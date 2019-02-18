1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I tried to make a deal, trading my 2008 2500HD for a new one. I have always dealt at North Star but since I live in Washington I thought I would give Wash, Chevy a try. They only offered me $12K for my trade. I bought the same truck three days later at North Star and they gave me $22.5K for my trade. You had your chance to pick up a loyal customer Washington but you blew it. Read more