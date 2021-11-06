1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Purchased a 2014 van from Baierl Chevrolet with a 3 month warranty. During the 3 months I had a Service Stabilitrak light show up and 9 separate check engine lights. Wont cover the issue under warranty. Service doesn't know whats wrong with it. Service attempted to replace pins on the wiring harness and the van hasn't been right since. During the first 3 months an issue with the van caused it to run rough and smoke and stumble. Took it right into Baierl Chevrolet where they replaced pins on the wiring harness. Because of the smoke and misfires, the raw fuel damaged the catalytic converter that they want $2500 plus labor to replace. 4 months into it have new check engine lights and Baierl service wont fix it and don't know whats wrong. Salesman wont call us back either. Van is a total lemon. I bought from dealership rather than private party for the warranty and service, this dealership provides neither warranty nor service. Do not do business with Baierl Chevrolet. Read more