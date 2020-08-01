Amazing Deal, Skilled Workers, Great Experience
by 01/08/2020on
This dealership was amazing to work with. They sold me a used 2014 Chevy Cruze that looks and runs amazing on 12/30/19. I had got into contact with the Manager, Michael Jordan, and was able to tell him what I was looking for in a vehicle, my price range, and time frame for looking to purchase a vehicle. He swiftly responded and directed me to several vehicles that potentially met my needs which I told him. We scheduled a time for me to visit the dealership and he set me up with his excellent Sales Consultant Eric Naumann. They showed me a 2008 Sonata and the car I chose, the 2014 Cruze. They provided me the history of the car, in this instance there had only been one previous owner, and profiled it for me by telling me it was a single owner vehicle, non-smoker, lightly driven, and the maintenance the shop had made to the vehicle since it's arrival. The auto maintenance shop and detailers at this dealership did superb work. Tires and oil were new/fresh, vehicle spotless, and it sounded great on the test drive. During the process Eric provided answers to all my questions about the vehicle, it's history, the work done on it at the dealership, etc. He was incredibly knowledgeable or had the ability to get the information I was requesting by other Consultants at the dealership. Michael would stop by during the whole process to check up on me and ask if I enjoyed the vehicle, if there were any concerns or questions, if I had any other preferences and would like to seek out a different alternative, etc. He truly wanted to place me in the vehicle that best suited my needs and wants for the price I wanted to pay and he most definitely succeeded. Other members of the staff at the dealership such as John Chehovich, or JC as he goes by, were incredibly informative on the financing, paperwork, and payment processes for the dealership. I felt well-informed, respected, and that I received a truly incredible deal for my vehicle. I truly want to thank the team at Moyer Nissan for their incredible work and for the deal they worked out for me. Highly recommend making car purchases through them.
Great Experience
by 04/30/2019on
We just purchased our 2nd Nissan in the past 6 months. First time there we were assisted by Dale Stauffer and there was no pressure. He asked us what we wanted in a car, our preferences, was knowledgeable about the various models and trim levels. When we decided to buy another car, we knew we wanted to work with Dale again. There was no price haggling, we agreed on a purchase price at the beginning and then did the paperwork. Highly recommend them.
Amazing
by 11/05/2018on
Dale the Bulldogs was amazing! He worked with my husband & I for hours. We never felt rushed or pressured. He is very knowledgeable about the cars & finances. The whole team at Moyer Nissan were great from start to finish! First impressions go a long way & they did not disappoint! We love our new car & their customer service was way above our expectations. Would highly recommend!!!
Outstanding Customer Service!
by 09/11/2018on
I reciently purchased a used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited at Moyer Nissan. I traveled several hours out of town to Moyer because I was looking for a low mileage 5.7 liter Hemi equipped Jeep with the factory towing package to tow my 6,000 pound boat/trailer. My salesman Eric Naumann was very accomadating. Even though it was near closing time when I arrived, Eric was unhurried and customer focused. He took me for a test drive, assured all of my questions were answered, had my trade-in appraised, arranged for me to have a loaner car and had my new Jeep delivered to my home the next day.. One of the ladies at Moyer even lent me her personal iPhone charger so I could call my wife! My new 2015 Grand Cherokee arrived beautifully detailed and has continued to exceeded my expectations in every regard. I want to thank Moyer Nissan and Eric for their unparalleled customer service. I look forward to doing business with them again in the future! Steve
Awesome experience
by 07/31/2018on
I had the privilege of working with Dale Stauffer. He knows his stuff. He was honest, friendly, and really made me feel comfortable buying a vehicle. I highly recommend not just going to Moyer Nissan but dealing directly with Mr. Dale Stauffer. You will not regret your experience.
Great experience .
by 07/31/2018on
Great experience purchasing our new 2018 Nissan Murano! Will buy from Moyer Nissan again. Salesman Terry Dinger was great
Great Customer Service
by 07/30/2018on
All aspects of the buying process and experience at Moyer Nissan were excellent! Great sales service from Rich Long and Mike. This is my seventh successful vehicle deal and interaction with Rich and Nissan. Won't be my last.