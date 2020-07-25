5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We had a perfect experience both before and after the purchase of our vehicle (a 2019 X5) with Dan Stangl in sales and Brian Menda (the genius who taught us how to use the car). Dan was honest and straightforward from the get-go. He gave us the best price compared to other dealers in the surrounding region and didn't play the game of "let me go talk to my manager" repeatedly through the price determination process. We didn't feel like we were haggling and were treated with respect and courtesy the whole time. Brian was incredibly patient and helpful in explaining the vast amount of tech in this car, both before and after the purchase. He never rushed us and allowed us to ask any questions we had, in addition to providing some pearls on using some of the features. He truly knows everything there is to know about the car! We wholeheartedly recommend Otto's to anyone looking for a BMW! Read more