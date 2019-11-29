Baierl Honda
Difficult Task Made Easy
by 11/29/2019on
This is the only dealership I have used. My first Honda purchased 20 years ago, still works well, but it is time for a new car. As 20 years ago, the staff at Baierl Honda made the difficult task of buying a car simple and easy. They expertly guided me through each detail of purchase quickly and seamlessly. I am very pleased with the service and my new vehicle.
They care
by 09/10/2019on
I was in a tough situation and they really helped me get out of it into a new vehicle that I absolutely love!
Another Great Experience
by 08/09/2019on
Been buying / leasing cars from Baierl for years... just leased another one. Great service and great staff. Made the overall process of getting a new lease quick and effortless.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
EXCELLENT SERVICE
by 07/21/2019on
We did allot of research and found our car here... When entering we were greeted with nothing but smiles and they did anything and everything they could to make things better!
Kim
by 05/24/2019on
Experience was good at Baierl Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
NewLease
by 05/02/2019on
Baierl Honda assisted us in getting out early from our 2016 Pilot EX-L lease and into a 2019 Pilot EX-L lease. We were able to get our lease payment down with $0 down and close the deal in a day. Love the new Pilot even more than the last one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick, painless and to the point.
by 03/26/2019on
Found the car online. Stopped in and was through the entire process from test drive to closing in a little over an hour with a great car at a good price.
Great Buying Experience
by 03/01/2019on
I just purchased a Certified Used 2016 Honda Civic EX-T. My level of satisfaction has not diminished at all. This is the 3rd Honda I have purchased from the same salesman, and the 4th one I have purchased from Baierl. During my test drive I was shown many of the newer features on this particular car, and was given a very thorough explanation of the car. Not being super "tech savy" my salesman even set up my phone on the bluetoot system, and I was making calls as I pulled out of the parking lot !!! I am completely satisfied and Baierl Honda will always be my first stop when getting another car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome
by 01/19/2019on
My salesman Art Morgan is the go to if you are looking for a Honda!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
REVIEW
by 12/31/2018on
The sales representative was excellent, he answered all questions and addressed all concerns. He willingly took me on two test drives and an additional one for my spouse. The paperwork went smoothly and efficiently.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Sales Service
by 12/28/2018on
Greg Jancosko and Donna Ricca provided excellent service in the purchase of the CR-V. Negotiation via the internet was efficient and saved a lot of time traveling to different dealerships. The vehicle price was the best. Overall, I would definitely purchase a Honda vehicle from this dealership considering the fact that there are dealerships in the south hills area.
Glad I came to Baierl Honda
by 12/11/2018on
We are very happy with how we have been treated at Baierl Honda. Every one is friendly and helpful. Trying to find a new vehicle was stressful but the people at Baierl made it easy and stress free. Am very satisfied with our purchase and overall service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy
by 12/05/2018on
Very pleased with our salesman. Helpful but not pushy.
Wonderful Car Buying Experience
by 10/21/2018on
Truely a great place to buy a car. No pressure sales. My new Honda CRV was even delivered to my work. Would definitely go back in the furtune when we need a new vehicle.
Great Experience
by 10/13/2018on
From start to finish, my car buying was great at Baierl. Jamie was knowledgeable, personable, and fun, and gave me all information I needed to make the best decision for me. Dominique was very professional and personable and made the paperwork painless.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase
by 09/11/2018on
Great time at the dealer ship. Mr. Papas help us with everything and ensured we left wit the right vehicles
2018 Honda Accord LX
by 08/27/2018on
The purchase of my new Honda Accord from Baierl was a pleasant experience. The salesman was knowledgeable, friendly, helpful, and not pushy. My questions were answered and I was shown the new safety features of the vehicle as well as the differences from my 2013 vehicle. Everything was accomplished in a timely manner.
hassle-free experience
by 08/09/2018on
Dave Devos was great! He made everything go very smoothly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 07/11/2018on
Jim Gregorakis did a great job helping me find exactly what I was looking for within my price range. Overall excellent customer experience making sure there was complete transparency and going the extra mile.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My new CRV Touring edition
by 06/13/2018on
I had a great experience buying my first new car from Baierl Honda. The customer service was outstanding...from the test drive to the delivery. In particular, I want to thank Ken Dash for his dedication to taking care of getting everything done correctly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good car at a good price.
by 06/06/2018on
The salesperson was very knowledgable as was transparent about the price of the vehicle. Offered us a very fair price.