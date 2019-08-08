Purchased a 2014 van from Baierl Chevrolet with a 3 month warranty. During the 3 months I had a Service Stabilitrak light show up and 9 separate check engine lights. Wont cover the issue under warranty. Service doesn't know whats wrong with it. Service attempted to replace pins on the wiring harness and the van hasn't been right since.
During the first 3 months an issue with the van caused it to run rough and smoke and stumble. Took it right into Baierl Chevrolet where they replaced pins on the wiring harness. Because of the smoke and misfires, the raw fuel damaged the catalytic converter that they want $2500 plus labor to replace.
4 months into it have new check engine lights and Baierl service wont fix it and don't know whats wrong. Salesman wont call us back either. Van is a total lemon. I bought from dealership rather than private party for the warranty and service, this dealership provides neither warranty nor service. Do not do business with Baierl Chevrolet.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
David Ging, was an excellent sales person to work with. I stopped in on a Thursday evening and told him what I was interested in and he went over the model on the display floor. I said I would like to come back Friday or Saturday. He said that he would be there on Saturday. I said works better than Friday. He was so helpful and easy to discuss issues.
I used to get taken advantage of whenever I had my car serviced at other establishments.. (I'm a female senior, disabled, who knows nothing about cars.) Since I started dealing with Regina, I have been treated fairly and respectfully. Got detailing. Car was beautiful inside and out. Car is 12 years old, looks like new. Regina is a delight to deal with - friendly, helpful, caring and professional.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
State inspection and routine maintenance completed in time frame promised. Vehicle was washed and waiting for me at pick-up. On-line scheduling tool was fantastic. Can't say enough about the dealership and the service department.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Had my 2015 ATS in for routine oil and tire rotation. The service rep said there were a couple recalls, they addressed, and returned within the time scheduled. I use the shuttle service for return to my office, and to return back to the garage. All went well, as it has in the past few years with my previous vehicle servicing.
And the car was washed and dried completely.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Wonderful. Dave Ging was a great guy and great sales person. We felt very comfortable. Dave was great to talk to on the phone and in person. He is the best sale person we have dealt with in 26 years. We live over 1 1/2 hours away but it was well worth the trip and I will be buying my next vehicle from Dave and Baierl. And Tom Hall (Manager) was very nice to speak to also. We really are impressed with Baierl.
Service at Baierl Cadillac is always outstanding. The facility is immaculate and the service people are friendly and very knowledgeable. I have been dealing with Baierl Cadillac for over 20 years and they have never disappointed me
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
service was good but there was a few things i ask for that were not addressed i specially ask for 30 pounds of air pressure in tires but i was going to give lead way of 3 pounds for heat expansion,but notice time i got home tires were up to 37 or 38 pounds of pressure so i dropped them back to 33 pounds and cold tire preesure reading next morning was around 30 or 31 pounds were it should be sp it means there was at least 5 pounds over the recomdemended tire pressure at about 35 pounds
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable