Tri Star Uniontown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Tri Star Uniontown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Snow flake
by 04/11/2022on
The dealership is very personal with people. A awesome place. Especially mr.Ron Johnson very helpful and outstanding outgoing person.
Snow flake
by 04/11/2022on
The dealership is very personal with people. A awesome place. Especially mr.Ron Johnson very helpful and outstanding outgoing person.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Dealer review
by 01/03/2022on
The dealer was clean and the staff was really nice. The TV waiting room had on the fake news and was way too loud.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Super job at Tri star workers Candy _mr Johnson are great people doing job
by 12/15/2021on
The service and the workers. Candy a worker there was great talk with me about my service appointment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
JR
by 12/15/2021on
Polite and knowledgeable salesperson
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
TriStar Chrysler Uniontown Pa
by 12/15/2021on
Prompt and well done
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience at Tri Star.....
by 12/14/2021on
Salesman was very knowledgeable regarding the vehicle I was interested in. Did a great job locating it in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Another great experience
by 12/08/2021on
Overall great dealership…our salesman Harry Wilson was great… this truck was a special order. We were informed every step from order acceptance to the truck being built to it being in transit to delivery at the dealership. Finance was a breeze also. There’s a great staff at tristar and we will continue to do business there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
service
by 12/07/2021on
polite and efficient staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Always a Great Experience
by 12/03/2021on
The service department is very flexible with scheduling and always willing to go the extra mile for a customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
I like the service Tri star dodge Provides
by 12/01/2021on
On time service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Superb Customer Service at Tri Star Uniontown
by 12/01/2021on
Superb customer service. Very little wait time for my vehicles service and very friendly staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Tri Star's the Best!!
by 11/30/2021on
I always get treated well at Tri Star! Service, sales, or even if just stopping in, there is always a friendly face to greet me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Professional
by 11/16/2021on
Very professional service dept
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Survey
by 11/16/2021on
Good customer service, recognizable faces. Quick to check in
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very good service.
by 11/14/2021on
They are always so helpful and very understanding.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Always the best service!
by 11/10/2021on
The service advisor (Candy) ALWAYS delivers! She is professional, friendly, and super friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 11/07/2021on
No pressure, friendly sales team that was very accommodating to our schedule changes while going through the buying process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Unbelievable Customer Service
by 11/06/2021on
The overall experience was fantastic. Matt Turchetta and JR Golden treated me like Gold. I would recommend them to everyone looking to buy a new or used vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Winters
by 11/06/2021on
My salesman! Fast service to have my vehicle ready.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent customer service!
by 11/06/2021on
Harry was super helpful and quick to show us things we would like!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Jeep oil change 11/2021
by 11/05/2021on
Fast friendly service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments