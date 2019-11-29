5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just purchased a Certified Used 2016 Honda Civic EX-T. My level of satisfaction has not diminished at all. This is the 3rd Honda I have purchased from the same salesman, and the 4th one I have purchased from Baierl. During my test drive I was shown many of the newer features on this particular car, and was given a very thorough explanation of the car. Not being super "tech savy" my salesman even set up my phone on the bluetoot system, and I was making calls as I pulled out of the parking lot !!! I am completely satisfied and Baierl Honda will always be my first stop when getting another car.