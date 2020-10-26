Scott Honda of West Chester
Customer Reviews of Scott Honda of West Chester
Five Star Experience
by 10/26/2020on
My wife started corresponding with Bill at Scott Honda a few weeks before we started to look at cars in person. He was very responsive via email and even took videos of the cars we were interested in. He diligently answered all questions we had and even came in early so that we could see the cars we were interested in. The whole experience was very low pressure, and he treated us with courtesy and respect the whole time. I was particularly impressed that he treated my wife with just as much respect as he treated me. This should be a given, but this has NOT been our experience at other dealerships. He followed up on every request we had while we were there in person and allowed us to talk things over privately when desired. We purchased a car on our second visit, and my wife and I are both really happy with the car and the sales experience. I am so impressed by this experience that I will like make the 1.5 hour drive back to Scott Honda the next time I need a car. I give Bill my highest recommendation!
Impressive
by 08/27/2016on
Dan helped me get my car in the color I so much wanted. He is exceptional at communication, responded timely to all my inquiries even after business hours. I hope Scott Honda realize how great of an employee Dan is. Thank you much
Great buying experience
by 01/18/2016on
The sales people here are very professional and responsive. We first tested a few cars and could not find a good match for our need, but we were never being forced to buy anything. Just before we about to give up, our sales rep Kevin Turner was able to go through the inventory again thoroughly and found a right match for us. The rest of the buying process was smooth.
Excellent Service
by 01/13/2016on
I contacted Scott Honda after having a negative experience with a local Hyundai Dealership. I spoke to Armand Siolek as he answered the phone. I made an appointment for the same day to look at a new Civic and purchased that evening. I have purchased several cars in the past and this was by far the easiest and rewarding experience. I love my new Civic. I walked in with expectations from my phone call and they delivered. I was offered a fair trade for my Hyundai and was able to get in to a new Civic the same day. I have not yet utilized the service department but from the tour I received, I surely will. The complimentary car wash AND coffee help!!
No-Hassle Sales Process
by 12/31/2015on
Bought a 2016 model and dealt with Cliff Ashamole who assisted all the way to the closing process. No pressure was made to us (mind you, we're ready for that just in case and would walk out in a heartbeat). But Scott Honda through its Rep Cliff only showed class and respect all throughout the buying process. There were obvious negotiations on the final price that we are comfortable with including the trade-in amount, and everything turned out well. Everything was laid out in detail -- the actual specs of the car, the dealer-installed accessories, our purchase of additional OEM accessories, and right down to the finance documents which our Finance Manager, Azad Yepremian, diligently walked us through despite the dealership already closed for the weekend. We've been having our other Hondas serviced by this dealership since 2001 and this is our first time to buy a new car from them. We're happy to recommend Scott Honda to anyone wishing to do the same. Their President's Award really isn't a fluke.
Scott Honda
by 12/21/2015on
My wife and I were looking to purchase a new vehicle and one of the many options we were considering was a Honda. So we met with Dan Lipchock at Scott Honda; he was a great person who treated both me and my wife with dignity and respect throughout the entire process. I am not one to be rushed into making a big decision, like spending a lot of money on a new car, and Dan was very understanding and extremely patient. After meeting with other salesmen/women at other dealerships and looking at other vehicles, my wife and I knew that we would be buying a Honda specifically from Dan at Scott Honda. He is a great guy. Very kind and trusting. I recommend that anyone looking to buy a Honda specifically meet with Dan Lipchock at Scott Honda.
Great experience
by 12/01/2015on
I went into Scott Honda on Black Friday, expecting to spend the whole day getting a car. The service was lightning fast, and even got to meet the owner Duke. My sales associate, Joe Fazik, was great and fit me to the right vehicle. I would recommend this dealership to evweryone.
Seamless.....
by 11/30/2015on
The folks here are really good at what they do. During my buying experience, not once did I feel like I was being forced to buy anything nor did I feel pressured to buy anything at a price I wasnt comfortable with. I only looked at one car and its the one I ended up buying. What really sold me were little things that are often overlooked during the car buying experience. I was able to a service advisor and I also spoke to a sales manager. Both were very honest with me about the concerns and questions I had. Genuine honesty goes a very long way when buying a car even if its something I didnt want to hear OR would be information that would hinder my perception of the car and the sale. I appreciated that a lot. Although I know theyre in business to make money, that let me know they have at least some ethics in their business practices. Theyve put a lot of resources into their service center, only time will tell how good their service center and dealership is when I bring my car back for maintenance should any issues arise with the car. My buying experience was pretty much seamless. I spent a total of 3 hours looking at the car, test driving it, talking about price, talking to service and the sales manager and filling out paperwork. I was pretty well prepared before I started looking for a car about the model I wanted and was more than willing to walk away immediately if I sensed a long fight about price and other things with this process. Thankfully, it never got to that point. In my humblest opinion the good people at Scott Honda wanted to help me buy a car more than they wanted to sell me one. Special thanks to Dan Zink, Jason Sales Manager and Bill Monhollan for a pleasurable buying experience.
Scott Honda and Mongi are the best!!!
by 11/12/2015on
My experience at Scott Honda was stellar from start to finish. I would recommend them to anyone looking for a low pressure experience where your voice is heard and valued. Ask for Mongi. He is a wonderful salesman and saw me through the process from start to finish, with the exception of Bill who took car of the financial aspect. He was also wonderful!
Always an easy and great experience
by 11/10/2015on
Just leased our 9th vehicle from Scott Honda. Every time we go in it is easy and even fun. Great people, product knowledge, service and responsiveness.
Excellent!
by 10/19/2015on
Leased an Accord Sport last week. Hiep Luong was excellent. Gave me a great deal and took care of every detail. Has been readily available for visits, follow-up emails and calls. Highly recommend Scott!!!
New Car Purchase
by 10/18/2015on
I have been a customer of Scott Honda, West Chester, for over 25 years. I recently purchased a 2016 Honda Pilot from Scott, and was extremely pleased with the transaction due to the support of Marius Krawiec, Sales Manager and John Guth, Sales. I would highly recommend Scott Honda for a vehicle purchase and/or servicing.
Fair Treatment by True Professionals
by 10/15/2015on
I don't like buying cars. Frankly, I don't like buying anything. The whole retail thing, the second-guessing, are just off-putting. But most of us need a car. Treat yourself right. Its easy to see why Dan Lipchock wins so many awards. First and foremost, he treats customers with respect. He knows his products cold. He's fair, he's efficient, he's reliable. Want a hassle? Go somewhere else. Want a fair deal, good advice, and a pleasant customer experience? Come see Dan.
Very Satisfied Customer
by 10/12/2015on
I bought my very first car from Scott Honda, over 20 Years ago, so when I saw a used Pilot that I was looking for, the thing that made me feel good, was the dealership. I know from many people that they are not your "normal" dealership. From the receptionist, to Kelley and Paul in Sales, to the finance manager (forgive me, I forget his name) , everyone was great to deal with! It made the car buying experience painless and the relief of knowing that I have a certified used car and warranty, I could not be more pleased.
Awesome!
by 10/03/2015on
My second car buying/leasing experience with Scott Honda...loved both salespersons and experiences. Azad, now in finance, was very happy for me when I purchased my used Civic-he could tell I was so excited. Jayne helped me with the lease of a my new CR-V. I couldn't have been happier each time. I have every confidence in Scott's Service Department as well. I intend to service my new CR-V there also. Seamless!
Great experience at Scott Honda
by 08/31/2015on
I just purchased my second car from Scott Honda. Hiep Luong was very helpful and attentive to my concerns. It is always a pleasure dealing with the Scott Honda family.
Very good car buying experience
by 07/16/2015on
I will return back scott if I have to buy another car in future. Awesome service. Sales rep Carlos surprised me with all prior work and made easy and smooth buying car experience. Thanks alot
Love my new Piolet
by 07/15/2015on
Hiep Luong helped us from the moment we walked in the door at Scott Honda. We went to many dealers but Hiep sold us our new 2016 Piolet. He was knowledgeable and polite. Actually, all of the staff at Scott Honda was professional and pleasant.
What a Wonderful Experience at Scott Honda
by 07/08/2015on
My wife and I went on a search for a new car. We looked at Ford, Mazda and Honda and we ended up negotiating a sale on a new car at Scott Honda. We worked with Bernie Hughes who we found to be a very professional saleman. It is so refreshing to enter a dealership and meet with a sales person that doesn't feel compelled to put on the hard sell. From our perspective, Bernie couldn't have approached the situation any better than he did. As a result of how he treated us on our initial visit, I was very much interested in continuing to work with Bernie on the sale. We have purchased one other Honda from Scott Honda and we will continue to take our business to this dealership for the product they sell and the warmth they display their customers. We will also continue to give our testimonials to others in hopes that they will take their business to Scott Honda as well.
Another excellent experience with Scott Honda
by 05/28/2015on
Just finished purchasing a brand new 2015 CRV from Scott. ( Our second CRV from Scott ). The Sales person, Mongi Borni was a huge help and made our experience a pleasurable one. His knowledge of the vehicle was super and extremely helpful. He was very accommodating and we will recommend him to others. Ron, in contracts, was also very fast and helpful and moved our paper work to completion in record time. Will return to Scott Honda in the future without a doubt. Mongi deserves a bonus.
SDJ
by 05/18/2015on
I have just leased the new Honda Accord at Scott Honda, Westtown, where I purchased my Civic in 2002. My Civic ran with only oil change check ups, break/tire replacements and timing belt replacement; that is quite literally all, for 165,000 miles. Friends led me to Rick Osberg there at Scott, Westtown where they are leasing the new Accord as well and their recommendation was a delight to me; Rick is perfectly wonderful to work with. The finance manager, with whom I shared an interest in horses and whose name escapes me for which I apologize and I cannot read on my documents, concluded that part of the transaction with warmth and speed, very appreciated. The architecture of Scott Honda is, as well, immensely comfortable and visually open to nature affording a relaxed pleasantness to transpiring business there. All in all a superb rating in all possible categories; I will be returning!
