READ ALL OF THIS! I purchased a 2018 MDX. I made two visits from over an hour away in Ohio to shop, test drive and negotiate. The salesperson, Mary Beth, who said she's been selling cars 30 years, was more engaged than any of the salespeople at the Lexus dealers I visited shopping for an RX350. I even replied to an auto-email from the sales manager and gave recognition for her assistance. Well, that was premature. After she suggested a lease on a new 2020 MDX, due to my upside down trade, I was presented an offer that gave $1,700 more for my trade than the Lexus dealer. After going home and reviewing the offer, I found that all they did was add that extra $1,700 back in to the deal somewhere else. When I visited the dealership the second time two days later, she claimed that the Used Car Manager, Rob, "must have forgot to take out the trade". Interesting thing to say, given the offer clearly showed the trade-in offer. After taking the offer for him to adjust, it came back with a HIGHER monthly payment (no change in terms). That's interesting. In the end, I decided to negotiate to purchase the 2018 MDX that I test drove. When I reached out by email to the Sales Manager's auto-generated email, I also made an offer on that car. Included in my offer was the stipulation that I wanted all weather mats, and I EMPHASIZED, that was to include cargo mats, as I travel to golf a lot. Mary Beth confirmed that they would include the mats. In subsequent conversations, texts and emails to negotiate a final deal, I made it a point to always verify that it included all weather mats. I texted Mary Beth on a Saturday to verify the proposal, confirm the mats would be included, and told her "I'm leaving now". It was a Saturday. She had a customer, and another waiting for a test drive. Rather than get someone else, she left me to wait. After 90 minutes, Mary Beth asked "what are you going to do". I told her I was there to buy the car. She visited Rob quickly and came out with a proposal and said "look it over and see if you want to do that or not", then left to go to her other customers. This treatment, after all of those "I want to EARN your business" mails and texts. I asked Rob, "this includes the all weather mats, right?". He confirmed that it did. Then he asked if I could come back Monday, as the finance officers were all backed up. Of course, he knew by then that I had already secured my own financing. I work for a bank. Reluctantly I agreed to come back. He then asked me to put a deposit down to hold the car. No thank you. When I came to sign docs and take the vehicle Monday night... no all weather mats. The salesperson covering for Mary Beth asked "did we agree to that?". Yep. He checked with Rob, came back and said we don't have them in stock and will have to send them to you. I asked to have that written in the contract. Instead, they filled out a "we owe". When I received the mats, there were no mats for the third row (it is equipped with third row mats by the way) and there was no cargo mat. When I inquired about that, I was told "we didn't agree to that". When I pushed back and forwarded the email that showed my offer that they agreed to take and pointed out that it emphasized the inclusion of all weather cargo mats, Rob replied to the email by attaching the "we know" and saying "we only agreed to all weather mats". The "we owe" said "all weather mats". Apparently the third row mats aren't really mats, even though they are exactly the same as the second row mats? And I guess a cargo mat isn't a mat? Most of all, I guess that shoppers at Baierl might want to heed my warning to not only avoid Mary Beth and Rob, but you probably should shop elsewhere. And I didn't even take the time to tell you how they attempted to charge incorrect Ohio sales tax that would have left me having to pay another $1,000 out of pocket. Read more