Otto's BMW
Customer Reviews of Otto's BMW
Seamless Purchase From 200 Miles Away
by 07/25/2020on
We were truly impressed by the seamless process and transparency in purchasing a 2019 CPO BMW X3 from 200 miles away. It was a delight to deal with Justice, who is professional, humble and allowed the car to sell itself without any pressure. Justice responded promptly to all of our (often detailed) questions about the vehicle history and condition – including sending us additional photos that were not on-line. The vehicle was absolutely as advertised and we were equally impressed when we drove to West Chester to complete the purchase and see the car up close for the first time. This is only the second time that we have purchased a vehicle from long distance (via internet, email and phone calls) and we would not hesitate to purchase another vehicle from Otto’s. Five Stars for a truly enjoyable experience...and we are not easy graders.
Encore appointment
by 10/15/2019on
We recently leased our 3rd BMW and our first from Otto. Our experience from start to finish has been amazing. Staff has been wonderful and their new showroom is amazing. A special shout out to my Encore Genius Brian Menda. He took his time explaining the features of my 2020 X5. This car has so many really cool features and Brian was able to easily explain to me how many of these work as well as help me set up my personal settings. Thanks Otto for a great experience!
Otto's is awesome
by 04/30/2019on
We had a perfect experience both before and after the purchase of our vehicle (a 2019 X5) with Dan Stangl in sales and Brian Menda (the genius who taught us how to use the car). Dan was honest and straightforward from the get-go. He gave us the best price compared to other dealers in the surrounding region and didn't play the game of "let me go talk to my manager" repeatedly through the price determination process. We didn't feel like we were haggling and were treated with respect and courtesy the whole time. Brian was incredibly patient and helpful in explaining the vast amount of tech in this car, both before and after the purchase. He never rushed us and allowed us to ask any questions we had, in addition to providing some pearls on using some of the features. He truly knows everything there is to know about the car! We wholeheartedly recommend Otto's to anyone looking for a BMW!
Good experience with Brian, BMW "Genius"
by 04/05/2019on
Brian spent ample time with me answering my questions and introducing me to the many electronic features of my new car. I was very pleased with my after-sale visit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
A very positive experience
by 04/05/2019on
I worked with Ian Welsh, who knows his product and how to treat other people well. My buying experience was a pressureless pleasure. I would recommend Otto's and Ian to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Extraordinary Post Sales Support
by 02/18/2019on
This dealership has a policy of providing a brief intro to your new vehicle at delivery and then scheduling a followup "encore" appointment with a BMW "Genus"... The entire sales experience with Ralph was exemplary and the encore appointment with Raheem could not have been more pleasant or helpful... Overall, a very pleasant and successful purchase and delivery experience.
Excellent Service
by 02/13/2019on
Otto's BMW is best location to buy car as I had very good experience while buying car and Encore service. At this center, client Advisor "Noel Montesano" helped for buying car and, BMW Genius "Raheem Barnett" helped for Encore session and, both are provided best services. Overall I had really good experience with "Noel Montesano" and "Raheem Barnett" at Otto's BMW location and, I recommend this center.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
CPO car purchase and follow up
by 06/02/2017on
We purchased a Certified Pre-Owned car in April 2016 and had a great experience throughout the entire process plus follow up tech helps. Our car, 2014 535 iX has many features and as a results it has a complicated electronics user interface. After purchasing the car we are entitled to unlimited tech help at anytime via a BMW Genius (free 45 min session, unlimited). I need to mentioned a few names that made our experience at Otto's extra ordinary: Benjamin: Initial appt setup and test drive; was very efficient service and gave us a great 1st impression about the dealership Daniel: Sales person; no pressure and pleasant to work with Patrick: Finance officer; no pressure and pleasant to work with Brian: BMW Genius - very knowledgeable and made us comfortable to ask questions plus pleasant to work with. Have been following up since we bought the car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
OTTO'S SERVICE
by 02/20/2017on
I've owned Otto's vehicles for 13 and only paid for one tire in all that time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BEST PLACE EVER
by 02/20/2017on
Bought 3 SAVs there. Justice Morgano is the best salesperson. He has been a top salesman at Otto's for years. Always gives a great deal with no haggling. Follows through to help you even after your purchase. Cannot think of a better buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top tier buying experience
by 01/26/2017on
BMW automobiles are premium cars. The sales experience should also be premium. My sales associate was extremely professional and did not try high pressure tactics. The team was extremely knowledgeable and helpful and followed up several weeks after my purchase. This was very helpful in answering questions I had about the car and it's technology packages. I highly recommend Otto's BMW
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 12/14/2016on
I came to lease a used car, and I was impressed with the customer service throughout. They were very up-front and honest, I was able to figure out the price over the phone (none of this 'come in and we'll talk about price' nonsense) and they were clear about the reasons for the price while working to structure a deal that worked for both parties.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding buying experience!
by 08/18/2016on
Otto's BMW is an excellent dealership to purchase or lease a BMW. The sales staff is outstanding. I recommend Heath Cameron, Client Advisor, for your purchase (he will get you the best deal), and for an exceptional Encore, schedule your appointment with Brian Menda, BMW Genius. I would also suggest getting to know the Sales Manager, Kevin Mahoney. He was our first Client Advisor and like everyone you will get to know at Otto's, he is someone that you can trust and who will make your buying experience unique.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied repeat customer
by 07/26/2016on
This is my third vehicle from Ottos. It continues to be a great dealership all around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best BMW dealer around!
by 07/01/2016on
I bought my first new BMW in 2005 from Ottos after a bad experience at another local dealership. I couldn't be happier with the buying experience and their service department. My wife bought her first new BMW from Ottos and we just leased a 3rd BMW from them. No need to look anywhere else, Otto's is the top dealership. You won't be disappointed.
Service is more about making money for Otto's
by 07/01/2016on
We bought the car from Otto's and have been using their service. In the last couple of years, every time we brought the car in for maintenance services, we somehow always ended up with $1K charge or higher. They managed to always find something wrong with the car that cost hundreds of dollars additionally. So you either trust this dealer and believe BMW has serious quality/reliability issue with their cars, or you might think you have a dealer that is not very trust worthy. Anyways their service manager would say anything to protect the dealership but care less about customer's concerns.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Quick, simple and fair
by 06/27/2016on
I loved working with Ian. No games. Excellent level of service. Patrick, the BMW genius, is also wonderful. He answered all my questions and did not rush me through the process. Purchased 2016 328i Sports Wagon
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New 2016 X1
by 01/17/2016on
I have done business with Otto's for 10+ years and have always had a positive experience; both in the sales cycle and for maintenance. Just purchased the new 2016 X1 (ordered from the factory) and came in as expected (time, options, etc...). They take the time to go over the new and unique features of the car and give you the personal attention you require (or don't as the case may be).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Services at a dealership
by 01/07/2016on
I had my car in for a routine service, the service manager Brian Pinkton was very professional, he exceeded my expectations, and I had the best experience with Otto's BMW!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Prompt, efficient, and fair.
by 11/30/2015on
I took my car in for service and while it was in I asked them to provide a trade value against a significantly newer version of the same vehicle. Got a very prompt reply late on a Saturday and had an e-mailed quote in hand by close of business. Worked on a deal with Justice Mogano during the midday Monday, took a test drive Monday afternoon, and finalized everything Wednesday morning. Professional all the way around!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always outstanding, highly recommend
by 11/25/2015on
We've always had an excellent experience at Otto's and highly recommend them for purchase as well as service. Our most recent visit was for a recommended oil change, and the work was done timely. Our vehicle was returned to us looking new, cleaned inside and out (vacuumed inside and the wheels were cleaned as well!). Cudo's to Beth our Service Consultant for a job well done!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes