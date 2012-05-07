5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We just purchased a 2012 Ford Fusion from Joe at Midtown. We absolutely love the car! We initially e-mailed Bethany Chapman and she put us in touch with Joe. He answered all of our questions, which we did not find to be the case at other dealerships we had visited in our car hunt. The transaction went smoothly and Mike Curren handled the paperwork. The biggest plus for Midtown and its employees is that they "listened" to us. They didn't try to talk us into something we didn't want. Joe even found us the color and options we wanted quickly! Joe spent a lot of time after the purchase showing us the wonderful features of the car and answering our questions. We are highly recommending Midtown to our friends and family, and we will be back in the future. Thank you Joe and thank you Midtown! Linda & Mark Fegley