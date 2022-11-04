Skip to main content
Tri Star Uniontown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2 Superior Way, Uniontown, PA 15401
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Tri Star Uniontown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

5.0
Overall Rating
4.97 out of 5 stars(338)
Recommend: Yes (168) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Snow flake

by Letang penguins on 04/11/2022

The dealership is very personal with people. A awesome place. Especially mr.Ron Johnson very helpful and outstanding outgoing person.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

338 Reviews
Sort by:
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Dealer review

by Nicholas on 01/03/2022

The dealer was clean and the staff was really nice. The TV waiting room had on the fake news and was way too loud.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Super job at Tri star workers Candy _mr Johnson are great people doing job

by Dawne on 12/15/2021

The service and the workers. Candy a worker there was great talk with me about my service appointment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

JR

by Frank on 12/15/2021

Polite and knowledgeable salesperson

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

TriStar Chrysler Uniontown Pa

by John on 12/15/2021

Prompt and well done

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience at Tri Star.....

by Kenny on 12/14/2021

Salesman was very knowledgeable regarding the vehicle I was interested in. Did a great job locating it in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Another great experience

by Brent on 12/08/2021

Overall great dealership…our salesman Harry Wilson was great… this truck was a special order. We were informed every step from order acceptance to the truck being built to it being in transit to delivery at the dealership. Finance was a breeze also. There’s a great staff at tristar and we will continue to do business there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

service

by Charles on 12/07/2021

polite and efficient staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always a Great Experience

by Colleen on 12/03/2021

The service department is very flexible with scheduling and always willing to go the extra mile for a customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

I like the service Tri star dodge Provides

by Buddy on 12/01/2021

On time service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Superb Customer Service at Tri Star Uniontown

by William on 12/01/2021

Superb customer service. Very little wait time for my vehicles service and very friendly staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Tri Star's the Best!!

by Daniel on 11/30/2021

I always get treated well at Tri Star! Service, sales, or even if just stopping in, there is always a friendly face to greet me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professional

by Walter on 11/16/2021

Very professional service dept

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Survey

by Sandy on 11/16/2021

Good customer service, recognizable faces. Quick to check in

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very good service.

by Diana on 11/14/2021

They are always so helpful and very understanding.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always the best service!

by Douglas on 11/10/2021

The service advisor (Candy) ALWAYS delivers! She is professional, friendly, and super friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by William on 11/07/2021

No pressure, friendly sales team that was very accommodating to our schedule changes while going through the buying process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Unbelievable Customer Service

by Andy on 11/06/2021

The overall experience was fantastic. Matt Turchetta and JR Golden treated me like Gold. I would recommend them to everyone looking to buy a new or used vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Winters

by David on 11/06/2021

My salesman! Fast service to have my vehicle ready.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent customer service!

by MaryEllen on 11/06/2021

Harry was super helpful and quick to show us things we would like!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Jeep oil change 11/2021

by LisaDewitt1 on 11/05/2021

Fast friendly service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

58 cars in stock
0 new34 used24 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

