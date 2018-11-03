5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I read many glowing reviews about the 2013 Mazda Miata MX-5, but I had never driven one. Before I took a test drive, I wanted to get some idea of prices from the local dealers within 30 miles of me. I did NOT want to dance the typical car selling dance of making me wait for hours in a dealership until a bottom line price was given. So, I made price requests through Edmunds. Only one dealership provided an equote - Chris A at Piazza Mazda of West Chester. And, much to my surprise, the quote was $1,100 below Edmund's True Market Value. The rest responded that I must come into their dealership before their "internet price" can be given. What?? It took a complaint to Edmunds for the other dealers to respond, and their prices ranged from TMV to well above. I met with Chris a couple of days later who quickly provided me a MX-5 to drive. Because it's a two seater, I thought that he was going to require that he come with me, and my wife wait in the showroom. Nope. "Take a good ride and enjoy," he said. That one ride did it. I then met with Joe O, the General Manager, who agreed, after a little friendly discussion, to a fair trade in on my 13 year old vehicle. The next morning we picked up a gorgeous Grand Touring Power Retractable 6 speed manual dolphin gray with mocha leather seats. When Michael S, the F&I Manager, went over the final numbers and paperwork, I decided to get the Zurich paint protection since I have trees in my front yard that drop tree sap and bird poop. Even though they were crowded, with many deliveries that morning, Louie, their Detailing Guru, immediately pulled my new car in and applied the Dupont coating. Louie even explained to me how it works. The other interesting thing we experienced were the customers waiting for service who came over to us and praised both the Miata MX-5 and the dealership. Words like: friendly, accommodating, dependable, and repeat car purchases were offered with smiles. Lastly, because I sometimes have hippos who climb into my 40 ft Maple tree, I thought it wise to also get a car cover. Although they were out of stock, Chris ordered one for me at dealer's cost. So, if you're looking for a car purchase that goes against the grain of the common, all day, I have a headache experience, email Chris ( [non-permissible content removed]). Chances are, it will be as smooth as silk. :) Read more