The BEST car sales experience I have ever had. Dustin was great to work with- with no pressure to purchase. He was attentive to detail in explaining the RDX and all its features.. The price was right on the new car as well as my trade-in. Follow-up by Dustin has been wonderful. I don’t feel the sale of the car ends the buying experience. Dustin has offered any additional help I may need with the electronics of the car. Read more