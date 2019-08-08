Baierl Chevrolet

10430 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Baierl Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
service Rating

Baierl Chevrolet Cadillac Excellent

by twinkle on 08/08/2019

Everyone was very friendly, answered my questions and serviced my vehicle quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
25 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Experiance

by Dean on 04/09/2019

I have been a customer of Baierl since my twenties always been fair. Service Dept fantastic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Horrible experience

by Mike_H_Pgh on 02/27/2018

Purchased a 2014 van from Baierl Chevrolet with a 3 month warranty. During the 3 months I had a Service Stabilitrak light show up and 9 separate check engine lights. Wont cover the issue under warranty. Service doesn't know whats wrong with it. Service attempted to replace pins on the wiring harness and the van hasn't been right since. During the first 3 months an issue with the van caused it to run rough and smoke and stumble. Took it right into Baierl Chevrolet where they replaced pins on the wiring harness. Because of the smoke and misfires, the raw fuel damaged the catalytic converter that they want $2500 plus labor to replace. 4 months into it have new check engine lights and Baierl service wont fix it and don't know whats wrong. Salesman wont call us back either. Van is a total lemon. I bought from dealership rather than private party for the warranty and service, this dealership provides neither warranty nor service. Do not do business with Baierl Chevrolet.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Outstanding service

by SuzieMM on 11/22/2017

As always, I received outstanding customer service from the staff at Bairel Cadillac!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Warren K. Speicher

by wnspiker on 12/27/2016

David Ging, was an excellent sales person to work with. I stopped in on a Thursday evening and told him what I was interested in and he went over the model on the display floor. I said I would like to come back Friday or Saturday. He said that he would be there on Saturday. I said works better than Friday. He was so helpful and easy to discuss issues.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Incredible service!

by dele2015 on 07/08/2016

The salesman and the managers I dealt with were all very professional the entire time I dealt with them! I will be buying from Baierl in the future!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great place for sales and service.

by Billcokesr on 07/01/2016

Baierl Chevrolet does things right. Spotless showroom and service waiting area. Friendly atmosphere.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service!

by BetsySe on 07/01/2016

I brought my car into the dealership for an oil change and tire rotation - everyone was helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Keeps my volt working smoothly

by mshaw60 on 06/26/2016

I have an earlier model volt. Thanks to the service crew here it ran smoothly through all the product teething pais

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Pleasant experience

by MarsLady on 06/16/2016

I used to get taken advantage of whenever I had my car serviced at other establishments.. (I'm a female senior, disabled, who knows nothing about cars.) Since I started dealing with Regina, I have been treated fairly and respectfully. Got detailing. Car was beautiful inside and out. Car is 12 years old, looks like new. Regina is a delight to deal with - friendly, helpful, caring and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

great service

by wamopgh on 05/30/2016

provided oil and filter change along with state inspection thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Inspection, Oil Chg, Tire Rotation, Etc.

by Totdt26 on 05/22/2016

Everyting done on time to meet my schedule. Courtesy driver was very nice and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Outstanding service

by Malibu126 on 05/20/2016

State inspection and routine maintenance completed in time frame promised. Vehicle was washed and waiting for me at pick-up. On-line scheduling tool was fantastic. Can't say enough about the dealership and the service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service,clean,neat,modern facility

by mgljgray on 05/16/2016

Baierl has been a neighborhood dealership since 1952. They contribute alot to the school district and community.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Best service

by wamopgh on 05/14/2016

Other dealers can learn a lot fro Baierl Job well done Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Cadillac lease routine maintenance

by Joseph77789 on 05/06/2016

Had my 2015 ATS in for routine oil and tire rotation. The service rep said there were a couple recalls, they addressed, and returned within the time scheduled. I use the shuttle service for return to my office, and to return back to the garage. All went well, as it has in the past few years with my previous vehicle servicing. And the car was washed and dried completely.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Wonderful Sales Person and Manager

by OliviaMarie on 05/03/2016

Wonderful. Dave Ging was a great guy and great sales person. We felt very comfortable. Dave was great to talk to on the phone and in person. He is the best sale person we have dealt with in 26 years. We live over 1 1/2 hours away but it was well worth the trip and I will be buying my next vehicle from Dave and Baierl. And Tom Hall (Manager) was very nice to speak to also. We really are impressed with Baierl.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by America96 on 04/13/2016

Service at Baierl Cadillac is always outstanding. The facility is immaculate and the service people are friendly and very knowledgeable. I have been dealing with Baierl Cadillac for over 20 years and they have never disappointed me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

great service!

by OILgup52 on 04/11/2016

we took our chevy cruze into dealers to have it fixed.Kevin was the gentleman helping us out.he made sure we were taken care of.everything was fixed in the time frame yhey said it would be.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

auto service

by justjohn57 on 04/07/2016

service was good but there was a few things i ask for that were not addressed i specially ask for 30 pounds of air pressure in tires but i was going to give lead way of 3 pounds for heat expansion,but notice time i got home tires were up to 37 or 38 pounds of pressure so i dropped them back to 33 pounds and cold tire preesure reading next morning was around 30 or 31 pounds were it should be sp it means there was at least 5 pounds over the recomdemended tire pressure at about 35 pounds

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Very nice people

by blondiedoc on 03/17/2016

The dealership is always very nice. I only wish they would vacuum, clean the windows, and maybe wash the car each time my car needs serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
