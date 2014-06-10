Gateway Kia
Customer Reviews of Gateway Kia
My first new car
by 10/06/2014on
I purchased my first brand new vehicle in September 2014. I went in by myself and Lorenzo did the rest. Not once did he pressure me or hound me. He was very helpful and knowledgeable; he answered all of my questions. He also volunteered information that I did not even ask but needed to know. He was very professional and courteous. The dealership was very clean and all of the staff was very nice. Once the transaction was complete, everyone congratulated me and cheered me on. I was impressed when I received a call from one of the general managers and he thanked me me for my purchase. Over all this was great and I would differently refer to friends and family. Thank you Lorenzo!!
Vehicle Purchase
by 01/03/2014on
I had bought a 2013 Kia Soul, after blowing the clutch on my 2006 Optima. After bringing the Optima in for repairs, I went out to the lot to look for any manuals. I can't drive automatics. Can't stand them. Anyway... the only two you had were both Souls. I spoke with Lorenzo who has handled numerous sales of your vehicles for me and was immediately set up for a test drive. Your sales staff, especially Lorenzo were very professional and fair. Bottom line was that I left with the Soul and what I consider to be a very fair deal made by sales and financial staff. I wanted to thank everyone for the time and effort that they put into the sale. James H
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Helpful friendly service
by 10/10/2013on
Everyone at this dealership is so helpful and friendly. I bought my first car here, and they made the process so easy. I appreciate all of their help and would definitely recommend it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
You folks are Awesome!
by 10/10/2013on
This is my 6th vehicle that I have financed over the years with Gateway KIA. The salesman was very professional. I got a great deal on a brand new vehicle. I wanted to thank everyone for their help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Buying my first new(ish) car
by 10/07/2013on
My experience through Gateway Kia was great. Everyone there was really friendly and worked with my dad and I on everything and it all worked out to exactly what we were looking for and I couldn't be happier with my new car. I love it so much and thank you to Pete for showing me this car in the first place and for not being pushy and for just helping my dad and I get to the goal we wanted. I will definitely tell people that if they are looking for a car, Gateway Kia is a great place to go to. Thanks again!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Bait and switch - typical
by 09/30/2013on
Researched online for a specific make, model, and color vehicle. Called ahead and was told "I'm sure we have it". When I commented that there was only one online I was told "our inventory is too big to put everything online". Went to the dealer the next day and not surprising, they "couldn't locate the car". This is the second time I've had less than a positive experience with Gateway Kia Warrington. The time before this I left and drove 65 minutes to another dealer in another state to make a purchase. I love Kia, and am a loyal Kia owner, but will never step foot in this dealership again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
CHUCK M
by 09/25/2013on
Very nice experience from before I arrived to the end when I signed the papers. Not pushy and very friendly and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
gateway kia of warrington service
by 09/17/2013on
they are very friendly and helpful. We just purchased our second car there and would come back again. Our last purchase was a used car. They gave us the "carfax" report which was very detailed on the previous ownership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
friendly environment
by 06/24/2013on
We had an amazing expeirience at Gateway Kia.The sales department created a relaxed, friendly environment. I am sure we will enjoy our "Cherry Garcia Kia" for years to come,and look forward to returning for our next purchase. Joanne S.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
new sorento
by 02/10/2013on
My wife and I went to Kia of Warrington and were greeted by there very friendly staff.I got with Lorenzo our salesman who told us all about Kia cars and about the dealership.We explained to him that we were trading in a chevy equinox. We looked over cars and went for a test drive.They were not pushy gave us time to talk over the deal and we purchased the 2013 Sorento that afternoon.They also intoduced us to the service department and explained the service hours and what they could do for us as far to keep our car in best running condition. Also Paul the finance was abig help with all the paperwork. So as I am concerned Kia of Warrington was great from the time we got in the front door till we left driving out with our new Sorento.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Unprofessional, untrustworthy and Waste of Time
by 01/30/2013on
The tile summarises all. This dealer is unreliable. My wife and me went there to buy a used Kia in the range of $7000-8000. They said they have one car and made us to wait. After a while, the sales rep came and said that they are still getting all the details. We kept on waiting. After a while, the rep came again and asked whether I want to finance or pay full. I said I will pay full. He told us to wait. Then came another guy Paul, who said that they dont have any car for that price range. He then asked us to pay $7000 upfront and the rest of the amount I can finance if I buy a new car. When I had reitereated my budget, the sales rep said vehicles in the range of $7000 are generally junk and they would not have any kind of warrantes. All this talk is about Kia Rio. Another funny thing is they sent an email saying $5000 off on a new Kia. When I have asked about the offer, the rep said effectively it would reduce only $1000 over the posted price. This dealer is not at all trustworthy.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Trade in value
by 01/29/2013on
Was looking to trade in wife's 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew package which has a lot of options, also vehicle is driven less 3,000 miles a year. Was really insulted by offer and then the manager tries to tell me that dodge dorsn't hold it's value. They held me there for over two hours and would not give me back my keys until I demanded them. Even tried to switch vehicle on me and the inventory stated in ad was false. Didn't have the car I went to see. Again it just didn't feel right so we left, high pressure there.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Honest good guys
by 11/23/2012on
Lorenzo, and Paul the guys over at Warrington kia are the best. My college graduate son went to purchase a new car. Lorenzo the sales dealer took his time, and he had so much knowledge on the kia optima. After visiting three other kia dealership that were so fradulent in their practice of selling cars and cheating people on their trade. I must say that after minimum haggling with Paul we quickly came to a decent price. I received a 2013 kia optima for the same price as the other guys were going to charge me for a used 2012. I am the person who really does my research. They even teased me because I had a NADA car book on the price of used cars. If you are a women or a college graduate ask for Lorenzo he is one of the best. Gateway kia even called and check on us after the car sales. Everyone called for the GM to the Salesmen. They are truly a family of car salesmen. I definately trust them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
1 Comments