sales Rating

I've purchased several brands of vehicles over the years and I've consulted with many salespeople. Working with Kimberly at Motorworld Mercedes-Benz was a fresh breath of air! She was genuinely interested in helping me find the right vehicle for me, not just making a sale. She took the time to ask me about what features were important to me, and matched me up with the exact vehicle that met my needs. She was extremely friendly and knowledgeable. She made me feel very welcome. She was able to answer any mechanical or technology question with ease. She knows the vehicles inside and out and has a true passion for what she does. She believes in the Mercedes product and her enthusiasm shines right through. I also dealt with Stan and Rich the two managers at the dealership. They were phenomenal as well and were more than willing to offer any assistance they could. Peter in Finance made the paperwork a breeze and we were back on the road in no time. This is a world class dealership with an expert staff who put their customers first. Thank you to everyone at Motorworld Mercedes-Benz! Read more