5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

O'Neil NIssan is a safe port, in any storm. If you are looking for honest, dependable persons to both service and sell, you need look no further than O'Neil. You can gauge the success of your sales experience, with Maggie O'Neil's bright and friendly smile. Or be cradled by Donna Mechmann's mult-year experience, and personable approach to lease and sales. Lou is ready to meet with you, and establish new heights of customer centric services. His knowledge of a Nissan Rogue, is unparalleled. He is keen to show you all features, and is ready to set up your vehicle - tuned to your personal comfort and requirement. And if Maggie, Donna, and Lou weren't enough - there is always Max. Max is a dyed-in-the-wool professional. Always willing to go the extra mile - he makes absolutely certain that all of your interests and concerns are resolved prior to the sale. There is always icing on the cake. And that is the service writers of O'Neil Nissan, and their highly skilled, and technically knowledgable automotive repair team. We have been happy with every lease, purchase and service that we have made or received at O'Neil. Service. When it comes to the marvel that is Tom Olkowski...Service is his middle name. When you couple Tom, with his service writing team, notably Kitty Johnson, Tom Chester, and Justin Hopp, there will always be customer satisfaction. Always a phone call. And despite the pressures of business, their attention will always be focused on you, and your service needs. I recall when Gina, Tom and Justin helped me, in a pre-purchase for replacement tires for a Suburu wagon. This pre-assistance simplified the installation and purchase experience, for when it was time to bring our wagon in for service. I would like to say thank you, to Fred Jankowski, and wish him well during his retirement. Fred, may you have many well deserved vacation trips. I hope to see Fred, from time to time, as he consults for the service team. Fred leaves behind a legacy of great co-workers, and a personality that continues to light the way, even during his absence. So that you know, that I walk the walk, you can congratulate us all, on our new 2018 Rogue SV 36 month lease. This is a family addition to the purchases, and lease agreements that we have happily concluded with O'Neil. Six vehicles, including a Suburu Wagon used car purchase, a Versa, many Altimas, and now a Rogue, for my wife. Yes, you may want to shop a price. And yes, you can do that, here, too. O'Neil Nissan brings you all that I've mentioned, and more, in value, and in trust. Experience the O'Neil brand, and be happy. Read more