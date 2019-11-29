Customer Reviews of Baierl Honda all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (115)
Recommend: Yes (
114) No ( 1) sales Rating
by
on MarianneClare 11/29/2019
This is the only dealership I have used. My first Honda purchased 20 years ago, still works well, but it is time for a new car. As 20 years ago, the staff at Baierl Honda made the difficult task of buying a car simple and easy. They expertly guided me through each detail of purchase quickly and seamlessly. I am very pleased with the service and my new vehicle.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Brought my car in to have the radio security reset. The service rep, Sam Bartley was extremely helpful in troubleshooting the cause...as it turned out my battery was bad and needed replaced. Sam arranged to have it replaced immediately and it solved all the audio security problems! Thanks Sam!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
The dealership installed brakes and struts. Their pricing was competitive with a low cost local garage where I previously gotten an estimate.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Always a great experience.
service Rating Comfortable waiting room; good service
by
on Walter_S 01/18/2020
Visited this dealership for the third time for routine maintenance and state inspection. As always the staff were very courteous and prfessional. It was very busy but they were able to service my vehicle and get me out of there in a reasonable amount of time.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Took my vehicle for State inspection. Work was completed as requested and completed when stated.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Took my daughter's car in for a state inspection. Service personnel were professional and handled everything in a timely manner.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Always treated with respect. Everything that is to be done on my car is explained in detail.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
by
on PGHBLONDE20 12/03/2019
My service experience at Baierl Honda was excellent. It was easy to schedule an appointment online, the drop-off process was smooth, and the service performed was excellent.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
by
on MarianneClare 11/29/2019
Recommend this dealer? Yes
I always take my car to Baierl for service and have never been disappointed. They keep my car in perfect running condition. Would never go anywhere else.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
The service was excellent and time taken to fix the car was just right! Keep doing the good work!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Great service. Phoenix was awesome and very helpful.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Service at Baierl Honda was quick, well done and easy to set up online.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
I found the experience enjoyable. The service was performed quickly and competently. The prices were explained to me beforehand. The waiting room was clean and quiet and I enjoyed the complimentary coffee and free phone chargers. If you have to get your car worked on, this is the way to do it.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
I needed unscheduled emergency service. They got me right in and took great care of me and my car.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
by
on tonyschedl 10/24/2019
Inspection and oil change was professionally done.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
by
on Darapuneni 10/20/2019
The agent has taken care of required maintenance works.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
scheduled a recall and oil change. they did the paperwork right away and both salesrep and mtce supervisor were very personable and cheerful. work completed in the 2.5 hour time frame as estimated.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Ashley did a fantastic job with my vehicle. Got me a shuttle home and back, so I didn't sit there all day. She explained all of my options and got part of the repair covered by warranty. I thank her for making my day easier.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
had added equipment added to a lease car.
service personal are always friendly and go out of their way to make you feel comfortable. waiting area very large and comfortable free snacks and tea/coffee
Recommend this dealer? Yes
it was good experience, nice personnel, quick and good work
Recommend this dealer? Yes
