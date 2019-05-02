Skip to main content
Motorworld Acura

Motorworld Acura
150 Motorworld Dr, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Tuesday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Wednesday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Thursday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Friday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Saturday
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Motorworld Acura

6 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales Experience

by Randye on 02/05/2019

The BEST car sales experience I have ever had. Dustin was great to work with- with no pressure to purchase. He was attentive to detail in explaining the RDX and all its features.. The price was right on the new car as well as my trade-in. Follow-up by Dustin has been wonderful. I don’t feel the sale of the car ends the buying experience. Dustin has offered any additional help I may need with the electronics of the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car

by Kathy925 on 05/11/2017

Dustin was very helpful in my buying my new vehicle. He really made the decision easier for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Acura_lover on 05/01/2017

MotorWorld Acura has always provided me with great service over the years. Phil Verinii and Tom Casey were very helpful and made my overall experience one that will bring me back to MotorWorld again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service

by Smat234 on 02/14/2017

My husband and I were very happy with the service Motorworld provided to us. Our salesman Phil Verini was excellent to work with! He listened to what I wanted and was very knowledgeable of what would work best for me. I am very satisfied with my experience. Thank you Phil!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great car, great salesman and great manager

by plsl5154 on 02/01/2017

My husband and I had a very good experience with the Acura staff at Motorworld. Phil, our salesperson was very knowledgeable and explained(many times over) any questions we had and couldn't be any nicer. Tom the Sales Manager was very cooperative in our dealings and very helpful. Mike was also great with the financial end. So far a very good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A Good Consumer Car Buying Experience

by tjhtcat on 05/09/2013

I told the salesman before I drove away with my Acura, "honestly, this was a very good consumer car buying experience." I am tough to please, very particular, and always want a better price. I felt like I got a good deal without being harassed. And, they were very knowledgeable about their product and genuinely personable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

30 cars in stock
30 new0 used0 certified pre-owned
Acura MDX
Acura MDX
20 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Acura RDX
Acura RDX
5 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Acura TLX
Acura TLX
3 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Offering Pennsylvania drivers an extensive selection of new Acura models for sale, our team at MotorWorld is excited to assist you with your vehicle search. With exclusive trade-in incentives, an onsite service center and convenient online purchase options, we’re committed to making your ownership experience exceptional. If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our inventory, please reach out and we’ll be happy to find it for you!

