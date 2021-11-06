Baierl Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Baierl Chevrolet
Service visit
by 06/11/2021on
Always a professional visit here for service. Trated as a VIP
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Baierl Chevrolet Cadillac Excellent
by 08/08/2019on
Everyone was very friendly, answered my questions and serviced my vehicle quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Experiance
by 04/09/2019on
I have been a customer of Baierl since my twenties always been fair. Service Dept fantastic.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible experience
by 02/27/2018on
Purchased a 2014 van from Baierl Chevrolet with a 3 month warranty. During the 3 months I had a Service Stabilitrak light show up and 9 separate check engine lights. Wont cover the issue under warranty. Service doesn't know whats wrong with it. Service attempted to replace pins on the wiring harness and the van hasn't been right since. During the first 3 months an issue with the van caused it to run rough and smoke and stumble. Took it right into Baierl Chevrolet where they replaced pins on the wiring harness. Because of the smoke and misfires, the raw fuel damaged the catalytic converter that they want $2500 plus labor to replace. 4 months into it have new check engine lights and Baierl service wont fix it and don't know whats wrong. Salesman wont call us back either. Van is a total lemon. I bought from dealership rather than private party for the warranty and service, this dealership provides neither warranty nor service. Do not do business with Baierl Chevrolet.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Outstanding service
by 11/22/2017on
As always, I received outstanding customer service from the staff at Bairel Cadillac!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Warren K. Speicher
by 12/27/2016on
David Ging, was an excellent sales person to work with. I stopped in on a Thursday evening and told him what I was interested in and he went over the model on the display floor. I said I would like to come back Friday or Saturday. He said that he would be there on Saturday. I said works better than Friday. He was so helpful and easy to discuss issues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Incredible service!
by 07/08/2016on
The salesman and the managers I dealt with were all very professional the entire time I dealt with them! I will be buying from Baierl in the future!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place for sales and service.
by 07/01/2016on
Baierl Chevrolet does things right. Spotless showroom and service waiting area. Friendly atmosphere.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 07/01/2016on
I brought my car into the dealership for an oil change and tire rotation - everyone was helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Keeps my volt working smoothly
by 06/26/2016on
I have an earlier model volt. Thanks to the service crew here it ran smoothly through all the product teething pais
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant experience
by 06/16/2016on
I used to get taken advantage of whenever I had my car serviced at other establishments.. (I'm a female senior, disabled, who knows nothing about cars.) Since I started dealing with Regina, I have been treated fairly and respectfully. Got detailing. Car was beautiful inside and out. Car is 12 years old, looks like new. Regina is a delight to deal with - friendly, helpful, caring and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 05/30/2016on
provided oil and filter change along with state inspection thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Inspection, Oil Chg, Tire Rotation, Etc.
by 05/22/2016on
Everyting done on time to meet my schedule. Courtesy driver was very nice and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding service
by 05/20/2016on
State inspection and routine maintenance completed in time frame promised. Vehicle was washed and waiting for me at pick-up. On-line scheduling tool was fantastic. Can't say enough about the dealership and the service department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service,clean,neat,modern facility
by 05/16/2016on
Baierl has been a neighborhood dealership since 1952. They contribute alot to the school district and community.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best service
by 05/14/2016on
Other dealers can learn a lot fro Baierl Job well done Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cadillac lease routine maintenance
by 05/06/2016on
Had my 2015 ATS in for routine oil and tire rotation. The service rep said there were a couple recalls, they addressed, and returned within the time scheduled. I use the shuttle service for return to my office, and to return back to the garage. All went well, as it has in the past few years with my previous vehicle servicing. And the car was washed and dried completely.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Sales Person and Manager
by 05/03/2016on
Wonderful. Dave Ging was a great guy and great sales person. We felt very comfortable. Dave was great to talk to on the phone and in person. He is the best sale person we have dealt with in 26 years. We live over 1 1/2 hours away but it was well worth the trip and I will be buying my next vehicle from Dave and Baierl. And Tom Hall (Manager) was very nice to speak to also. We really are impressed with Baierl.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 04/13/2016on
Service at Baierl Cadillac is always outstanding. The facility is immaculate and the service people are friendly and very knowledgeable. I have been dealing with Baierl Cadillac for over 20 years and they have never disappointed me
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service!
by 04/11/2016on
we took our chevy cruze into dealers to have it fixed.Kevin was the gentleman helping us out.he made sure we were taken care of.everything was fixed in the time frame yhey said it would be.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
auto service
by 04/07/2016on
service was good but there was a few things i ask for that were not addressed i specially ask for 30 pounds of air pressure in tires but i was going to give lead way of 3 pounds for heat expansion,but notice time i got home tires were up to 37 or 38 pounds of pressure so i dropped them back to 33 pounds and cold tire preesure reading next morning was around 30 or 31 pounds were it should be sp it means there was at least 5 pounds over the recomdemended tire pressure at about 35 pounds
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable