The tile summarises all. This dealer is unreliable. My wife and me went there to buy a used Kia in the range of $7000-8000. They said they have one car and made us to wait. After a while, the sales rep came and said that they are still getting all the details. We kept on waiting. After a while, the rep came again and asked whether I want to finance or pay full. I said I will pay full. He told us to wait. Then came another guy Paul, who said that they dont have any car for that price range. He then asked us to pay $7000 upfront and the rest of the amount I can finance if I buy a new car. When I had reitereated my budget, the sales rep said vehicles in the range of $7000 are generally junk and they would not have any kind of warrantes. All this talk is about Kia Rio. Another funny thing is they sent an email saying $5000 off on a new Kia. When I have asked about the offer, the rep said effectively it would reduce only $1000 over the posted price. This dealer is not at all trustworthy. Read more