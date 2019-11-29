Baierl Honda

10430 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Baierl Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
(115)
Recommend: Yes (114) No (1)
sales Rating

Difficult Task Made Easy

by MarianneClare on 11/29/2019

This is the only dealership I have used. My first Honda purchased 20 years ago, still works well, but it is time for a new car. As 20 years ago, the staff at Baierl Honda made the difficult task of buying a car simple and easy. They expertly guided me through each detail of purchase quickly and seamlessly. I am very pleased with the service and my new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
161 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Battery service

by 123crv on 02/13/2020

Brought my car in to have the radio security reset. The service rep, Sam Bartley was extremely helpful in troubleshooting the cause...as it turned out my battery was bad and needed replaced. Sam arranged to have it replaced immediately and it solved all the audio security problems! Thanks Sam!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Brakes and Struts

by Taylor on 01/31/2020

The dealership installed brakes and struts. Their pricing was competitive with a low cost local garage where I previously gotten an estimate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Friendly, professional customer service

by MA on 01/26/2020

Always a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Comfortable waiting room; good service

by Walter_S on 01/18/2020

Visited this dealership for the third time for routine maintenance and state inspection. As always the staff were very courteous and prfessional. It was very busy but they were able to service my vehicle and get me out of there in a reasonable amount of time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Baierl Honda Service

by Dan on 01/17/2020

Took my vehicle for State inspection. Work was completed as requested and completed when stated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Inspection

by Dan on 01/07/2020

Took my daughter's car in for a state inspection. Service personnel were professional and handled everything in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fast and Friendly Service!!!

by TJoyce on 12/31/2019

Always treated with respect. Everything that is to be done on my car is explained in detail.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Satisfied Customer

by PGHBLONDE20 on 12/03/2019

My service experience at Baierl Honda was excellent. It was easy to schedule an appointment online, the drop-off process was smooth, and the service performed was excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Best Service

by Brenda on 11/21/2019

I always take my car to Baierl for service and have never been disappointed. They keep my car in perfect running condition. Would never go anywhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Excellent service

by Sandeep on 11/20/2019

The service was excellent and time taken to fix the car was just right! Keep doing the good work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Great on 11/19/2019

Great service. Phoenix was awesome and very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Always great service

by gamardo on 11/06/2019

Service at Baierl Honda was quick, well done and easy to set up online.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very pleased

by 1978 on 11/05/2019

I found the experience enjoyable. The service was performed quickly and competently. The prices were explained to me beforehand. The waiting room was clean and quiet and I enjoyed the complimentary coffee and free phone chargers. If you have to get your car worked on, this is the way to do it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by great on 11/01/2019

I needed unscheduled emergency service. They got me right in and took great care of me and my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

tony schedl

by tonyschedl on 10/24/2019

Inspection and oil change was professionally done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Owner

by Darapuneni on 10/20/2019

The agent has taken care of required maintenance works.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

appt went well

by JanM on 10/18/2019

scheduled a recall and oil change. they did the paperwork right away and both salesrep and mtce supervisor were very personable and cheerful. work completed in the 2.5 hour time frame as estimated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service!

by Frank on 10/15/2019

Ashley did a fantastic job with my vehicle. Got me a shuttle home and back, so I didn't sit there all day. She explained all of my options and got part of the repair covered by warranty. I thank her for making my day easier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Go out of their way

by service on 10/15/2019

had added equipment added to a lease car. service personal are always friendly and go out of their way to make you feel comfortable. waiting area very large and comfortable free snacks and tea/coffee

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by alex on 10/10/2019

it was good experience, nice personnel, quick and good work

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
