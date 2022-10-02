Baierl Acura
They sale cars with bald tires and let the customers deal with it
by 02/10/2022on
I purchased a used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee on 1/17/22 from Baierl Acura. I purchased it on the day we had the worst weather this year, and figured with it having just passed inspection 12/21 at Baierl and being from a large dealership such as Baierl that there wouldn’t be any shady cover up tactics so I didn’t get on my hands and knees in the snow and ice and inspect the vehicle as closely as I should have. Big mistake. After about a week a headlight went out and I finally had a moment to change it exactly 3 weeks after owning the Jeep. I had the wheel cut all the way to the left to help gain access to the passenger side headlight and I noticed that the inside tread on my front passenger tire was completely bald. I checked the driver side and the same situation and the tire is not much better. We called the salesman to see what could be done about this and he said they are very thorough with their inspections and would not just pass a vehicle unless the tires had 2/32s to pass. After a few days we finally heard back with the notes about when the vehicle was serviced and the notes said that it had 4/32s and the tires are wearing unevenly. So does Baierl not look at the entire tire when they inspect the vehicles they put on their lot? It’s nice to know that after giving Baierl all this money for a vehicle, which by the way was not a good enough deal to justify buying 4 new tires, that I have to go buy 4 new tires and an alignment. I’m very disappointed and will never do business with another Baierl dealership again.
They tried to over charge for oil change
by 06/09/2021on
I always take my 2008 MDX for Oil Change to this Baierl Acura, Wexford. I used to pay $48+tax . Today when I went for Oil change service rep. told me $90 +tax. After I told him I used to pay $48 , he wanted to put Synthetic oil and and charge $90. My SUV has 56000 miles owner's manual says 5w20 oil, doesn't recommend Synthetic oil. I have been going to Bairl Acura for 10 years. There is a new ownership changed recently they are overcharging and recommending unnecessary service. Manager doesn't understand customer concerns.He blames customers and fully backs his employees mistakes. It looks like no honest service and more profit is their new goal.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Deceptive Sales
by 05/01/2021on
READ ALL OF THIS! I purchased a 2018 MDX. I made two visits from over an hour away in Ohio to shop, test drive and negotiate. The salesperson, Mary Beth, who said she's been selling cars 30 years, was more engaged than any of the salespeople at the Lexus dealers I visited shopping for an RX350. I even replied to an auto-email from the sales manager and gave recognition for her assistance. Well, that was premature. After she suggested a lease on a new 2020 MDX, due to my upside down trade, I was presented an offer that gave $1,700 more for my trade than the Lexus dealer. After going home and reviewing the offer, I found that all they did was add that extra $1,700 back in to the deal somewhere else. When I visited the dealership the second time two days later, she claimed that the Used Car Manager, Rob, "must have forgot to take out the trade". Interesting thing to say, given the offer clearly showed the trade-in offer. After taking the offer for him to adjust, it came back with a HIGHER monthly payment (no change in terms). That's interesting. In the end, I decided to negotiate to purchase the 2018 MDX that I test drove. When I reached out by email to the Sales Manager's auto-generated email, I also made an offer on that car. Included in my offer was the stipulation that I wanted all weather mats, and I EMPHASIZED, that was to include cargo mats, as I travel to golf a lot. Mary Beth confirmed that they would include the mats. In subsequent conversations, texts and emails to negotiate a final deal, I made it a point to always verify that it included all weather mats. I texted Mary Beth on a Saturday to verify the proposal, confirm the mats would be included, and told her "I'm leaving now". It was a Saturday. She had a customer, and another waiting for a test drive. Rather than get someone else, she left me to wait. After 90 minutes, Mary Beth asked "what are you going to do". I told her I was there to buy the car. She visited Rob quickly and came out with a proposal and said "look it over and see if you want to do that or not", then left to go to her other customers. This treatment, after all of those "I want to EARN your business" mails and texts. I asked Rob, "this includes the all weather mats, right?". He confirmed that it did. Then he asked if I could come back Monday, as the finance officers were all backed up. Of course, he knew by then that I had already secured my own financing. I work for a bank. Reluctantly I agreed to come back. He then asked me to put a deposit down to hold the car. No thank you. When I came to sign docs and take the vehicle Monday night... no all weather mats. The salesperson covering for Mary Beth asked "did we agree to that?". Yep. He checked with Rob, came back and said we don't have them in stock and will have to send them to you. I asked to have that written in the contract. Instead, they filled out a "we owe". When I received the mats, there were no mats for the third row (it is equipped with third row mats by the way) and there was no cargo mat. When I inquired about that, I was told "we didn't agree to that". When I pushed back and forwarded the email that showed my offer that they agreed to take and pointed out that it emphasized the inclusion of all weather cargo mats, Rob replied to the email by attaching the "we know" and saying "we only agreed to all weather mats". The "we owe" said "all weather mats". Apparently the third row mats aren't really mats, even though they are exactly the same as the second row mats? And I guess a cargo mat isn't a mat? Most of all, I guess that shoppers at Baierl might want to heed my warning to not only avoid Mary Beth and Rob, but you probably should shop elsewhere. And I didn't even take the time to tell you how they attempted to charge incorrect Ohio sales tax that would have left me having to pay another $1,000 out of pocket.
Excellent service
by 08/07/2018on
The service was excellent. When they accidentally billed me for the inspection that is covered under our service plan and I brought it to your attention, you promptly refunded the payment. The waiting time for my car was less than I had anticipated, and your waiting area makes waiting a pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exemplary service
by 08/04/2018on
My vehicle's transmission was not shifting properly. I placed a service call and requested valet service. The car was picked up promptly, a software update was made which rectified the transmission problem, the vehicle was washed and vacuumed and was returned to me within 5 hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No hassle
by 08/03/2018on
Went online looking for a specific vehicle - 2016 Acura RDX. Found what we wanted at Baierl Acura. The car had just been turned in that day so hadn't been prepped yet. Bob Erb let us take it for a spin, assured us that all the minor blemishes would be fixed up, gave us the whole background and a fair price. We agreed to purchase it. The car was cleaned up and certified in a couple days and we drove off. Easy peasy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service Review
by 08/02/2018on
As always, John was very helpful, pleasant and kept me informed on status of service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 08/02/2018on
Thank you, Ken, for helping me to buy my first car on my own!!!! I have never attempted it before and you made me feel like I could do it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
RDX Owner
by 08/01/2018on
As always, the staff is very friendly and thorough. I am more than satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tire Replacement
by 07/31/2018on
Used road hazard warranty to replace damaged tire.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Things are much better now
by 07/31/2018on
I have been taking my Acura cars (three so far) to Baierl for service. I can say that the whole process is much better now than it used to be. I was out in less than two hours for inspections and service. It was a really pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Sales and Financing Staff
by 07/25/2018on
Once I decided on a car, the rest was cake! The sales woman had an amazing personality and the financing guy was very personable and knowledgeable. Overall, a very pleasant car buying experience! I didn’t feel like I was bought and sold. I felt like I made a solid and informed purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor service in the worst way
by 12/21/2015on
I drove my brand new Acura TLX off of the lot and immediately noticed on my home that the car was vibrating. So I immediately called the service department. They told me to bring it in. They told me it was the brand new tires...they replaced them great. While there I noticed that there were 60 additional miles on the car!!! The answer was well I'm not sure. They couldn't tell me where they went and why they needed to drive it 60 miles. Incidentally that was more than I had put on it, since it was brand new. OK I let that pass, all I wanted was my car back. I left the dealership. On the way back home, the exact same thing, the car vibrated as it initially did. Now I'm really [non-permissible content removed]off. So the next day I brought it back. There answer is that they had no idea. So at this point 4 months later after call Acura NA, they are sending a rep out to look at it. IN short stay away from the dealership. Also stay away from Acura!! Consumer reports December 2015 rated the 2015 TLX as a one of the most unreliable cars. Stating problems with transmission (vibration!!!) and electronics. Google Acura TLX vibration. Thanks for reading.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Inept Sales Force / Waste your time
by 09/07/2013on
Ensure your deal is locked in prior to working with their sales force....if the sales force actually returns your call. Dealer acts like a stereotypical BMW dealer in the Pitt area - Holier than thou and not interested in working with customer to make a FAIR deal.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Poor service for an Aucra dealer
by 01/26/2012on
I did not put this in the service side of things because it is not strictly service related. The Acura I have is a 2009 tsx purchased new. The rear brakes need to be replaced after 28,000 miles. I was told by the service manager to call an 800 number and take care of the problem with the rear brakes ourselves. Very poor customer relations. No explanation just a call this number. I did not buy an Acura to be talked down to or to have it not able to pass a simple inspection with less than 30,000 miles.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
TRUE PROFEESIONALS
by 04/09/2011on
Purchased a Certified Acura, could not have been easier. The whole process super easy. Straightforward, no games, very fair price ! Would highly recommend this dealership & staff. We will sent everyone we know !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst customer service experience and sales!!!!
by 10/12/2010on
I just had the worst customer service experience ever dealing with financial and sales departments at Baierl Acura. The car was advertised and sold as certified pre-owned vehicle with all inspections and necessary tests done. However, after only two weeks of "driving experience," technical problems took place. I visited Acura dealership in Langhorne, PA and asked them to check my"new" car. Major issues were found that had to be fixed even before the sale of this car. In addition, Acura technicians in Langhorne found wax marks indicating that these issues have been known about by the Seller. In addition, at the time of purchase, I was strongly recommended to buy a warranty for my car at Baierl and I was told I can cancel it any time and get my money back in the original form of payment . The very next day after my purchase, I called Baierl and asked to cancel this warranty. They requested letter of cancelation and promised me to return my money. After a week, I called Baierl and had a very bad experience over the phone. I didn't get my refund! The way they treat their customers after you paid all you money is unacceptable. Dishonesty, malfunctions, bad service, and troubles you will get if you go to Baierl Acura. P/S don't buy from these [violative content deleted], no matter how good the deal is!
Ripped Off
by 03/28/2008on
I have purchased 9 Acura all from the same dealership, first it was Bianchi and now Baeirl. Last week I took my 2006 MDX in for service. I got a loaner car (2008 TL) and drove it 18.6 miles. Much to my amazement a charge of $10 was billed to my credit card after the fact and without notifying me except to send me the receipt in the mail. I know gas is expensive but less than a gallon costing $10??? I posted a complaint/inquiry to their web site only to be ignored. 9 Acuras, that's well over $300,000 of business. Well, they can forget anymore business from me or any of my friends. The dealership continues to deteriorate from it's early days when a customer's complaint/inquiry was at least acknowledge. PLEASE PASS THEM BY....get a LEXUS since they still know what customer service means. JoeM22
