Piazza Mazda of West Chester
Customer Reviews of Piazza Mazda of West Chester
Poor accommodations
by 03/11/2018on
Upon inquiring online regarding a used 2015 NX F Sport, I had a less than optimal interaction with Melcom Avrigian. I expressed to Melcom that I would be willing to travel interstate (almost two hours) for a specific vehicle, stating my desired budget of $30,000; and further indicating that this would be a cash purchase. Despite the fact that I was providing the information that was requested by Melcom in order to speak to the used car manager, I was met with a blunt and dismissive response, "good luck in your search.." before even being able to make an appointment to see the vehicle. It would be expected that an internet sales person would work to retain a potential sale met with flexibility and courtesy. However this was by no means the service I received. If not by pursuing potential sales opportunities, I don't see how you would retain business...
Great Customer Service
by 09/08/2017on
I advise anyone who is looking to buy a Mazda new or used to come to Piazza Mazda of West Chester. The customer service is amazing. I bought my brand new 2017 Mazda 6 from John Pinkerton and there was never a miss step. Even with my careful questions and agonizing long decision time. When I say long I mean long, as it was about 2 years and they released to new models of the Mazda 6 from the time me and John started our conversation. Not once did he make me feel rushed to make a decision, and not once did he make me feel like he felt like I was wasting his time. He was always polite courtesy and eager to answer any new questions I had. When push came to shove and I was ready to buy, and I had almost an equal deal for the same car with another dealership. I choose the West Chester Mazda because of the great Customer Service Experience. The great customer service doesnât stop there. Their Customer Service and Parts team is great as well. Most of my dealings where with Bill Bosler and he gave me and my car the same top shelf treatment as John did no matter how many questions I asked. If your in the market then trust me this is where you want to be!
Great
by 12/08/2014on
I was a bit hard to work with but they did a great job and was patient.
First Time Buyer
by 11/05/2014on
As a first time car buyer, I was a little nervous about going to the dealer. After purchasing a new vehicle, I have nothing but great things to say about Alex and the service. They worked with my schedule and I got an excellent deal on my car. I would recommend this dealer to anyone looking to buy a car!
Great Experience!
by 08/16/2014on
I'm not one to enjoy the experience of buying a new car, getting the new car, yes, but not the wheeling and dealing! My experience at Piazza, dealing with Mel was great. I had a pre-established price for the new car from a website that they honored and the price they gave me for my trade-in was right in line with what it should be. I walked out feeling that I got a good deal without a lot of stress! Great experience, I would recommend if your in the market for a new Mazda, stop in and check them out!!
Awesome Experience!!
by 08/13/2014on
Pat O & Nick P were so amazing to work with! They went above & beyond my expectations! They got me into a new Mazda 3 & I got everything I wanted & such a quick delivery! They were so attentive & helped me through the whole process. Nick even spent time showing me all the features on my car. I enjoyed working with them & I would recommend them & the whole Piazza dealership to anyone looking for an easy car buying experience.
Best Car Buying Experience...Ever!
by 06/27/2014on
Did a lot of research online and was impressed by reviews of the Mazda CX-5, particularly safety ratings. Requested price quote online from Piazza Mazda. John P emailed a price quote that my online research revealed was good for a CX-5. Came in and took a test drive. John arranged for appraisal of my trade-in. The trade-in offer also was reasonable and not like the low-ball offers I had received from other dealers who obviously preferred the typical haggling technique. Closed the deal and bought the CX-5. This clearly was my best car buying experience ever. It was so pleasant and easy. No pressure. No haggling. No hassle. Just pleasant and reasonable treatment and service by John and Piazza Mazda. And, so far, I am very happy with the CX-5, especially the safety equipment which I would have had to pay many thousands more to get in other cars. The CX-5 is fun to drive and I feel sporty and younger in it. (I now appreciate what Zoom Zoom means.) And the Bose sound system is terrific!
Great Experience
by 05/22/2014on
As a first time car buyer, I was a little nervous about going to the dearler. After purchasing a new vehicle, I have nothing but great things to say about Alex and the service. They worked with my schedule and I got an excellent deal on my car. I would recommend this dealer to anyone looking to buy a car!
Good experience
by 04/17/2014on
Good experience I had a good experience here overall. I worked primarily with Alex M and he was very friendly and professional. He and his coworkers answered all my questions I ended up getting a new CX-5. ItÂs a great vehicle, definitely the right choice for me. One dealer was a bit rude to me over email (though I think it was just his idea of haggling), and I was upset until Alex called and apologized (we had spoken previously) and treated me much better. The car took a bit longer than anticipated to arrive, but they provided me with a loaner CX-5 which made the wait more bearable. The only other thing I would say is that if you have good credit, their deals are great, otherwise Id recommend going directly to a bank for financing. They were trying to find me the best deal, but I ended up with 5 hard credit inquires by the end of it. Overall I had a good experience at Piazza Mazda, and I would particularly recommend Alex.
Great experience
by 02/03/2014on
This was the best experience I ever had buying a car. It is also the first time I didn't have a trade in. I told Bob & Kevin what I wanted and they gave me a fair price and .9 % financing. I also received a $500 discount because we owned a Hyundai Tucson. We checked tru car & consumer reports for good pricing information and Piazza beat the prices listed on those web sites. There was no bull crap when I came in to sign the papers with Mike. Everything was on the up & up. Plus I got a great car, the Mazda 6 grand touring edition. The car has a great ride and it looks great. Thanks for everything.
Sales Review - Outstanding Experience
by 12/31/2013on
It was pleasure doing business with Piazza Mazda in West Chester, PA. I requested pricing through the internet and Chris A, the Internet Sales Manager got back to me with pricing in only 10 minutes. When I went to see Chris, he worked hard to find the vehicle I wanted in terms of options and color. I was then offered a drive of the vehicle. We finalized the deal in a matter of minutes with Chris being truthful in his answers, never pressuring me for the sale. Once the sale was made, Lee L handled the paperwork. Lee was quite thorough, yet we got through the paperwork quickly. While the paperwork was being done, the Service Dept. put on a couple of accessories - nice job and fast. Chris then walked me out to the well detailed new vehicle and thoroughly went over the operation of the vehicle. Chris even set-up my phone with the vehicles Bluetooth system. In summary - Honest - No Pressure - Thorough.
A very pleasant experience!
by 11/01/2013on
Stopped to look at Mazdas after visiting a Honda dealer. Kevin C. graciously shared his expertise and arranged for me to test drive a new CX-5 and a Mazda 3 hatchback. I really wanted a low-mileage pre-owned car, and saw one listed on the internet at another Piazza location. Kevin was able to have the 2012 Mazda 3 hatchback brought in for me to test drive. Loved it and bought it! Kevin and his staff were very accommodating, the price was more than fair, and the transaction was handled efficiently. I look forward to doing business with Piazza Mazda for the life of my car.
Buying our car was Zoom Zoom easy
by 09/15/2013on
What started with a phone call to check in on the inventory of a 2013 Mazda CX9 Sport evolved into a purchase in less than 2 weeks. Kevin C was the sales associate who provided great communication and formulated compelling pricing right out of the gates. A more than fair trade and no stress environment made for a pleasant experience.
Great first car buying experience.
by 07/30/2013on
This was the first time buying a car and I went to four different dealerships, Mazda West Chester was my first and my last. I test drove the car and it was a great experience and there was no pressure to settle on the car right away and John was willing to allow me some time to think about it. Originally the price was not negotiable however later in the day after some stressful experiences at other dealerships, John gave me a fair offer over the phone whereupon I returned to the dealership and settled for the car. I arrived a little late and John was willing to stay late past normal business hours and processed the paperwork fairly quickly. The Mazda3 runs like a champ and there has been no issues after a couple thousand miles I have put on. I am confident that this dealership is trustworthy and friendly and we agreed on a fair price. John is very friendly and is willing to work with you on giving you a good sales experience and car! Thank you Piazza West Chester!
i now understand zoom, zoom
by 06/30/2013on
Visited the Piazza Mazda dealership on a whim, had no idea about Mazda's, although i heard the 2014 Mazda's were sharp...i had a budget and a specific need...manual transmission, nice styling, leather seats and a car that was fun to drive (speed is good). I met Fred D, who listened, made a suggestion to rest drive a 2012 Mazda 3 -- he knew a lot about the car and sounded honestly passionate about it -- within a few minutes behind the wheel, i was feeling connected to the car (karma or easily impressionable?) i don't know...but about an hour later i shook Fred's hand, we made a DEAL! If you truly love to drive, the Mazda3 is a very good (smart) option. Mine's black/black.
Silky smooth is right!
by 06/29/2013on
2nd time buyer, but a few year in between. Had an MX-5, now a 2014 Mazda6. Had forgotten what a pleasant experience buying a car from Piazza is. Zero pressure. Competent sales guy. Knows his product. Never pushy. Typical hand off to the boss. Great guy. Ask me for a ride in his vintage Ferrari! How's that for good vibes? Never haggled over price. Was prepared to do so after doing some homework on Edmunds and Blue Book. But, didn't need to - their first offer was significantly lower than I was expecting. It was hilarious - I was ready to 'bargain' and never had to! Felt cheated, somehow... lol Decided to finance as a joint ownership with my son who just graduated from college and needs to start building some credit. 45 minutes with the Finance guy and we were done. Incredibly efficient. Great rate, too. If you ever want a Mazda - it can't get any better than buying one from Piazza. It simply can't...
Smooth As Silk
by 06/19/2013on
I read many glowing reviews about the 2013 Mazda Miata MX-5, but I had never driven one. Before I took a test drive, I wanted to get some idea of prices from the local dealers within 30 miles of me. I did NOT want to dance the typical car selling dance of making me wait for hours in a dealership until a bottom line price was given. So, I made price requests through Edmunds. Only one dealership provided an equote - Chris A at Piazza Mazda of West Chester. And, much to my surprise, the quote was $1,100 below Edmund's True Market Value. The rest responded that I must come into their dealership before their "internet price" can be given. What?? It took a complaint to Edmunds for the other dealers to respond, and their prices ranged from TMV to well above. I met with Chris a couple of days later who quickly provided me a MX-5 to drive. Because it's a two seater, I thought that he was going to require that he come with me, and my wife wait in the showroom. Nope. "Take a good ride and enjoy," he said. That one ride did it. I then met with Joe O, the General Manager, who agreed, after a little friendly discussion, to a fair trade in on my 13 year old vehicle. The next morning we picked up a gorgeous Grand Touring Power Retractable 6 speed manual dolphin gray with mocha leather seats. When Michael S, the F&I Manager, went over the final numbers and paperwork, I decided to get the Zurich paint protection since I have trees in my front yard that drop tree sap and bird poop. Even though they were crowded, with many deliveries that morning, Louie, their Detailing Guru, immediately pulled my new car in and applied the Dupont coating. Louie even explained to me how it works. The other interesting thing we experienced were the customers waiting for service who came over to us and praised both the Miata MX-5 and the dealership. Words like: friendly, accommodating, dependable, and repeat car purchases were offered with smiles. Lastly, because I sometimes have hippos who climb into my 40 ft Maple tree, I thought it wise to also get a car cover. Although they were out of stock, Chris ordered one for me at dealer's cost. So, if you're looking for a car purchase that goes against the grain of the common, all day, I have a headache experience, email Chris ( [non-permissible content removed]). Chances are, it will be as smooth as silk. :)
Used Car Purchase
by 05/22/2013on
We found the car on the internet. We didn't know the car could be moved to a dealership closer to our home, because the car was in another location, however our experience was easy and quick. We have other Honda's we were familiar with the car. We called in advance, filled out the financing online before we left and then when we showed up at the dealer, we test drove the car, all of the paperwork was completed and all I had to do was sign. It took a total of about 1 hour to complete.. Like I said, Quick and easy.
Nice Place to Shop for a Car
by 05/14/2013on
My wife and I were looking at both the CX5 and the RAV4 but when we need to test drive both of them Chris was helpful in setting up a time. Then when we found the time to test drive the CX5 Chris was off but John fill in and was really good in explaining all the options on the car. John did not press us for a sale at all. but after the test drive my wife & I new the CX5 was for us so we bought that night and pick it two ays later. Lee was very good with explaining all of the paperwork. We love the car and would buy again from Piazza Mazda
Enjoyable sales experience.
by 05/01/2013on
This was my second purchase from this dealer. First was a used Miata. Great price, and the dealer made sure that all my requests for the tire repair kit was satisfied and complete. The most recent was trading that vehicle in for a new Mazda3 5 door. They had a good selection that matched what I wanted, and dealt with the trade-in of the Miata with no hassle. Got the price I was after, and no extra pressure or hidden costs.
Easy & Pleasant Experience
by 04/30/2013on
I had one of the easiest and pleasant experiences I ever had in getting a new car. I am a repeat customer myself and I see no reason to not continue.
