 2013 Hyundai Sonata Limited

by bob513 on 11/30/2012

The salesman, Gary, was friendly, knowledgeable about the car's operation, and very easy to work with. There was no aggressive sales approach; the salesman did his best to keep the mood casual, yet engaged. I have done business in the past with Motorworld. Their approach with me has consistently been one of respect, courtesy, and superior service. I would not hesitate to recommend them to anyone looking for a new car at an affordable price, backed by a reputable dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by mikeg1970 on 11/14/2012

My experience in the Hyundai showroom was exceptional. Everyone was professional and friendly and made buying a car a very nice experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
9 cars in stock
9 new0 used0 certified pre-owned
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
5 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Hyundai Kona
Hyundai Kona
2 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Santa Fe
1 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Offering Pennsylvania drivers an extensive selection of new Hyundai models for sale, our team at MotorWorld is excited to assist you with your vehicle search. With exclusive trade-in incentives, an onsite service center and convenient online purchase options, we’re committed to making your ownership experience exceptional. If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our inventory, please reach out and we’ll be happy to find it for you!

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes