Mercedes-Benz of Wilkes-Barre

Mercedes-Benz of Wilkes-Barre
150 Motorworld Dr, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Wilkes-Barre

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

Fast Service

by G Money on 02/17/2021

The service I scheduled was to install the paint protection purchased for my new CLS300 SUV. They told me it would take 5 to 6 hours. I was provided a loaned car of the exact same model I bought. The service was completed in half the estimated time and its perfect. The entire team was friendly and helpful. I was told the bad weather allowed multiple technicians to work on my car! A++

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
3 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Car Collector Quality Service

by Tony Kadysewski on 01/21/2021

I trust Mercedes-Benz of Wilkes-Barre for all service on my rare G63 AMG Geländewagen including the AMG racing engine. And to top off every service visit they hand wash the custom Alien Green paint job. Come to think of it, even the coffee in the VIP waiting room is a cut above.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best Dealership Experience Ever!

by Jaywas01 on 03/17/2017

I've purchased several brands of vehicles over the years and I've consulted with many salespeople. Working with Kimberly at Motorworld Mercedes-Benz was a fresh breath of air! She was genuinely interested in helping me find the right vehicle for me, not just making a sale. She took the time to ask me about what features were important to me, and matched me up with the exact vehicle that met my needs. She was extremely friendly and knowledgeable. She made me feel very welcome. She was able to answer any mechanical or technology question with ease. She knows the vehicles inside and out and has a true passion for what she does. She believes in the Mercedes product and her enthusiasm shines right through. I also dealt with Stan and Rich the two managers at the dealership. They were phenomenal as well and were more than willing to offer any assistance they could. Peter in Finance made the paperwork a breeze and we were back on the road in no time. This is a world class dealership with an expert staff who put their customers first. Thank you to everyone at Motorworld Mercedes-Benz!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

47 cars in stock
47 new0 used0 certified pre-owned
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
11 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class
9 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
6 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
