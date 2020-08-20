I have purchased two vehicles at Washington and very please until today! I called and spoke with sale letting them know what I was looking for and that I had a trade. In addition; I told the salesman I was driving from Penn Hills after work an should arrive by 6:30 pm.
When I arrived I walked into the dealership and was greeted by a salesman.
After possibly a five minute Conversation I was told this! “I am not going to price a trade for you so you can go somewhere else and I’ll never see you again “!
WOW! With a VERY BAD TASTES IN MY MOUTH
I WALKED OUT stating you just lost a sale my credit is good and I have a very good income!
Within a few minutes I called to complain to the General a Manager and the conversation wasBy much better!
All I received is I wasn’t there so I don’t know what was said ! AGAIN WOW!
The correct and only response should be ,
I am sor very sorry can you came back and can we can help get into a new vehicle.
My husband then called the asking for the general manager and he has yet to return his call.
I wanted ratre this 9 starts but I had to place a start to post!
Set up an appointment for new tires and alignment. Everything went smoothly and was out the door within two hours. Price was comparable to others but prefer the garage if possible. Rebates were all taken care of for me which was a big plus.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Our transmission went out on our 2013 Fusion Hybrid, while still good on years we drive a lot and were well over the 60,000 miles. Andrea was super helpful and worked with us, the technician and Ford to get it covered under the warranty, while it took almost 5 weeks I am glad she took all the time to get this covered for us.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Identified the issue quickly. When the part was not available provided a loner vehicle for 2 days. Went back with slight rattle and fixed it up on the spot. Very pleased to work with Helen in the office and the mechanic.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Fixed my brand new 2017 Ford F-350 again. This time it’s not leaking. First time not so lucky. Still can’t believe a 60000 dollar truck has this many problems and corporate says well it hasn’t been in the shop long enough. Well once is to much for a brand new truck of this price. Thanks to Washington ford who went above and beyond that the selling dealer found my do for me. No thanks to corporate for they do as little as expected. Thanks again Washington ford and my service advisor Kevin who as stated went above and beyond.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Still going strong...after purchasing our own cars, referring many friends and family, this dealership has never disappointed. Washington Ford is the only place we go for cars and trucks. Thanks for another successful deal!
Everything went as planned , after making an appointment to have the WORKS service package done before our vacation, we noticed that the state safety inspection was due ,,,, washington ford added that to the appointment so it was taKen care of also with out any delay and we were on our way,, thank you
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Kevin was very thorough and helpful at check-in and also alerted me to a recall on my vehicle, service was done in the time stated without issue, better service department than my wife's vehicles dealership, Jim Robinson Ford by far.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Had an unusual noise in my truck so I sent my Svc Rep, Kevin Konek, an email to see when he could fit me into the schedule. I didn't have to call in and wait to get connected to Kevin. I know how busy he is so I was very happy that he was able to schedule me based on my available dates that I gave. He sent me an email and I confirmed. Just a few strokes of the keyboard saves me time. I appreciated that service.
Kevin also was able to get my truck inspected a month ahead which will save me time in August. Time is money and Kevin saved me plenty of time. Hats off to my service rep and mechanics that fixed my truck!
Thanks for listening!
Eric Mark
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I have a 2015 Ford F150. I brought it back to Washington Ford for inspection because I didn't get good service in Pittsburgh (At Struman Larkin). The travel is a little far but I guess worth it. although I think that inspection and emissions should be included with the truck.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
The staff was helpful. The coffee was good. The lady that helped me check in explained the process for next time since I've never had service done there before. Everything worked out well. Everyone I talked to was very nice, polite and knowledgeable. Very pleasant experience.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
