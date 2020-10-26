5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The folks here are really good at what they do. During my buying experience, not once did I feel like I was being forced to buy anything nor did I feel pressured to buy anything at a price I wasnt comfortable with. I only looked at one car and its the one I ended up buying. What really sold me were little things that are often overlooked during the car buying experience. I was able to a service advisor and I also spoke to a sales manager. Both were very honest with me about the concerns and questions I had. Genuine honesty goes a very long way when buying a car even if its something I didnt want to hear OR would be information that would hinder my perception of the car and the sale. I appreciated that a lot. Although I know theyre in business to make money, that let me know they have at least some ethics in their business practices. Theyve put a lot of resources into their service center, only time will tell how good their service center and dealership is when I bring my car back for maintenance should any issues arise with the car. My buying experience was pretty much seamless. I spent a total of 3 hours looking at the car, test driving it, talking about price, talking to service and the sales manager and filling out paperwork. I was pretty well prepared before I started looking for a car about the model I wanted and was more than willing to walk away immediately if I sensed a long fight about price and other things with this process. Thankfully, it never got to that point. In my humblest opinion the good people at Scott Honda wanted to help me buy a car more than they wanted to sell me one. Special thanks to Dan Zink, Jason  Sales Manager and Bill Monhollan for a pleasurable buying experience. Read more