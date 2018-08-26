O'Neil Nissan
Customer Reviews of O'Neil Nissan
A safe port for any storm!
by 08/26/2018on
O'Neil NIssan is a safe port, in any storm. If you are looking for honest, dependable persons to both service and sell, you need look no further than O'Neil. You can gauge the success of your sales experience, with Maggie O'Neil's bright and friendly smile. Or be cradled by Donna Mechmann's mult-year experience, and personable approach to lease and sales. Lou is ready to meet with you, and establish new heights of customer centric services. His knowledge of a Nissan Rogue, is unparalleled. He is keen to show you all features, and is ready to set up your vehicle - tuned to your personal comfort and requirement. And if Maggie, Donna, and Lou weren't enough - there is always Max. Max is a dyed-in-the-wool professional. Always willing to go the extra mile - he makes absolutely certain that all of your interests and concerns are resolved prior to the sale. There is always icing on the cake. And that is the service writers of O'Neil Nissan, and their highly skilled, and technically knowledgable automotive repair team. We have been happy with every lease, purchase and service that we have made or received at O'Neil. Service. When it comes to the marvel that is Tom Olkowski...Service is his middle name. When you couple Tom, with his service writing team, notably Kitty Johnson, Tom Chester, and Justin Hopp, there will always be customer satisfaction. Always a phone call. And despite the pressures of business, their attention will always be focused on you, and your service needs. I recall when Gina, Tom and Justin helped me, in a pre-purchase for replacement tires for a Suburu wagon. This pre-assistance simplified the installation and purchase experience, for when it was time to bring our wagon in for service. I would like to say thank you, to Fred Jankowski, and wish him well during his retirement. Fred, may you have many well deserved vacation trips. I hope to see Fred, from time to time, as he consults for the service team. Fred leaves behind a legacy of great co-workers, and a personality that continues to light the way, even during his absence. So that you know, that I walk the walk, you can congratulate us all, on our new 2018 Rogue SV 36 month lease. This is a family addition to the purchases, and lease agreements that we have happily concluded with O'Neil. Six vehicles, including a Suburu Wagon used car purchase, a Versa, many Altimas, and now a Rogue, for my wife. Yes, you may want to shop a price. And yes, you can do that, here, too. O'Neil Nissan brings you all that I've mentioned, and more, in value, and in trust. Experience the O'Neil brand, and be happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Max and Ed from used sales your word is garbage
by 08/09/2017on
Upon multiple phone and e mail conversations Max Hamilton the used car assistant manager and I agreed on a price for a used 2016 Honda. This agreement occurred on Thursday August 3rd. On Friday August 4th as requested I sent him a copy of my Driver Licence and proof of insurance for the Honda. On Saturday August 5th I notified him that I have my certified bank check and that I can drive from Long Island Monday or Tuesday to pick up the Honda. Max requested Monday. On Monday August 7th at 10am after taking an unpaid day off of work I notified Max I would be heading up to him about noon. Max quickly replied back that he had a possible buyer in the showroom and he would contact me back in 20 min. 55 min later with no call from Max I called him to find out they reached a deal with another buyer and that there waiting for confirmation of financing, Max again told me he would call me back if things fall threw. Finally at approx 11:30 am he text me saying he's sorry for the inconvience and that this isn't how they do business. I suppose the hundreds of dollars in pay, time spent going to insurance agent and time spent going to bank along with having to explain to my children that not all people have honor in how they conduct business should all be washed away by a heartless sorry text message. Oh so then I speak to Ed the manager and his [non-permissible content removed] response is first come first serve
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great car at a great price!
by 07/30/2017on
I just leased a Nissan Rogue Star Wars edition from O'Neil Nissan this week. I couldn't be happier. The staff at the dealership was excellent and it went super smooth. Danielle, Maggie and Drew helped me get an amazing deal that couldn't be beat! I lease every 3 years and this was the best deal/experience I've ever had. Thanks again!
2015 Nissan Sentra
by 01/27/2015on
Everything! I used to absolutely hate the "car buying" experience But my recent experience with O'Neil Nissan has given me hope for the future! Well done Team O'Neil!
Excellent
by 01/27/2015on
Your sales professional Rob Giamo listened to what I was looking for patient while I made my decision and provided me with the financial information that put me in my 2014 Sentra.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Nissan Altima from O'Neil Nissan
by 12/30/2014on
everyone I dealt with was friendly and wanted me to be happy with my new vehicle the service was exceptional getting out of one Nissan into another was like magic O"Neil is the BEST and their service dept is excellent too
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 12/20/2014on
No pressure to buy or lease. Extremely attentive salesman who listened and understood what I wanted and wanted to do. For example, I was in the dealership three times, and the first two I started the conversation by saying "I want to let you know I am not buying a car today". He respected that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nissan Rogue purchase
by 12/19/2014on
Ed Richie was very caring and worked very well with us to get us in a car that would be great for our family. Our extended family has bought 4 cars previously from Ed and knew we were in good hands. Although Ed was very busy with multiple customers when we came in, he took the time to talk with us and did not rush us us on our decisions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 11/22/2014on
I had the best experience with Sergey. He was very patient and found exactly what I wanted in my new car. His customer service was impeccable and he will have my continued business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied car buyer
by 11/14/2014on
A friendly staff, Thom Leibowitz was our sales man and made the experience very smooth and easy. He was very knowledgeable about the car and couldn't do enough for us. Donna Mechmann was diligent and made sure that we drove home with a car. Conor Stokes made the final experience very pleasant
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Easy experience
by 08/27/2014on
Bought a pre-owned Rogue last week. Love the car, and loved working with the guys at the dealership. Max helped me out through the whole process, from deciding what to go for to helping me get all of the paperwork together for financing. They made the whole experience as painless as possible!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent Car Buying Experience
by 02/17/2014on
I could not have asked for a better car buying experience than I received at O'Neil Nissan. The friendly and professional staff at O'Neil did everything in their power to make my purchase as efficient yet informative as possible. Before setting up an appointment I emailed a salesman, by the name of Connor, the general price range I would be able to afford as well as the ideal car I built on the user friendly "Build Your Nissan" website. I had little hopes of actually being able to afford the car I had designed, but sure enough when I pulled into the parking lot, Connor had a 2013 Graphite Blue Nissan Rogue right outside the door as well as an illustration for a lease which was exactly in my price range. Going to O'Neil was the best and easiest decisions I have ever made, and I look forward to my next purchase with them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Really like this dealership
by 11/29/2012on
We dealt with Conner who was professional and courteous. Their price was great and they had the Rogue we wanted in stock. This is my second car from them and I will be back for more. Mr. O'neil came out and said Hello and thanks. I like doing bus. with them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Used Car Experience I've Ever Had!!!
by 05/15/2012on
This was easily the best car sales experience I've ever been a part of, I bought a used Armada for my wife from the saleswoman Amy. I confirmed the price over the phone after shopping around in the area, Amy had me in and out of the dealership in under an hour and a half. I would've given them 7 stars if I could have, highly recommended.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No haggling and great experience
by 05/08/2008on
I have leased 2 vehicles from this dealership over the past few years. I deal with leasing manager directly. She is friendly and personable and knows what I want. I always have numbers already worked out before contacting dealership. Highly recommend this dealership. Dealt with other ones in the area and no comparison. Friendly, personable and no b.s. Quotes are straight forward and no nonsense. Will go back again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
