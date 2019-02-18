Washington Chevrolet
Excellent service and sales!!!
by 02/18/2019on
We recently purchased a new vehicle. The sale was handled in an efficient manner and every detail was outlined prior to the sale exactly as requested! We also had a prior vehicle serviced there and were so pleased with the service that we purchased a vehicle there as well.
2016 Trax
by 11/08/2016on
Buying a new car there was way more enjoyable than I had expected. Ray was very knowledgeable about the car and got everything set up for us.
Impossible to deal with
by 04/29/2016on
I tried to make a deal, trading my 2008 2500HD for a new one. I have always dealt at North Star but since I live in Washington I thought I would give Wash, Chevy a try. They only offered me $12K for my trade. I bought the same truck three days later at North Star and they gave me $22.5K for my trade. You had your chance to pick up a loyal customer Washington but you blew it.