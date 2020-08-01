sales Rating

This dealership was amazing to work with. They sold me a used 2014 Chevy Cruze that looks and runs amazing on 12/30/19. I had got into contact with the Manager, Michael Jordan, and was able to tell him what I was looking for in a vehicle, my price range, and time frame for looking to purchase a vehicle. He swiftly responded and directed me to several vehicles that potentially met my needs which I told him. We scheduled a time for me to visit the dealership and he set me up with his excellent Sales Consultant Eric Naumann. They showed me a 2008 Sonata and the car I chose, the 2014 Cruze. They provided me the history of the car, in this instance there had only been one previous owner, and profiled it for me by telling me it was a single owner vehicle, non-smoker, lightly driven, and the maintenance the shop had made to the vehicle since it's arrival. The auto maintenance shop and detailers at this dealership did superb work. Tires and oil were new/fresh, vehicle spotless, and it sounded great on the test drive. During the process Eric provided answers to all my questions about the vehicle, it's history, the work done on it at the dealership, etc. He was incredibly knowledgeable or had the ability to get the information I was requesting by other Consultants at the dealership. Michael would stop by during the whole process to check up on me and ask if I enjoyed the vehicle, if there were any concerns or questions, if I had any other preferences and would like to seek out a different alternative, etc. He truly wanted to place me in the vehicle that best suited my needs and wants for the price I wanted to pay and he most definitely succeeded. Other members of the staff at the dealership such as John Chehovich, or JC as he goes by, were incredibly informative on the financing, paperwork, and payment processes for the dealership. I felt well-informed, respected, and that I received a truly incredible deal for my vehicle. I truly want to thank the team at Moyer Nissan for their incredible work and for the deal they worked out for me. Highly recommend making car purchases through them. Read more