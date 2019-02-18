Skip to main content
1 Raymond Blvd, Washington, PA 15301
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service and sales!!!

by Customer on 02/18/2019

We recently purchased a new vehicle. The sale was handled in an efficient manner and every detail was outlined prior to the sale exactly as requested! We also had a prior vehicle serviced there and were so pleased with the service that we purchased a vehicle there as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 Trax

by danellep on 11/08/2016

Buying a new car there was way more enjoyable than I had expected. Ray was very knowledgeable about the car and got everything set up for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Impossible to deal with

by skipa05 on 04/29/2016

I tried to make a deal, trading my 2008 2500HD for a new one. I have always dealt at North Star but since I live in Washington I thought I would give Wash, Chevy a try. They only offered me $12K for my trade. I bought the same truck three days later at North Star and they gave me $22.5K for my trade. You had your chance to pick up a loyal customer Washington but you blew it.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
